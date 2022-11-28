Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Why egg prices are surging — but chicken prices are falling: It's an 'act of God' event, says trade strategist
The price of eggs has surged in the past year. Only margarine prices have risen more, according to the consumer price index, a key barometer of inflation. Egg prices rose 10% just in the month of October. Meanwhile, chicken prices fell 1.3%. That opposite movement may seem counterintuitive. It's largely...
Nestle lifts sales guidance as it faces ‘sharp increase’ in costs
Food and drink giant Nestle has been hit by a “sharp increase” in costs but lifted its sales guidance for the year.The KitKat and Cheerios maker updated investors about its latest trading ahead of an investor seminar on Tuesday.The Swiss company said it expects organic sales growth between 8% and 8.5% for the year, improving upon previous guidance of around 8%.It said organic sales growth, which does not include acquisitions or currency changes, was 8.5% over the nine months to September.Earlier this year, the group hiked prices by more than 5% and warned that customers could face further increases due...
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
A top oil analyst explains why oil is about to surge to $120 - and stay there for 2 years as Europe battles supply shocks
Good morning. Phil Rosen here, reporting from a dark and cold New York City. If you've even peeked at markets recently, odds are you've caught some of the massive blast of crypto news that Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX unleashed last week. It's drawn comparisons to Lehman Brothers' epic 2008 implosion, and...
The stock market will fall 25% when the looming US recession hits in mid-2023, Deutsche Bank says
Major stock markets will plunge 25% when a looming recession hits next year, Deutsche Bank says. Analysts also see earnings per share among S&P 500 companies falling to $195 in 2023 from $222 in 2022. After the Fed's rate hikes, the investment bank expects markets to recover by year-end 2023.
U.S. consumer debt on the rise thanks to fat mortgages, sharp spike in credit card balances
In apparent disregard of persistent record-high inflation, new reports find that U.S. consumers are showing no signs of backing off their ongoing penchant for robust spending but are, increasingly, covering their high roller habits with credit cards. And while the formula isn’t sustainable over the long haul, economists say most...
Vietnamese Automaker VinFast Beginning Deliveries in December to US
VinFast is shipping 999 of its VF 8 SUVs and eventually wants to build cars in North Carolina.
Former Employee Exposes Unsanitary Conditions At A Beyond Meat Factory
When Beyond Meat came onto the food scene back in 2009, people didn't know what to make of it. Per CNBC, people were initially leery of the product, which claimed to be a plant-based meat alternative so realistic it could fool even meat lovers. Regardless, the company soon gained traction,...
Inflation: how financial speculation is making the global food price crisis worse
UK households, like those in many other countries, are struggling to make ends meet. More than half of households have only £2.66 per week left after paying for bills and essentials, according to figures from the supermarket chain Asda. The extreme spikes in the cost of energy and food...
US stocks edge higher in unsteady trading, oil prices rise
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks edged mostly higher in unsteady trading on Wall Street Tuesday as some concerns dissipate over protests in China against that country’s severe COVID restrictions. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 10:19 a.m. Eastern after bobbing between small gains and losses...
Walmart Stock Rises as Company Moves Through Inventory Glut in Q3
Shares for Walmart were up 8.13% on Tuesday morning following better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter and the retailer’s boost to its full year guidance. The Bentonville, Ark.-based big-box retailer reported total revenue in the third quarter of $152.8 billion, up 8.7% from the same time last year. The retailer credits most of this growth to its Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club U.S. businesses driven by gaining market share in grocery sales as many shoppers have turned to the company as inflation mounts.
Nestle raises 2022 sales guidance for third time this year
ZURICH, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Nestle's (NESN.S) 2022 sales guidance was nudged higher for the third time this year on Tuesday as the world's largest packaged food company continues to counter sharp cost inflation by raising prices.
cdrecycler.com
Ferrous market might finally rebound
After seven months of continuously declining prices, ferrous scrap shippers might finally see prices move in their favor in December. That is the tentative conclusion of late November surveying and reporting being conducted by Davis Index. Prices for prompt grades that reached more than $740 per ton this March plunged...
A TikToker Accidentally Spent $1700 On Cucumbers At Whole Foods
Are you an overly trusting consumer? Do you simply pay for your groceries without paying attention to how much you owe? Then, do you fold up the receipt and shove it into your pocket without giving it even a cursory gander? Sure, there are times when your faith in the human race and the technology it created is admirable, but this is not one of those times. You could be getting seriously overcharged for your purchases and you don't even know it.
US lawmakers skeptical grocery merger will mean lower prices
U.S. senators from both parties expressed skepticism Tuesday that a proposed merger between grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons would result in lower prices for consumers. “Fewer local options mean less competition to keep prices low,” said Sen. Alex Padilla, a California Democrat, in a hearing before the antitrust subcommittee of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Padilla said Kroger and Albertsons compete in many California cities.
US Stocks Head For Rough Start To Week As China Protests Become International Concern — Tesla, Apple, Oil Stocks Slump Premarket
The U.S. index futures are pointing to a lower start for Wall Street stocks on Monday, as the upward momentum built over the last week falters amid geopolitical tensions. U.S. stocks advanced in the holiday-shortened week that ended Nov. 25 as traders returned to buying ways encouraged by the less-hawkish minutes of the November Fed meeting. The 30-stock Dow Industrials average has been an outperformer and is now perched at its highest level in more than three months.
DoorDash cuts 1,250 jobs as deliveries ebb after pandemic
DoorDash is eliminating more than 1,200 corporate jobs, saying it hired too many people when delivery demand surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. CEO Tony Xu said in a message to employees Wednesday that DoorDash was undersized before the pandemic and sped up hiring to catch up with its growth. It is cutting approximately 1,250 people.
A New Report Finds That Uber Eats Is The Most Expensive Holiday Delivery Service
Ever have trouble deciding between using Grubhub, DoorDash, or Uber Eats to order dinner? Setting aside the fact that they have slightly different restaurant options, each app has its own quirks that lend them their respective fanbases. All three platforms are ranked by Goteso as top food ordering apps, due...
Europe’s Inflation Is on Fire
Inflation in the United States is not nearly over and will look like Europe’s inflation soon.
Mashed
148K+
Followers
42K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 2