Portland, OR

KVAL

Shop selling illegal mushrooms draws big crowd in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — The Shroom House in Portland is getting attention around the country; and judging by the blocks-long line of people waiting to get in and buy psilocybin, local attention is even greater. Shroom House calls itself a wellness shop but makes no pretense about selling psilocybin...
KVAL

Police: Two 16-year-old males shot Friday night in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say two 16-year-old males were shot Friday evening, both suffering non-life-threatening injuries. Police were called to the 10100 block of North Iris Way just before 7:15 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Officers from North Precinct responded and found both males suffering from...
KVAL

Crews clearing landslide debris, Hwy 30 could be closed east of Astoria into weekend

Crews are working to clear a large landslide from Highway 30 between Astoria and Clatskanie, and transportation officials expect the roadway to remain closed into Friday. The slide happened at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday about 20 miles east of Astoria. About 1,800 yards of rocks and debris fell from about 100 feet above the highway, covering an area about 110 feet wide.
KVAL

All aboard for holiday fun - Portland's Christmas Ships set sail

PORTLAND, Ore. — One of Portland's favorite winter traditions sets sail tonight!. The 2022 Christmas Ships are embarking on their first parade of the season tonight, December 2. This will mark the 68th year of the Christmas Ships, which offer a fun, colorful display of holiday spirit and seamanship.
KVAL

Oregon State Police trooper stops wrong-way driver on I-5

SALEM, Ore. — A reckless wrong-way driver intentionally rammed into an Oregon State Police trooper’s vehicle on Interstate 5 on Wednesday night, authorities said. Both the driver, 50-year-old Garrett Hall of Portland, and the trooper were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Hall was later booked into...
