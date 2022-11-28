Top stars, best performances from the Georgia high school football playoffs

Jekail Middlebrook, Langston Hughes

Langston Hughes controlled the game through the ground and the air and the ground game’s dominance was in big part to Middlebrook’s performance. He had 19 carries for 201 yards and two touchdowns.

Jaden Barnes, Langston Hughes

Barnes went off in the win over Woodward Academy, he caught eight passes for 217 yards and a touchdown.

Ryan Taleb, Houston County

Taleb has been unbelievable in this year’s playoffs. He had another dominant performance in the win over North Atlanta with 37 carries for 286 yards and three touchdowns.

Nykahi Davenport, Roswell

Davenport had one of his best games of the season. He went for 225 yards on 22 carries and added three touchdowns. He has now rushed for over 100 yards in every game this season.

Julian Lewis, Carrollton

The freshman continues to impress on a weekly basis. He threw for 333 yards and four touchdowns to knock off Walton, who just beat Buford the week before.

Bryce Hicks, Carrollton

Hicks ran the ball tough versus Walton, he finished the game with 90 yards and three touchdowns.

Taeo Todd, Troup County

The dynamic quarterback did what he has been doing all season. On one end he threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns, while also having 20 carries for 105 yards and two more touchdowns to defeat Holy Innocents Episcopal.

Jontavis Curry, Thomson

The Senior running back only had 11 carries but finished with 100 yards and three touchdowns to take down South Atlanta.

TJ Harvison, Bowdon

Harvison had over 120 total yards and three rushing touchdowns to help Bowdon take down Early County.

Malachi Banks, Schley County

Banks is going hard in his senior campaign, he was the bell cow, carrying the ball 20 times for 157 yards and three touchdowns.

Germivy Tucker, Johnson County

Tucker is looking to single handedly take Johnson County to a state championship. On Friday he ran 29 times for 182 yards and scored five of the team’s six touchdowns.

Dae’Jeaun Dennis, Ware County

Dennis literally carried Ware County to a 35-0 win over Calhoun. He scored all five touchdowns on the ground for the Gators.

Paul Gamble, Cartersville

Gamble had a big night for the Hurricanes. He scored five touchdowns, three on the ground and two through the air to help Cartersville defeat Coffee 56-28.

Daniel Barber, Warner Robins

Barber knocked down the game-winning 31-yard field goal in overtime to send Warner Robins to its sixth straight semi-finals.