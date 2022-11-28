Read full article on original website
Wisconsin football earns multiple All-Big Ten selections on defense
Two of Wisconsin's top defensive players earn First-Team All-Big Ten honors on Tuesday, while two others take home third-team honors.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin loses 5th 2023 commitment after 3-star DL Trey Pierce de-commits Sunday
The Wisconsin Badgers faced even tougher recruiting news late Sunday as three-star defensive lineman Roderick “Trey” Pierce de-committed from the program, marking the second recruit to de-commit on the day after top offensive lineman Christopher Terek flipped his commitment to Notre Dame. Pierce, who had originally committed on...
Daily Cardinal
Coach Fickell immediately gains 50 pounds after accepting Wisconsin job
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Badger football fans were shocked on Nov. 27 by the announcement that former Cincinnati Bearcats coach Luke Fickell will be the successor to Paul Chryst. Though most assumed the job would go to interim head coach Jim Leonhard, Fickell has been welcomed with open arms in exchange for taking advantage of his appetite.
DT Roderick Pierce de-commits from Wisconsin
Chicago (Ill.) Brother Rice defensive tackle Roderick Pierce announced his de-commitment from Wisconsin on Sunday night. The news comes just after the Badgers announced Luke Fickell as their next head coach. Pierce had committed to Paul Chryst's staff and remain committed through Jim Leonhard's interim tenure. However, a strong senior...
Wisconsin looks to keep rolling, hosts Wake Forest
Wisconsin will be looking to build on a successful holiday tournament run when it hosts Wake Forest in the Atlantic
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell recalls playing at Camp Randall from days at Ohio State: 'It was never fun'
Luke Fickell spent his playing days at Ohio State having to play Wisconsin every year. He remembers playing at Camp Randall Stadium and what a hostile atmosphere it was. Fickell also played against them as a coach at Ohio State. During his coaching tenure at Ohio State from 2002-2016, the Buckeyes lost 4 games to the Badgers. Two of those were at Camp Randall, and the rest of the matchups in Madison were Ohio State escaping by no more than a score.
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in bringing defensive staff from Cincinnati over retaining Jim Leonhard
Luke Fickell reportedly has an interest in going a different direction with who he wants to be his DC. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported that Fickell has a different preference in mind over Jim Leonhard. Instead of Leonhard, Rittenberg is reporting Fickell would like to bring his DC and Co-DC...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin targeting new name in head coaching vacancy, per report
Wisconsin has been long expected to give interim head coach Jim Leonhard the full-time job after the conclusion of the regular season. However, a new target has emerged for the Badgers’ vacancy as of Sunday. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell is now the target...
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell describes Wisconsin as a 'destination job,' lays out why he is excited for the future
Luke Fickell was introduced as the next head coach at Wisconsin on Sunday. He had some praise for the Badgers program. Fickell comes to Madison from Cincinnati. The Bearcats are about to join the Big 12 in 2023, but will be looking for a new coach to lead them during that time.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin sets Board of Regents meeting regarding head coaching vacancy
Wisconsin set a Board of Regents meeting Sunday regarding its head coach vacancy. The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. local time Sunday afternoon and will “move into closed session to consider employment and additional compensation agreements for the UW-Madison head football coach.”. There is speculation that Wisconsin...
Wisconsin reportedly hires notable new head coach
Wisconsin has hired a new head coach after wrapping up a disappointing season on Saturday. Luke Fickell has agreed to a deal to become the next head coach at Wisconsin, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Sunday. While the contract is not yet finalized, the expectation is that it will be by Monday.
College Football World Reacts To Wisconsin's Coaching Hire
Wisconsin has reportedly found its next football coach. According to the Wisconsin State Journal's Tom Oates, the Badgers plan to announce Luke Fickell's hiring on Sunday. USA Today's Keith Jenkins confirmed that the "deal is done." Fickell led the Bearcats to a 57-18 record over six seasons, including a College...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard informed he will not receive HC job at Wisconsin, per report
Jim Leonhard will not receive the permanent head coaching job at Wisconsin, according to reports from Sunday. Things are certainly picking up steam in Madison with a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel indicating the Badgers are targeting Luke Fickell for the vacancy. Wisconsin has also called a special Board of Regents meeting for 4 pm local time Sunday afternoon regarding employment and compensation of the head football coach position.
College football world reacts to insane coaching news
The Wisconsin Badgers have been in search of a new head coach since firing former head coach Paul Chryst earlier in the year. And it looks like the team has zeroed in on a potential replacement: current Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell. According to college football insider Pete Thamel of ESPN, Wisconsin is making Read more... The post College football world reacts to insane coaching news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell officially named next head coach at Wisconsin
Luke Fickell is on his way to Madison, officially being named the next head coach at Wisconsin Sunday evening. Fickell had been reported to be the target early in the day, and things quickly picked up steam. Fickell had been the coach at Cincinnati since 2017, winning 57 games and...
Football World Is Stunned By 2 Firings On Monday
It's been a surprising Black Monday in the college football world. We've had a couple of surprising Group of Five head coaching firings on Monday afternoon. The first, out of UNLV, was truly stunning. The Rebels have fired head coach Marcus Arroyo despite the head coach improving on his win total every year.
saturdaytradition.com
Barry Alvarez shares reaction to Wisconsin's reported targeting of Luke Fickell for head coach vacancy
Barry Alvarez had high praise for reports of the Badgers’ newest head coach. The former Wisconsin athletic director called Luck Fickell a “home run hire” and says that fans have a lot to look forward to per Jim Polzin with Badger Extra. Fickell coached at Cincinnati from 2017 to 2022 and led the Bearcats to their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance a season ago.
College Football Coach Fired On Monday After Finishing 5-7 This Season
The Western Michigan Broncos on Monday announced a shake-up in leadership. Specifically, that head coach Tim Lester would not be returning to the program. Under Lester's stewardship, the Broncos tallied a 37-32 record from 2017 through the 2022 season. While maintaining a record north ...
