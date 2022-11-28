Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each monthJake WellsFlorida State
Popeyes Restaurant Permanently ClosesTy D.Winter Park, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Davenport woman is accused of driving straight toward two Polk County deputies as she exited a pawn storeEddyEvonAnonymousPolk County, FL
Why Ja Morant credited Derrick Rose after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks
Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's Hot Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tigers point guard is etched into the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between Morant and Rose go far beyond being two of the most celebrated point guards to ever play in Memphis. ...
Doc Rivers Defines Shake Milton's Recent Success With One Word
What's played into Shake Milton's recent success? Doc Rivers explained following Sunday's win in Orlando.
BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks "Plan To Sign" 4x NBA All-Star
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Dallas Mavericks "plan to sign" four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Come-From-Behind Pacers Loss Represents Ignominious Moment In LeBron James History
Your Los Angeles Lakers lost in spectacular fashion to the Indiana Pacers last night. Having led at home by as many as 17 points in the fourth quarter, L.A. saw its offense devolve into haphazard jumper attempts from stars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, and the team also struggled on defensive switches. The team would ultimately fall, at the buzzer, to an Aaron Nembhard triple.
Wichita Eagle
JUST IN: Georgia Still No. 1, Where is Bama, OSU, Tennessee?
The Georgia Bulldogs polished off yet another perfect regular season, the second consecutive, under head coach Kirby Smart with a 37 to 14 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. After a rather slow start for the Bulldogs, the No. 1 team in the country pulled away in the second half, scoring 27 unanswered to open the half.
Wichita Eagle
Doc Rivers’ Injury Updates on Tyrese Maxey, James Harden
The Philadelphia 76ers got a key reinforcement back in the mix on Monday night. With a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks approaching, Sixers center Joel Embiid was upgraded from questionable to available, as was the defensive standout Matisse Thybulle. Embiid missed the Sixers’ last four matchups as he dealt with...
Harris, Rivers Acknowledge Shake Milton's Recent Surge
The 76ers show support for Shake Milton's recent standout performances.
Wichita Eagle
Shake Milton Has a Fan in Atlanta Hawks’ Dejounte Murray
In the absence of Tyrese Maxey and James Harden, the Philadelphia 76ers have leaned on De’Anthony Melton and Shake Milton to run their backcourt for the time being. Melton’s consistently been a key contributor for the Sixers throughout the year as he’s their primary backup ball-handler and a defensive standout.
Wichita Eagle
Charles Barkley Explains Origin of Rift With Michael Jordan
View the original article to see embedded media. Once upon a time, Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley—two of the biggest NBA stars of their generation—were friends and rivals. Now, the pair is going on 10 years without speaking to each other. That’s the situation Barkley described Tuesday in...
Wichita Eagle
NBA Power Rankings: Doncic’s Mavs Slide During Losing Streak
The Dallas Mavericks are in the midst of their longest losing streak in over a year. Their four-game slide has the team dropping two spots in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings from No. 10 to 12. "The gantlet schedule the Mavericks faced last week did them in," SI writes. "Dallas...
FOX Sports
Doncic and Curry clash in Dallas-Golden State matchup
Golden State Warriors (11-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-10, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry meet when Dallas hosts Golden State. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.1 points per game and Curry is second in the league averaging 31.4 points per game.
FOX Sports
Detroit hosts Dallas after Doncic's 41-point game
Dallas Mavericks (10-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (5-18, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Detroit Pistons after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Mavericks' 116-113 win against the Golden State Warriors. The Pistons are 3-7 in home games. Detroit is 1-1...
Wichita Eagle
ACC-Big Ten Challenge 2022: Results, Schedule, With Game Times, TV, Point Spreads
View the original article to see embedded media. It appears that this is going to be the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge, so bragging rights are on the line one last time between the two best conferences in college basketball. The 14-game series, the 23rd overall, started Monday night, with the...
Wichita Eagle
Injuries Don’t Excuse Philadelphia’s 10-Game Winless Streak
When the Philadelphia Flyers started the NHL regular season on a 5-2-0 tear, more than a few eyebrows raised in shock. This was a franchise very little was expected of, despite the suggestions of GM Chuck Fletcher, so a hot streak to begin the year was a surprise. However, since...
Wichita Eagle
Justin Jefferson Leads All Players in Pro Bowl Fan Voting. Does He Have an MVP Case?
As of Monday, no player in the NFL has more fan votes for the Pro Bowl than Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. He's at 90,313, roughly 3,000 ahead of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and over 6,000 ahead of the next closest receiver, Miami's Tyreek Hill. That says two things. One,...
Wichita Eagle
College Football Playoff Rankings: UCLA Moves Up, Pac-12 Takes Over
A return to the win column led to a slight jump for the Bruins. The fifth College Football Playoff rankings of the season were revealed Tuesday night, and UCLA football (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12) came in at No. 17. The committee moved the Bruins up one spot following their 35-28 win over Cal, keeping them in the same range they've been in for three weeks.
Wichita Eagle
Nate Diaz Becomes Free Agent as UFC Contract Ends
View the original article to see embedded media. Nate Diaz is officially a free agent after he was removed from the UFC roster on Tuesday, UFC officials confirmed to MMA Fighting. The news was confirmed by ESPN. Diaz is now free to negotiate his own fights. Diaz’s last fight under...
Wichita Eagle
Bengals’ Samaje Perine Earns ‘Angry Run’ Status From Major Outlet
CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Samaje Perine whipped out a nasty stiff arm on the first play of the game in Sunday's 20-16 win over Tennessee. It was strong enough to earn one of the three angry run spots on Good Morning Football. Perine took down Titans' linebacker David...
