New Haven, CT

FOX 61

Train collision with car injures 2 in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The area of Grand Avenue at East Street in New Haven is closed after a seven-car freight train hit a motor vehicle with two people in it. New Haven police and New Haven fire are at the scene. The injuries of the people in the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Truck fire closes portions of I-95 in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A tractor-trailer fire on I-95 North in West Haven has partially closed the highway early this morning. Dispatch confirmed that the right and center lanes are shut down near exits 41 and 42. The fire was first reported around 5 a.m. There is no word...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: Three men shot near convenience store in Waterbury

Police in Waterbury are investigating after three adult men were shot Tuesday evening. Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. FBI increases reward in search for Naugatuck man accused of killing his daughter. Updated: 6 hours ago. The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward as...
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

ID Released For Norwalk Resident Killed In Single-Car Crash

Police in Fairfield County have identified a man killed during a single-car crash that injured three others. The crash took place in Norwalk around 8 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 27, on Martin Luther King Drive. According to Lt. Joe Dinho, of the Norwalk Police, Oscar Abraham Valdovinos, age unknown, of Norwalk,...
NORWALK, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manchester man killed in crash over holiday weekend

State police responded to more than 400 accidents over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, including one that killed a Manchester resident. On Saturday, Tajay Walsh was killed when the car in which he was a passenger ran off the road onto a grass embankment and collided with a tree on Route 15 southbound in Wallingford, one mile north of Exit 66.
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Five officers charged following New Haven man’s paralysis

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lawmakers extend gas tax holiday, home heating assistance, ‘hero pay’ during special session. Connecticut unanimously passes bill to extend gas tax suspension, free bus fare program, hero pay funding, and will add funding to energy assistance programs.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

We’re Hiring Wednesday: Milford Police Department

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Milford, CT Police Department Now Hiring ENTRY LEVEL POLICE OFFICERS Salary between $63,,679 - $77,292 *Application Deadline January 1, 2023* The Milford Police Department will begin the testing of applicants to establish a list of appointments for full time positions as Police Officers. Go to https://www.policeapp.com/Entry-Level-Milford-CT-Police-Officer-Jobs/241/ for more info or contact Captain DelMonte at 203-878-6551.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

45-year-old man charged with killing 28-year-old in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 45-year-old is in custody after police said he shot and killed a man in September. Police were responding to a ShotSpotter activation on Hillside Avenue when officers found a crashed vehicle nearby at 386 Hillside Avenue, according to police. Jose Arriaga, 28, of Hartford, was found unresponsive inside. He was […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire Department responding to fourth alarm fire at Seaport Marine

Multiple departments responded to Washington Street on the Stonington side of Mystic for a 4-alarm fire at the Seaport Marine Warehouse. A rest stop in North Haven is full of people who didn’t get much sleep after having nightmares of brutal post Thanksgiving traffic. Police investigate after crash involving...
STONINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire crews respond to early morning fire in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Officials have confirmed that public safety crews are working an early morning fire on South Main St. Shortly after 3:30 A.M., dispatchers received calls for a building fire at 714 S. Main St. in Middletown. First due companies reported smoke showing from the building on arrival.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Man charged after breaking into Norwich home

Lawmakers hold special session to focus on gas tax, energy costs. We head to Orange to check out the Lincoln Lights animated light show!. Five New Haven officers charged after man paralyzed in police custody. Updated: 5 hours ago. Fire destroys warehouse in Mystic.
NORWICH, CT

