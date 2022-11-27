‘Gossip Girl‘ on HBO Max is a reboot of the popular television series of the same name that aired from 2007 to 2012. The reboot/sequel is also loosely based on author Cecily von Ziegesar’s ‘Gossip Girl’ series of novels. The teen drama revolves around the lives of half-sisters Julien Calloway and Zoya Lott as they experience high school’s tumultuous highs and lows. Meanwhile, the titular blogger’s presence makes the lives of Julien, Zoya, and their friends miserable by leaking intimate and scandalous details about their lives.

19 HOURS AGO