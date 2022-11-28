Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me - Part 8: To The Lighthouse
This video is Part 8 of IGN's gameplay walkthrough for The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me.
a-z-animals.com
Epic Battles: Grizzly Bear vs. Irish Elk
Grizzly bears are not typically hunters. Instead, they like to scavenge or forage for their meals most of the time. However, they are terrifying beasts when they do decide to attack prey. They can take down very large animals, including some moose. Yet, we have to wonder how they would take on extra-large fauna, like the extinct Irish elk. Today, we’re going to show you a grizzly bear vs Irish elk battle and prove which creature has the best chance of winning the battle.
IGN
Overwatch 2 - Official Season 2 Trailer
Get another look at Ramattra in this latest trailer for Overwatch 2 and see the new hero in action, along with what's coming in Season 2. Overwatch 2's Season 2 brings Ramattra, a new Escort map set high in the Himalayan peaks, and a new Battle Pass featuring rewards, including epic, legendary, and mythic skins fit for the Greek gods. Additionally, drop into in-season events with limited-time modes and free rewards.
IGN
The Pokémon Community Has Discovered a Major Issue With Scarlet and Violet's Battle Stadium
The issues surrounding Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are largely performance-based; low framerate, extreme pop in, and camera clipping are just a few examples. But now Pokémon fans have seemingly discovered a new issue in Scarlet and Violet that is having a big impact on the competitive battling scene.
IGN
All TMs Material List - Scarlet and Violet
A new part of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is crafting TMs using specific materials. You pick up these materials by defeating or capturing wild Pokemon. This IGN Guide will cover all available TMs Material items you can earn in both games.
IGN
God of War: Ragnarok - About 40% Players Have Completed the Game After Purchasing It as It Dominates in Sales
God of War: Ragnarok is a title that has managed to mesmerise the entire gaming community. In the latest instalment of the Norse Saga, players see Kratos and Atreus take on a new adventure that marks the end of the two game-long chapter. Players get to experience a riveting story...
IGN
Need for Speed Unbound: The First 14 Minutes of Gameplay (4K)
The stylish, latest entry into the long-running Need for Speed franchise is here! So check out the white-knuckle opening minutes of this colorful new campaign. The world is your canvas in Need for Speed Unbound. Across four intense weeks of racing, earn enough cash to enter weekly qualifiers, beat the competition, and make your mark on the street racing scene while outdriving and outsmarting the cops.
IGN
League of Legends Star Faker Re-Signs With T1 Till 2025 - IGN Compete Fix
In today's Compete Fix, League of Legends pro star signs with T1 again for three years, Apex Legends Global Series tournament is plagued with bugs, and KONAMI reveals their new eFootball Esports tournament. Stella Chung has all the details in this Compete Fix!
IGN
WoW Dragonflight Start Guide: How to Get to Dragon Isles
Your adventure to the Dragon Isles begins with the launch of World of Warcraft's new expansion, Dragonflight, on November 28, 2022. All new Dracthyr characters will start in Forbidden Reach, the starting zone of the Dragon Isles. The good news is, even if you are not creating a Dracthyr character,...
IGN
Sony PlayStation Plus Essential: Leaked List of Games for December 2022 Suggests Exciting Additions
Xbox Game Pass continues to be heralded as the best deal in gaming. However, Sony's PlayStation Plus isn't far off, and the upcoming month seems to suggest that the subscription service will go for a major swing. At the moment, the company hasn't revealed anything on the titles that will...
IGN
Marvel's Avengers - Official The Winter Soldier Launch Trailer
Marvel's Avengers Update 2.7 brings a new playable Hero, Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, and an entirely new four-player Omega-Level Threat mission, Cloning Lab, where players team up to take on a newly revitalized MODOK in one of the game’s toughest end-game challenges. Marvel's Avengers Update 2.7 and The Winter Soldier are available now.
IGN
Warzone Mobile Live in Australia: Everything You Need to Know
The Call of Duty series has seen two titles in 2022 so far, and Activision do not plan to stop there, as they know the players on the mobile gaming platform have been aching for something new too. The franchise has been planning to release the mobile edition of its hit Battle Royale title Warzone for quite some time now, and it seems that players in Australia will be able to test it out ahead of release.
IGN
Elden Ring Developers Compare Working at FromSoftware to Playing Dark Souls
Elden Ring is one of the biggest video game success stories of 2022, but now its developer, FromSoftware, is making headlines due to rumors of crunch and low pay at its development studio. FromSoftware's latest title earned widespread critical acclaim, and its quality has been reflected in the sales charts...
IGN
Even Pokemon Scarlet & Violet's End Game Is Busted - IGN Daily Fix
According to players, the newest Pokémon games suffer from poor matchmaking, lag, long animations, unforgiving timers, bugs, and ill-equipped players actively ruining the experience and even its endgame content, Tera Raids. If you love your Xbox Series X|S controller, suit it up with a Mini Controller Hoodie. Grand Theft Auto V was a historic launch, but some GTA series creators weren't always too optimistic regarding its future once as "most likely not to succeed."
IGN
Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Malta Expansion - Official Announcement Trailer
Jurassic World Evolution 2's Dominion Malta expansion brings three new islands, new prehistoric species, Malta-inspired buildings, and a new campaign to the game. Watch the trailer to see what to expect with the Dominion Malta expansion, including a look at the new creatures. Set before the dramatic events of Universal...
IGN
The Big Tyr Twist Was Hidden in Plain Sight the Whole Game
The Podcast Beyond crew sat down with God of War: Ragnarok's game director Eric Williams and took a deep dive into a few of the game's secrets. Among those was a quick discussion about a big twist that was under our noses all along! Join Max Scoville, Jada Griffin, and Josh Du in our God of War: Ragnarok Spoilercast with Eric Williams!
techeblog.com
This PlayStation 5 Portable Handheld Console Would Give the Nintendo Switch Pro Competition
This PlayStation 5 Portable handheld console would definitely give the Nintendo Switch Pro competition when it’s unveiled next year, and since most games can be downloaded digitally there is no need for a disc drive. The console’s two-tone design matches that of the DualSense controller, complete with a black analog control sticks flanked by the iconic white △, O, X, and ▢ symbols.
IGN
Xbox Games With Gold for December 2022 Revealed
Microsoft has announced the Xbox Games with Gold line-up for December 2022 includes Colt Canyon and Bladed Fury. Revealed on the Xbox Wire, the two Games with Gold offerings will be available to anyone with Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, with Colt Canyon available first from December 1 to 31 and Bladed Fury available from December 16 to January 15.
WATCH: Gem Hunters Uncover Massive Amethyst Crystal
Two gem hunters pulled a lucky find recently, uncovering a massive amethyst crystal while searching for precious stones. In the video, the pair of gem hunters pull out two amethyst crystals. The first, while significantly smaller, is absolutely stunning. The smooth, purple surfaces of the stone shine through the clay and dirt as the videographer runs his finger over the rock. The second stone, however, is remarkable in size, large enough to require the gem hunter pictured in the viral video to pull it out with two hands.
Comments / 0