ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

PODCAST: How UC's coaching change will impact athletes, program

CINCINNATI — Within 24 hours of Luke Fickell's departure from the University of Cincinnati, four members of UC's 2023 recruiting class announced they were decommitting and more put their name in the transfer portal. It's a new age for college athletics and one that Cincinnati finds itself trying to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Bearcats lose 4 commitments in 2023 class following Fickell's departure

CINCINNATI — Less than 24 hours after news broke that Cincinnati head football coach Luke Fickellwas leaving the program to take the same position at the University of Wisconsin, members of the Bearcats' 2023 recruiting class are choosing to reopen their commitments. As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, four players...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police mourns loss of K9 officer, Cairo

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police is mourning the loss of one of its K9 officers, Cairo. The police department said Cairo died after suffering medical complications. Cairo and his handler, officer Mike Harper, had been working together since September of 2014. "Rest easy, K-9 Cairo," the police department said in...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on I-74 in Villages At Roll Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on the interstate in Villages At Roll Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on Glenway Avenue in Green Township

CINCINNATI — Downed wires reported on Glenway Avenue in Green Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Assault reported on Helen Street in Mount Auburn

CINCINNATI — Assault reported on Helen Street in Mount Auburn. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Section Road in Roselawn

CINCINNATI — Report of a crash with undetermined injuries at 1841 Section Road in Roselawn. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a stabbing on Lehman Road in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of a stabbing on Lehman Road in East Price Hill. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a truck into a tree on East Kemper Road in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Report that a U-hall truck has crashed into a tree on East Kemper Road in Sharonville, with undetermined injuries. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
SHARONVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy