A Brief History of Orinda, CaliforniaThomas SmithOrinda, CA
Honeymoon locations—San Francisco, CaliforniaStephen L DaltonSan Francisco, CA
One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is DestroyedDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994Diana RusOakland, CA
San Francisco To Vote On The Use of War Technology And RobotsAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
What they are saying nationally about the Saints' loss to the 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Saints lost an ugly game to the San Francisco 49ers 13-0 on the road Sunday. Despite multiple red zone trips, New Orleans couldn't muster up any points - and was shut out for the first time since the 2001 season. Here's what sports writers...
Shanahan provides injury updates on Mitchell, Burford, McCaffrey, Samuel, Garoppolo after 49ers-Saints
The San Francisco 49ers' streak of second-half shutouts continues. Although, it looked like that was in jeopardy a couple of times in the second half. Another streak ended after Sunday's 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints. Head coach Kyle Shanahan couldn't say, "No injuries to report," something he had done in the previous three games.
Why did the 49ers Offense Play Poorly Against Competitive Saints?
In week 12 of the NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the New Orleans Saints 13-0. The San Francisco defense held the Saints to zero points, which is fantastic, but the 49ers offense struggled. The offense was only able to score one touchdown against the Saints, which will need to improve moving forward. San Francisco now has a 7-4 record leading the NFC West, but what went wrong with the 49ers offense against the Saints?
Latest embarrassing Steelers clip should be last straw for Matt Canada (Video)
Matt Canada’s job hangs in the balance as the Steelers season draws to a close. A clip from their win over the Colts won’t help his cause. Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Matt Canada has not looked up to the task this season. While Mike Tomlin was able to give him the benefit of the doubt with an aging Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, Canada has still failed to create much consistent ball movement with Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett.
49ers’ Nick Bosa on 4th-down sack vs. Saints: “I think it was just a good jump”
New Orleans Saints fans were fuming after the game. Many felt that San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa was early off the line of scrimmage on the fourth-down play that led to sack number 11.5 for the defender this season. Even Bosa wasn't sure the play would stand. "It...
KC Chiefs add wide receiver Bryan Edwards to practice squad
The Kansas City Chiefs made a couple of moves to add veteran offensive players to the practice squad on Monday. Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is shoring up the team’s depth and experience on the offensive side heading into the stretch run of the regular season. On Monday, the Chiefs added running back Melvin Gordon to the practice squad. Then later in the day, NFL reporter Tom Pelissero had word that the Chiefs also signed wide receiver Bryan Edwards as well.
Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 12
With their 13-0 win on Sunday, combined with other results around the NFL, the 49ers solidified their hold on the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The 49ers shut down the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium, improving to 7-4 this season. Meanwhile in Cleveland, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 5-6 with a loss to the Browns.
49ers sign former Pro Bowl corner Jenkins to practice squad
The 49ers added veteran depth to the cornerback position on Monday. San Francisco announced the signing of former Pro Bowl corner Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins to the team’s practice squad. The 34-year-old Jenkins is a 10-year NFL veteran and a former second-round pick by the then-St. Louis Rams...
UAB football hiring Super Bowl-winning QB as head coach
UAB football had the biggest stunner of the college football coaching carousel with news they’ll hire Super Bowl-winning QB Trent Dilfer as head coach. Despite numerous Power Five head coaching vacancies needing to be filled and even with Auburn forgetting history and hiring Hugh Freeze, perhaps the wildest hire of the early coaching carousel came from UAB football on Tuesday night.
49ers-Saints: Deebo Samuel active for Niners; Arik Armstead among 5 inactives
DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) Wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who was listed as "questionable" to play this afternoon due to a hamstring injury, is active. He was limited during practices this past week. San Francisco listed defensive lineman Arik Armstead as "doubtful." He is the only player listed as inactive...
Surrender Index grades Saints' early punt vs. 49ers among NFL's most-cowardly
Well that’s not what you want to hear. The Surrender Index Twitter account examines decision to punt in every game each week based on the specific situation, factoring in down and distance to go as well as the score and time left on the clock. It’s a unique tool, and it really disagreed with Dennis Allen’s decision to punt on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.
Three 49ers lead their positions in NFC Pro Bowl voting
According to an NFL press release, the following three San Francisco 49ers players lead their respective positions in Pro Bowl votes for the NFC. For those wondering where some other 49ers players stand, ESPN's Nick Wagoner states that Christian McCaffrey is the second running back in the voting for the NFC, behind Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants. In addition, George Kittle is second among NFC tight ends, behind T.J. Hockenson of the Minnesota Vikings.
Jimmy G among 49ers Hall of Fame QBs with win over Saints
Jimmy Garoppolo's success as an NFL quarterback continues to produce eye-popping stats. After the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Garoppolo found himself on a list with two Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Montana, Young and ... Garoppolo? The holy trinity of 49ers quarterbacks.
Jimmy Garoppolo Is Tied For This Crazy 49ers’ Team Record
A lot has been made about the quarterback position for the San Francisco 49ers. They were all in on Trey Lance as they spent the entire offseason rebuilding their offense to fit his skill set. Lance couldn’t be much more different from Jimmy Garoppolo, who was the team’s starter when healthy for the last five seasons.
