ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson is set to face the Ravens in Week 13 vs. Broncos, but it’s not what you think

With a matchup against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens looming in Week 13, the Denver Broncos went out and got a Lamar Jackson of their own. The Broncos have signed former Chicago Bears defensive back Lamar Jackson to the practice squad after he cleared waivers, hilariously setting up the new addition to potentially face his namesake in Week 13, via Tom Pelissero.
DENVER, CO
Augusta Free Press

Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers looking to get back in the win column on MNF

Pittsburgh travels to Indianapolis for a Monday Night primetime matchup, looking for its eighth-consecutive win against the Colts. The Steelers (3-7) will try to get back in the win column after blowing a halftime lead last week against Cincinnati, in a 37-30 loss that the team feels like it let slip away with poor execution in the second half.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI

Jerry Jones says Odell Beckham Jr.'s flight removal will not impact Cowboys' interest: 'We think he'd fit in really good with us'

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys continue to monitor Odell Beckham Jr. They've monitored the veteran receiver's ACL rehabilitation progress, they've monitored his return-to-play timeline, and now they find themselves monitoring a flight he boarded — and from which he was removed before takeoff. Cowboys executive vice president...
DALLAS, TX
WPXI

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups, Week 13: Top adds to help your playoff chances

It's a must-win week for many of us — not technically the fantasy playoffs just yet, but basically the same experience. Trade deadlines have passed for most of you, which means the only way to improve your roster is via the wire. If you have fantasy needs, we have options. All players discussed below are available in a majority of Yahoo leagues and approved for immediate use.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Denver Gazette

BEST BETS: The Denver Gazette's best picks for today (Wednesday, Nov. 30)

Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets: 1. Rockets at Nuggets (-12.5, -110): This will make four straight ATS wins for the home team. 2. Hawks at Magic (+5.5, -110): Jalen Suggs-Bol Bol combo makes this is a Magic fan account. 3. Spurs at Thunder (-4.5, -110): Six straight ATS defeats for Gregg Popovich's squad? Yikes. -Odds from SuperBook Colorado Paul Klee’s Best Bets ATS record: 29-20-1
DENVER, CO

