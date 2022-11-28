Read full article on original website
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Train collision with car injures 2 in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The area of Grand Avenue at East Street in New Haven is closed after a seven-car freight train hit a motor vehicle with two people in it. New Haven police and New Haven fire are at the scene. The injuries of the people in the...
Eyewitness News
Truck fire closes portions of I-95 in West Haven
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A tractor-trailer fire on I-95 North in West Haven has partially closed the highway early this morning. Dispatch confirmed that the right and center lanes are shut down near exits 41 and 42. The fire was first reported around 5 a.m. There is no word...
Waterbury police lieutenant charged with DUI following off-duty crash
A lieutenant with the Waterbury Police Department was charged with DUI following an off-duty crash in October.
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Police Officer Charged With DUI in Connection with Off-Duty Crash Last Month
A Waterbury police lieutenant was arrested Tuesday, charged with DUI in connection with an accident last month. David Balnis, 55, of Waterbury was driving a pickup truck on Highland Avenue in Waterbury just after 1 a.m. on October 30 when he veered off the road and sideswiped a parked vehicle, according to police.
Springfield man arrested in connection with shooting on Hancock Street
A Springfield man was arrested in connection with a shooting on Hancock Street early Saturday morning.
Eyewitness News
Police: Three men shot near convenience store in Waterbury
Police in Waterbury are investigating after three adult men were shot Tuesday evening. Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. FBI increases reward in search for Naugatuck man accused of killing his daughter. Updated: 6 hours ago. The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward as...
ID Released For Norwalk Resident Killed In Single-Car Crash
Police in Fairfield County have identified a man killed during a single-car crash that injured three others. The crash took place in Norwalk around 8 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 27, on Martin Luther King Drive. According to Lt. Joe Dinho, of the Norwalk Police, Oscar Abraham Valdovinos, age unknown, of Norwalk,...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Five New Haven officers charged after man paralyzed in police custody
Lawmakers hold special session to focus on gas tax, energy costs. We head to Orange to check out the Lincoln Lights animated light show!
Police Investigate Untimely Death Of 30-Year-Old Woman In Woodbridge
An investigation is underway after a 30-year-old woman was found dead at a tent site in a wooded area in Connecticut. The Woodbridge Police Department announced on Monday, Nov. 28, that it is investigating the untimely death of the woman, whose identity was not released. On Sunday, Nov. 27, the...
Manchester man killed in crash over holiday weekend
State police responded to more than 400 accidents over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, including one that killed a Manchester resident. On Saturday, Tajay Walsh was killed when the car in which he was a passenger ran off the road onto a grass embankment and collided with a tree on Route 15 southbound in Wallingford, one mile north of Exit 66.
Family of man paralyzed in New Haven police custody calls charges against officers ‘slap in the face’
The family of Richard "Randy" Cox and their legal team expressed their disappointment following the arrests of five police officers involved in the incident that left Cox paralyzed.
Eyewitness News
Five officers charged following New Haven man’s paralysis
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lawmakers extend gas tax holiday, home heating assistance, ‘hero pay’ during special session. Connecticut unanimously passes bill to extend gas tax suspension, free bus fare program, hero pay funding, and will add funding to energy assistance programs.
Eyewitness News
We’re Hiring Wednesday: Milford Police Department
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Milford, CT Police Department Now Hiring ENTRY LEVEL POLICE OFFICERS Salary between $63,,679 - $77,292 *Application Deadline January 1, 2023* The Milford Police Department will begin the testing of applicants to establish a list of appointments for full time positions as Police Officers. Go to https://www.policeapp.com/Entry-Level-Milford-CT-Police-Officer-Jobs/241/ for more info or contact Captain DelMonte at 203-878-6551.
45-year-old man charged with killing 28-year-old in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 45-year-old is in custody after police said he shot and killed a man in September. Police were responding to a ShotSpotter activation on Hillside Avenue when officers found a crashed vehicle nearby at 386 Hillside Avenue, according to police. Jose Arriaga, 28, of Hartford, was found unresponsive inside. He was […]
5 officers charged after Black man paralyzed in police van
Five Connecticut police officers were charged with misdemeanors Monday over their treatment of a Black man after he was paralyzed from the chest down in the back of a police van.
Eyewitness News
Fire Department responding to fourth alarm fire at Seaport Marine
Multiple departments responded to Washington Street on the Stonington side of Mystic for a 4-alarm fire at the Seaport Marine Warehouse. A rest stop in North Haven is full of people who didn’t get much sleep after having nightmares of brutal post Thanksgiving traffic. Police investigate after crash involving...
Thief Accused Of Stealing BMW With Child Inside At McDonald's In Riverside
Police are searching for a suspect and a BMW after a woman's vehicle was stolen from a Fairfield County McDonald's with a child inside. The incident took place in Greenwich on West Putnam Avenue near Exit 5 of I-95 on Tuesday, Nov. 15. According to Greenwich Police, the woman drove...
Eyewitness News
Fire crews respond to early morning fire in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Officials have confirmed that public safety crews are working an early morning fire on South Main St. Shortly after 3:30 A.M., dispatchers received calls for a building fire at 714 S. Main St. in Middletown. First due companies reported smoke showing from the building on arrival.
CT man charged with speeding 132 mph
A Manchester, Connecticut, 23-year-old man is accused of driving at a speed of 132 miles an hour on Route 2 in Colchester and of trying to evade arrest
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Man charged after breaking into Norwich home
Lawmakers hold special session to focus on gas tax, energy costs. We head to Orange to check out the Lincoln Lights animated light show!. Five New Haven officers charged after man paralyzed in police custody. Updated: 5 hours ago. Fire destroys warehouse in Mystic.
