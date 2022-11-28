Read full article on original website
KVAL
Seasonal gates being closed in the Mt. Hood National Forest
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officials with the Mt. Hood National Forest have announced that they are closing several of the seasonal gates. The gate to Still Creek campground is locked and officials will be locking the gate to Trillium Lake today. Officials say the Trillium Lake loop has been icy...
KVAL
State, local transportation agencies say they're ready for Wednesday's snow storm
PORTLAND, Ore — ODOT, PBOT, and Clackamas County all say they're ready for Wednesday's snowstorm despite staffing and other challenges. “This is our first real test of the season here we are! It’s not even the first of December yet,” said Don Hamilton, spokesperson for ODOT. He...
KVAL
KVAL's Take a Bite Out of Hunger food drive kicks off Tuesday morning
EUGENE, Ore. — Tuesday is the beginning of KVAL's Take a Bite Out of Hunger food drive, helping those suffering from food insecurity in our area. In Eugene, the food drive will be benefiting Food for Lane County. The Eugene donation box will be at the Bi-Mart on 18th...
KVAL
Man sentenced for carjacking, kidnapping 9-month-old baby
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Washington County Circuit Court has sentenced a convicted man after he stole a minivan and kidnapped a 9-month-old baby. Marcus Esa Paul, age 25, was sentenced to 110 months in prison on Monday for his convictions of Kidnapping, Criminal Mistreatment, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle stemming from the crime.
KVAL
Video shows Ducks' player throwing postgame punch after loss
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon's athletic administration said Sunday it is gathering information after a video surfaced showing Ducks outside linebacker DJ Johnson striking a person in Oregon State gear on the field after Saturday's game at Reser Stadium. Johnson is seen punching the person from behind and then being...
KVAL
Oregon lawmaker vows to tackle public defender shortage in 2023 session
SALEM, Ore. — In 2022, Multnomah County dismissed 280 cases because of a shortage of public defenders to represent indigent people. The Office of Public Defense Services (OPDS) has been the subject of multiple audits and a lawsuit in recent years because of its failure to provide adequate representation to those charged with a crime who can't afford an attorney.
KVAL
Oregon State moves up to No. 15 in CFP rankings; Oregon lands at 16
EUGENE, Ore. — In the latest College Football Playoff rankings, Oregon State checks in at 15th, with Oregon right behind them at 16th - a seven-spot plummet from last week for the Ducks. The top four looks exactly like anticipated, with the unbeatens ranked one, two and three. USC...
KVAL
UO, OSU investigating video of Oregon player striking OSU fan
EUGENE, Ore. — A viral video which drew millions of views shows Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson apparently striking an Oregon State fan who was on the field after the Beavers' comeback win in Saturday's rivalry game. In the video, Johnson is seen punching the person from behind before being...
KVAL
Oregon's Mimi Colyer wins Pac-12 Freshman of the Year
EUGENE, Ore. — In Pac-12 volleyball, no surprise as Oregon's Mimi Colyer was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. She led all freshman in the country with 4.89 points per set. Colyer is just the 2nd Duck ever to receive the award. She also made the All-Pac Team...
