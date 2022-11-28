Read full article on original website
Takeaways From Miami Heat's Victory Sunday Against The Atlanta Hawks
The short-handed Miami Heat improved their road record to 2-7 as they beat the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday 106-98. -Bam Adebayo has officially shut down the critics. After months of being criticized for his lack of productivity on the offensive end, Adebayo showed he can be a two-way player. He finished with 32 points, marking his second straight game with 30 or more points and his third of the season. Adebayo also surpassed 5,000 career points. The Heat have won every game he scores at least 30.
What is Wrong with the Atlanta Hawks?
Exploring the main reasons why the Atlanta Hawks are struggling to start the season.
Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown Listed As Questionable Tonight Against Miami Heat
The Miami Heat could receive a break tonight if Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is unable to play. Brown is listed as questionable on the injury report because of neck stiffness. He is averaging 26.1 points and 6.5 rebounds. Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET. Where: TD Garden. TV: Bally Sports...
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls' gritty win over the Utah Jazz
The Chicago Bulls pulled out a close victory against the Utah Jazz on Monday night.
Atlanta Hawks Explain 76ers' Successful Adjustment on Monday
Doc Rivers' second-half adjustment on Monday night helped the 76ers issue a common tough test for the Atlanta Hawks.
Mitchell leads Cleveland into matchup against Philadelphia
Philadelphia 76ers (12-9, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (13-8, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers square off against the Philadelphia 76ers. Mitchell currently ranks seventh in the league scoring 28.9 points per game. The Cavaliers are 11-4 against Eastern Conference...
Detroit hosts Dallas after Doncic's 41-point game
Dallas Mavericks (10-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (5-18, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Detroit Pistons after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Mavericks' 116-113 win against the Golden State Warriors. The Pistons are 3-7 in home games. Detroit is 1-1...
Atlanta Hawks’ Key Player Remains Out vs. 76ers on Monday
The Atlanta Hawks don't seem to be getting a key reserve back anytime soon.
San Antonio takes on Oklahoma City on 8-game slide
San Antonio Spurs (6-15, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (8-13, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio is looking to stop its eight-game slide with a victory over Oklahoma City. The Thunder are 3-8 in conference matchups. Oklahoma City ranks eighth in the league...
Utah takes on Los Angeles, aims to break 5-game skid
Los Angeles Clippers (13-9, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (12-11, eighth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Jazz -6.5; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Utah comes into the matchup with Los Angeles after losing five in a row. The Jazz are 11-6 in Western Conference...
Julius Randle scores 36 on birthday to lead Knicks over Pistons in rare laugher
DETROIT — Julius Randle celebrated a personal milestone Tuesday night in Motown with 28 candles and 36 points for the Knicks. Randle’s season-high scoring total on his 28th birthday lifted Tom Thibodeau’s team to a rare easy victory and its highest offensive output of the season, 140-110, over the NBA-worst Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. “It was flowing,” said Randle, who finished 14-for-24 from the floor and 6-for-13 from 3-point range. “Anytime we get stops, able to get out in transition, get easy buckets and offensively we’re starting to learn how to move without the ball. So it was good. “A win’s a...
West Virginia Hires North Texas AD Wren Baker
His hiring follows the surprising dismissal earlier this fall of Shane Lyons, who is now deputy athletic director at Alabama.
Julius Randle, Knicks manhandle Pistons 140-110
Julius Randle erupted for a season-high 36 points in just three quarters and the visiting New York Knicks pounded the
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New York Knicks: Live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies are back on the road to play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Memphis (11-8) started its season with a 115-112 overtime win against the New York Knicks at home. Ja Morant scored 34 points and added nine assists. The injury report for both rosters...
