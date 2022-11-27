Read full article on original website
wibqam.com
Underground fire continues to smolder in Northern Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An area the size of a basketball court is expected to continue burning for days according to fire officials. Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry said residents may have noticed smoke coming from an area of private property belonging to Dennis Trucking. Berry says numerous logs, stumps and compost, buried in a valley on the southwest corner of the Dennis Trucking property, continue to burn.
wibqam.com
Person escapes fire through second story window
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – A person escapes from a second story window after a home catches fire. According to the Charleston Fire Department, crews went to 102 N. 12th St. a little after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The home suffered heavy damage. The person who escaped through the second...
wibqam.com
1 airlifted to the hospital after a Parke Co. crash
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A single-car crash required one person to be airlifted to a local hospital. Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole confirmed that the single-car crash happened late Saturday night and closed Highway 36 in Parke County near Billie Creek Village. The driver of the car had...
