Grizzly bears are not typically hunters. Instead, they like to scavenge or forage for their meals most of the time. However, they are terrifying beasts when they do decide to attack prey. They can take down very large animals, including some moose. Yet, we have to wonder how they would take on extra-large fauna, like the extinct Irish elk. Today, we’re going to show you a grizzly bear vs Irish elk battle and prove which creature has the best chance of winning the battle.

12 DAYS AGO