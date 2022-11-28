ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nestle lifts sales guidance as it faces ‘sharp increase’ in costs

Food and drink giant Nestle has been hit by a “sharp increase” in costs but lifted its sales guidance for the year.The KitKat and Cheerios maker updated investors about its latest trading ahead of an investor seminar on Tuesday.The Swiss company said it expects organic sales growth between 8% and 8.5% for the year, improving upon previous guidance of around 8%.It said organic sales growth, which does not include acquisitions or currency changes, was 8.5% over the nine months to September.Earlier this year, the group hiked prices by more than 5% and warned that customers could face further increases due...
US stocks edge higher in unsteady trading, oil prices rise

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks edged mostly higher in unsteady trading on Wall Street Tuesday as some concerns dissipate over protests in China against that country’s severe COVID restrictions. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 10:19 a.m. Eastern after bobbing between small gains and losses...
Walmart Stock Rises as Company Moves Through Inventory Glut in Q3

Shares for Walmart were up 8.13% on Tuesday morning following better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter and the retailer’s boost to its full year guidance. The Bentonville, Ark.-based big-box retailer reported total revenue in the third quarter of $152.8 billion, up 8.7% from the same time last year. The retailer credits most of this growth to its Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club U.S. businesses driven by gaining market share in grocery sales as many shoppers have turned to the company as inflation mounts.
Ferrous market might finally rebound

After seven months of continuously declining prices, ferrous scrap shippers might finally see prices move in their favor in December. That is the tentative conclusion of late November surveying and reporting being conducted by Davis Index. Prices for prompt grades that reached more than $740 per ton this March plunged...
A TikToker Accidentally Spent $1700 On Cucumbers At Whole Foods

Are you an overly trusting consumer? Do you simply pay for your groceries without paying attention to how much you owe? Then, do you fold up the receipt and shove it into your pocket without giving it even a cursory gander? Sure, there are times when your faith in the human race and the technology it created is admirable, but this is not one of those times. You could be getting seriously overcharged for your purchases and you don't even know it.
US lawmakers skeptical grocery merger will mean lower prices

U.S. senators from both parties expressed skepticism Tuesday that a proposed merger between grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons would result in lower prices for consumers. “Fewer local options mean less competition to keep prices low,” said Sen. Alex Padilla, a California Democrat, in a hearing before the antitrust subcommittee of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Padilla said Kroger and Albertsons compete in many California cities.
US Stocks Head For Rough Start To Week As China Protests Become International Concern — Tesla, Apple, Oil Stocks Slump Premarket

The U.S. index futures are pointing to a lower start for Wall Street stocks on Monday, as the upward momentum built over the last week falters amid geopolitical tensions. U.S. stocks advanced in the holiday-shortened week that ended Nov. 25 as traders returned to buying ways encouraged by the less-hawkish minutes of the November Fed meeting. The 30-stock Dow Industrials average has been an outperformer and is now perched at its highest level in more than three months.
DoorDash cuts 1,250 jobs as deliveries ebb after pandemic

DoorDash is eliminating more than 1,200 corporate jobs, saying it hired too many people when delivery demand surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. CEO Tony Xu said in a message to employees Wednesday that DoorDash was undersized before the pandemic and sped up hiring to catch up with its growth. It is cutting approximately 1,250 people.
