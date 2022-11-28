The short-handed Miami Heat improved their road record to 2-7 as they beat the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday 106-98. -Bam Adebayo has officially shut down the critics. After months of being criticized for his lack of productivity on the offensive end, Adebayo showed he can be a two-way player. He finished with 32 points, marking his second straight game with 30 or more points and his third of the season. Adebayo also surpassed 5,000 career points. The Heat have won every game he scores at least 30.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO