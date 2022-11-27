Crews are working to clear a large landslide from Highway 30 between Astoria and Clatskanie, and transportation officials expect the roadway to remain closed into Friday. The slide happened at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday about 20 miles east of Astoria. About 1,800 yards of rocks and debris fell from about 100 feet above the highway, covering an area about 110 feet wide.

ASTORIA, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO