CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Hornets are used to pressure-packed games having clinch a third straight appearance in the state quarterfinals, but they're also facing their toughest fourth-round challenge to state this Friday. The Hornets (10-3) will face #3 Liberty Hill (12-1), last year's state runner-up in...

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO