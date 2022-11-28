Read full article on original website
A shot of cold air is coming for Chicago
CHICAGO - It was a milder meteorological fall overall compared to average for Chicago despite a cold finish coming for the month of November. September ended up 1.1 degrees above average. October ended up right at average and November is up 2.2 degrees above average through Monday. After a streak...
Chicago First Alert Weather: Artic air moves in tonight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Soaring temperatures today into the upper 50s. Strong souutherly winds continue to pull warmer air our way until the strong cold front crosses our area this evening.Gusty showers and isolated thunderstorms possible after dark.Arctic air moves in tonight once the front passes. Brutally cold in the morning with high winds and a "feels like" temperature in the single digits far west/northwest suburbs with temperatures in the teens elsewhere.Even though the forecast high is 33 degrees, it'll never feel like that. Wind chills stay in the teens all day.TONIGHT: EVENING SHOWERS & ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS. FALLING TEMPS. LOW 27.WEDNESDAY: CLEARING SKIES. CHILLY WIND. HIGH 33.THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 36.
Brace for big ch-ch-changes, as wind & rain roll in
–BIG CHANGES LOOM—and amid strong winds in the coming 24 hours. –Temps today hit 58—a late October level—but plunge to December/January levels Wednesday. Highs tomorrow will come in 30-deg colder than today—and with wind chills factored, the air Wed is to feel 40-deg colder than today’s ABOVE NORMAL 50s. The 58 today was 16-deg ABOVE NORMAL.
Chicago First Alert Weather: Heavy coat weather
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A strong cold front will pass through the area this evening. According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a few showers and storms possible, but mainly before 11:00 p.m. Temperatures will fall tonight and westerly winds will gust to 40 miles per hour.By Wednesday morning, temperatures will be in the mid 20s with wind chills in the single digits and teens. Clearing skies by late morning Wednesday, with highs in the low 30s. Wind chills remain in the teens through the afternoon. Cold Wednesday night with lows in the upper teens and low 20s, with wind chills in the single digits and teens. Mostly sunny, not as windy, but still cold for Thursday with highs in the mid 30s.Temperatures rebound back to the low 50s on Friday, then colder again this weekend with rain chances starting Sunday.TONIGHT: Evening showers and isolated storms, then windy and falling temperatures overnight. Low 27°WEDNESDAY: Clearing skies, windy and cold. Wind chills in the teens. High 33°THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 36°
Chicago braces for strong winds, sharp temperature drop Tuesday night
CHICAGO - A wild ride is on the way for the next 24 hours or so. Today will be mostly cloudy and milder with highs well into the 50s. Winds will really crank this afternoon with gusts to 40 mph possible. While a few spotty showers are possible very late...
Rain, Breezy Conditions Expected in Chicago Area Sunday
Residents in the Chicago area can expect to see rainy and windy conditions as they wrap up their holiday weekend Sunday, with occasional heavy downpours possible throughout the morning. According to forecast models, rain wrapping around a low-pressure system will continue to impact the Chicago area through much of the...
Storm centered over southern Illinois Sunday morning moves northeast
Rain forecast through Sunday night indicates heaviest rainfall to the south and southeast of Chicago. Sunday will have periods of rain with chilly northwest winds which will follow the passage of a cold front. The most likely time for rain will be during the morning and early afternoon. Showers will become more scattered as the afternoon progresses and most precipitation should move through the area by sunset. A few flurries may mix with rain during the late afternoon well north and northwest of Chicago with little or no accumulation expected.
A New Rooftop Bar Creates A Cozy Winter Château Experience In Chicago
It’s almost that time of year– when the icy chill feels unbearable and the need to stay warm becomes a top priority. Luckily, there’s a new gorgeous rooftop ready to host cozy holiday get-togethers whether you’re going to after-work happy hour or showing friends around town. Complete with a stunning rooftop view and plenty of on-site heaters, Château Carbide is a must-see experience for the holiday season, complete with fancy drinks! The rooftop bar is named after the original building– which was previously known as the carbide and carbon building. Situated on the rooftop of Pendry Chicago, the new jazzy...
Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train to Stop in Chicago Suburbs This Weekend. Here's Where to See It
After virtual displays the past two years, Canadian Pacific Railway's holiday train is returning to the tracks this holiday season. The railway company offers not one, but two holiday trains - one that travels solely in Canada and another that covers a portion of that country, but also parts of the U.S., specifically the Midwest and Northeast.
Weekend Break: Smoke Daddy transforms into the Lumberjack Lodge
CHICAGO — A pop-up across from Wrigley Field offers a warm and toasty lodge for visitors to get out of the cold and warm their bellies with holiday cocktails and festive food options. WGN’s Marcella Raymond takes you to Smoke Daddy in Wrigleyville, which has rebranded itself as the ‘Lumberjack Lodge’ for the holiday season. […]
Tickets to Ice Castles in Lake Geneva Now on Sale
Winter may not be here quite yet, but tickets for a beloved icy attraction in the Chicago area are officially up for grabs. Dubbed by organizers as "Winter's most magical attraction," tickets for to 'Ice Castles' at Geneva National Resort in Lake Geneva are now on sale. The experience, located in five cities across the country, includes features like ice slides, ice mazes and caverns, tunnels and crawl spaces made up of icicles and more.
Red Line rider stabbed in neck on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed in the neck while riding a CTA Red Line train Thursday morning in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. The 32-year-old was riding on the train around 5:22 a.m. near the Fullerton station when someone stabbed him in the neck, according to Chicago police. He was...
More than 500 families receive coats, winter supplies in West Pullman
CHICAGO - Some 500 families will be a bit warmer this winter. On Tuesday, the charitable organization ‘In His Hands Resource Center’ was in West Pullman at the Kroc Center to give away coats and other winter supplies to families in need. They also handed out care kits...
Watch Live as ‘Christmas Vacation' Star Chevy Chase Plugs in Holiday Lights in Suburbs
This holiday season, Santa isn't the only one coming to town -- the real Clark Griswold is, too. According to a press release, on Tuesday evening, iconic comedic star Chevy Chase will pay homage to his role in the cult classic "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," and plug in the holiday lights at a restaurant in suburban Morton Grove.
Metra Rock Island Line train hits car in Midlothian
A Metra Rock Island train struck a car in Midlothian Tuesday morning.
Carjackings plunge as ‘Kia boys’ fuel a 185% increase in traditional auto thefts in Chicago
Chicago police are investigating two armed carjackings reported Sunday evening in Lakeview and the West Loop. But, hijacking reports in the city are down sharply from the two most recent Novembers, which were the second- and fourth-worst months for carjackings since at least 2001, as traditional motor vehicle thefts, fueled by the “Kia boy” craze, skyrocket.
Police: Woman dies after hitting pothole while riding motorcycle in Chicago
CHICAGO — A 54-year-old woman is dead after she hit a pothole while riding a motorcycle and crashed Monday evening in Chicago, according to police. The woman was riding the motorcycle around 5 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Archer Avenue when she hit the pothole and fell off, according to the Chicago Police […]
My Block, My Hood, My City lighting event hopes to bring holiday cheer to Chicago's South Side
Community members and volunteers will team up with My Block, My Hood, My City for a community lighting on December 3.
