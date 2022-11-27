About 34 years after the release of the original film, the Disney+ series ‘Willow’ takes us back to the world of Newlyns, Daikinis, and Brownies. The series takes place several years after the events of the 1988 film. After returning home following the defeat of the villainous queen Bavmorda of Nockmaar, The Newlyn sorcerer Willow (Warwick Davis) has a vision in which he sees the re-emergence of a great evil that would destroy Elora Danan, the child born with the mark of prophecy. This prompts Willow and his allies to hide Elora’s true identity, even from herself.

