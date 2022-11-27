Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Stanford Daily
Stanford Basketball Film Study: Empty ball screen
This first installation of Stanford basketball film study will take a look at one of Stanford’s most used offensive actions: the empty ball screen. The empty ball screen is one of the most utilized actions in all of college basketball. With NCAA teams increasingly using five-out offense nowadays, look for the empty ball screen to increase in utility. Like other teams, Stanford uses the empty ball screen to create more space for the roller and to scheme shooters open by pressuring help defenders.
Stanford Daily
Cardinal doomed by penalties against UNC Greensboro, end season early
No. 5 Stanford men’s soccer (12-2-6, 4-2-4 Pac-12) lost to No. 12 UNC Greensboro (13-1-6, 4-0-1 SoCon) in a penalty shootout on Sunday, ending their hopes of a national championship this season. After cruising to a 6-2 victory over High Point (11-5-5, 5-0-3 Big South) last weekend, the Cardinal...
Stanford Daily
Women’s basketball completes tournament sweep in Hawaii
No. 2 Stanford women’s basketball (8-1, 0-0 Pac-12) comfortably defeated Hawaii (1-6, 0-0 Big West) 68-39, completing a three-game sweep at the Rainbow Wahine Showdown in Honolulu. After the first two games were played in front of friends and family, the Cardinal won the tip in front of a...
Stanford Daily
Men’s basketball falls to Memphis in low-scoring bout
After earning their first Power Five win of the season against Florida State on Friday, the Stanford men’s basketball team (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) lost to the Memphis Tigers (4-2, 0-0 AAC) 56-48 in a low-scoring battle on Sunday. Poor offensive play continues to plague the team this season, as the Cardinal are now ranked 105th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency according to KenPom.
Stanford Daily
Opinion | Why is Stanford so… unfun?
In early June, there was a stir among the Stanford circles I tend to find myself in. Stanford alum Ginevra Davis ’22 had published an article in Palladium magazine titled “Stanford’s War on Social Life,” and everyone was talking about it, from current students and professors to alumni who graduated in the 90s. It was the coalescence of rumblings I’d heard from older students (those pre-covid ones) about Stanford’s languishing social life — something I was seeing for myself as a transfer student who had just finished my first year.
Stanford Daily
Faculty Senate pushes start of academic year to not coincide with Jewish holidays, considers fate of affirmative action
At Thursday’s Faculty Senate meeting, senators voted to push back the start of the 2023-24 academic year by an additional day to not conflict with Yom Kippur. The upcoming academic year will now start on Tuesday, Sept. 26 instead of Monday, Sept. 25. University administrators also considered the ramifications of an ongoing Supreme Court case involving affirmative action.
Stanford Daily
Poetry and prose at first Stegner Fellow reading of the academic year
“I’m so excited about the fact that we’ve brought our words into the engineering quad,” said Nick Jenkins, interim director of Stanford’s creative writing program, in his introduction to the first Stegner Fellow Reading of the year, sparking laughter from the audience. Thus, Jenkins ushered in the first Stegner Fellow reading of the academic year on Nov. 16 at the Huang Engineering Center.
Stanford Daily
SUDPS shares new student safety application at Undergraduate Senate meeting
Undergraduate Senators heard updates about a new safety app, SafeZone Mobile, and programming from Cardinal Recovery, the University’s recovery program for those struggling with substance abuse during their Nov. 17 meeting. SafeZone Mobile was created by CriticalArc, a company that develops solutions “to strengthen and streamline their [an organization’s]...
Stanford Daily
Stanford launches probe into President Tessier-Lavigne’s research following ‘Daily’ investigation on allegations of scientific misconduct
Stanford has opened its own investigation into President Marc Tessier-Lavigne’s research after a piece unveiling 7 years of scientific misconduct allegations was published by The Daily on Tuesday morning. The Daily outlined four papers with Tessier-Lavigne credited as an author which, according to research misconduct expert Elisabeth Bik, contain “serious issues.” The issues were corroborated by two other researchers.
Stanford Daily
Flying Treehouse celebrates 10-year anniversary with childish delight
On the chilly evening of Nov. 17, I was surrounded with the warmth of Flying Treehouse’s sketch comedy “Throwback Show”: A world where cupcakes can become cookies, pizza can be vengeful and annoying oranges can find other annoying friends. I found myself laughing at bright-colored sets, crazy wigs, humorous tales and a fantasy reality created by second graders, celebrating the group’s 10-year anniversary.
Stanford Daily
San Francisco’s Public Works moved under oversight committee in vote experts say could save the city millions
Tessa Jones starts every morning with a cup of coffee and a 50-mile drive from Pittsburg, California down to San Francisco. What draws her to the city aren’t the tourist attractions. Instead, she dons a bright vest at 4:30 a.m. to clean up the city’s trash. Jones has...
Comments / 0