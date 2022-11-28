Read full article on original website
Chinese imports to US dropping faster than total imports: report
Chinese imports to the U.S. have fallen faster than total imports in recent months as political upheavals around the world force businesses to rethink traditional supply chains
World shares fall as China protests, lockdowns cloud outlook
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares slumped in Europe and Asia on Monday, with Hong Kong briefly dipping more than 4% following weekend protests in various cities over China's strict zero-COVID lockdowns. U.S. futures were lower and oil prices fell more than $2 a barrel. The unrest in China...
Chinese City Eases Lockdowns After Nights of Protests Against COVID Rules
The Chinese government is under pressure to further loosen its COVID-19 restrictions after days of protests in major cities.
rigzone.com
Oil Markets May Be Misjudging News of China Lockdown
Oil markets may be misjudging news of China’s lockdown, according to a new market note sent to Rigzone by Rystad Energy late Monday. In the note, Rystad said its analysis of the impact of the latest lockdowns, as reflected in real-time traffic activity, shows their likely effect on China’s short-term oil demand, particularly in transportation, is likely to be minor.
Dollar rises broadly, yuan slumps as China's COVID unrest rattles sentiment
SINGAPORE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The dollar gained broadly on Monday as protests against COVID restrictions in China stoked uncertainty and dented sentiment, sending the yuan sliding and pushing nervous investors toward the safe-haven greenback.
US News and World Report
Behind Foxconn’s China Woes: Mistrust, Miscommunication, COVID Curbs
SHANGHAI/TAIPEI (Reuters) - When officials from his Chinese village approached Hou last month, urging him to work at the world's largest iPhone factory for at least twice the usual pay, he knew it was risky. Tens of thousands of workers had fled the plant in central China in previous weeks...
Asian shares rise except Japan as markets eye China protests
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday as market jitters declined over protests in China set off by growing public anger over COVID-19 restrictions. Benchmarks rose in early trading in Australia, South Korea and China, while shares fell in Japan. Oil prices fell. Japanese government data released Tuesday showed that the unemployment rate for October was unchanged from September at 2.6%. Separately, data released by another ministry showed a slight increase in the number of available jobs per job-seeker at 1.35. The increase has continued for 10 months. Hiring was up in anticipation of tourists returning in droves to Japan. Borders that have been basically closed during the coronavirus pandemic have reopened at a time when the declining value of the yen against the U.S. dollar and other currencies make Japan an attractive destination for tourists.
NASDAQ
Dalian iron ore scales 23-week peak on China property support
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures climbed on Tuesday, with the Dalian benchmark hitting its highest in 23 weeks, propped up by top steel producer China's moves to ramp up support for struggling property developers. China's securities regulator will allow China and Hong Kong-listed Chinese developers to sell additional...
Volatility in yuan spurs bets China will widen its band
SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - As macroeconomic risks induce unprecedented levels of volatility in China's yuan, investors are betting that authorities may widen the currency's tight trading band for first time since 2014 to allow market forces greater say.
China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases
BEIJING, Nov 27 (Reuters) - China reported a record high of 39,791 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 26, of which 3,709 were symptomatic and 36,082 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.
NASDAQ
FOREX-Yen, Swiss franc gain on China concerns, dollar drops
NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The safe-haven Swiss franc and Japanese yen gained on Monday, while the Aussie dollar and Chinese yuan underperformed as protests against COVID restrictions in China knocked market sentiment. The U.S. dollar dipped, meanwhile, which analysts said was unusual as it ran counter to its...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies hold firm against dollar, ringgit declines
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies recovered marginally on Tuesday, with the South Korean won and Singapore dollar leading gains, as the U.S. dollar pared some of its overnight gains. The Malaysian ringgit declined sharply as political uncertainty dampened sentiment. The U.S. dollar =USD, which rallied in the previous...
tipranks.com
Chinese Stocks on the Rebound After COVID Protests Ease in China
Chinese stocks were on a sharp rebound on Tuesday as there were hopes that the COVID restrictions in China could be eased soon as protests erupted in the country over the weekend. Bloomberg reported that China’s National Health Commission (NHC) released a statement following the protests. The NHC said that...
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro production down by 6 million after Foxconn protests
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Protests over Covid restrictions at Foxconn plants and the slow resumption of builds could result in six million feweriPhone 14 Pro units made in 2022. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max...
kalkinemedia.com
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open marginally lower on China COVID woes
BENGALURU, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Indian stocks opened lower on Monday, tracking weakness in global markets, as sentiment took a hit due to protests in major Chinese cities against the country's strict zero-COVID policy. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex opened down 0.23% to 62,150.97, while the NSE Nifty 50 index...
Stocks waver on Wall Street ahead of speech by Fed chair
Stocks are wavering in early trading on Wall Street ahead of a speech by Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, on the outlook for the economy and inflation
msn.com
Anti-Xi-Jinping Protests Drag Down Oil, WTI Futures Fall To Lowest Level In Nearly 2 Years
Oil futures declined over $2 a barrel in Asian trading on Monday, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) hitting its 11-month low mark weighed by protests in China over Xi Jinping’s harsh COVID-19 restrictions. WTI crude futures fell to as low as $73.82, its lowest level since Dec. 27, while...
US News and World Report
Marketmind: China + Policy Hawks = Drag on Markets
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. The social unrest flaring up across China - and how Beijing responds to it - remains front and center for Asian markets, suggesting the sentiment driving trading on Tuesday will again be negative. Just to compound...
msn.com
U.S. stocks open mixed as investors weigh U.S. housing data, China's COVID policy
U.S. stocks opened mixed as investors weighed comments from Chinese officials that long-term COVID-19 restrictions would be avoided as well as home price data in the U.S. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 was about flat and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.1%, according to FactSet data, at last check. Home prices fell in September in all 20 top cities in the U.S., according to Case-Schiller index data released Tuesday. Fresh data on consumer confidence will be released at 10 a.m. Eastern time.
US News and World Report
Euro Zone Economic Sentiment Rebounds in Nov More Than Expected
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone economic sentiment rebounded in November slightly more than expected, data showed on Tuesday, rising for the first time since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February on more optimism among consumers and in services. The European Commission said its economic sentiment indicator rose to 93.7...
