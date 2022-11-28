Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Video: Luke Fickell speaks after being introduced as Wisconsin's new head coach
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati head football coach Luke Fickell is leaving the Bearcats to take the head coaching job at the University of Wisconsin. Cornerbacks and special teams coach Kerry Coombs has been named as UC's interim head coach. (Watch the University of Wisconsin press conference introducing Fickell in video...
WLWT 5
PODCAST: How UC's coaching change will impact athletes, program
CINCINNATI — Within 24 hours of Luke Fickell's departure from the University of Cincinnati, four members of UC's 2023 recruiting class announced they were decommitting and more put their name in the transfer portal. It's a new age for college athletics and one that Cincinnati finds itself trying to...
WLWT 5
Bearcat Nation reacts to Luke Fickell leaving for head coach job at Wisconsin
CINCINNATI — From Bearcat to Badger, the University of Cincinnati's winningest head football coach Luke Fickell is joining the Big Ten as the next head coach at the University of Wisconsin. Fickell built himself quite a resume in his six years at the helm for the Bearcats. The announcement...
WLWT 5
Archives: UC football seek new coach after Watson Brown bolts for Rice
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati football program finds itself in a familiar place: In search of a new head coach in late November. Sunday, news broke that Luke Fickell, who had helmed the Bearcats for six seasons, was heading to Madison, Wisconsin to become the head coach for the Wisconsin Badgers.
WLWT 5
Bearcats lose 4 commitments in 2023 class following Fickell's departure
CINCINNATI — Less than 24 hours after news broke that Cincinnati head football coach Luke Fickellwas leaving the program to take the same position at the University of Wisconsin, members of the Bearcats' 2023 recruiting class are choosing to reopen their commitments. As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, four players...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Queen City and Boudinot avenues in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported at Queen City and Boudinot avenues in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police mourns loss of K9 officer, Cairo
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police is mourning the loss of one of its K9 officers, Cairo. The police department said Cairo died after suffering medical complications. Cairo and his handler, officer Mike Harper, had been working together since September of 2014. "Rest easy, K-9 Cairo," the police department said in...
WLWT 5
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant Fausto to close by the end of the year
CINCINNATI — A downtown Cincinnati restaurant is set to close by the end of this year. The restaurant Fausto, opened by the Ferrari Brothers, will close on Dec. 22 with a final dinner party that night. The restaurant opened in June 2019, shortly after the brothers Tony and Austin...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on I-74 in Villages At Roll Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on the interstate in Villages At Roll Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Glenway Avenue in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Downed wires reported on Glenway Avenue in Green Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Assault reported on Helen Street in Mount Auburn
CINCINNATI — Assault reported on Helen Street in Mount Auburn. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
WLWT 5
Assault with injury reported on Blue Rock Hill Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Assault with injury reported on Blue Rock Hill Road in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Section Road in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash with undetermined injuries at 1841 Section Road in Roselawn. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
WLWT 5
Reports of a stabbing on Lehman Road in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a stabbing on Lehman Road in East Price Hill. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle accident on Beechmont Avenue in Mt. Washington
CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle accident on Beechmont Avenue and Berkshire Lane in Mt. Washington. The road is closed. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Report of a truck into a tree on East Kemper Road in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Report that a U-hall truck has crashed into a tree on East Kemper Road in Sharonville, with undetermined injuries. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
A crash is reportedly blocking traffic on Glenway Avenue in Price Hill
CINCINNATI — A crash is reportedly blocking traffic on Glenway Avenue in Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Report of a tree that has fallen on a house, on Whetsel Avenue in Madisonville, wires down
CINCINNATI — Report of a tree that has fallen on a house, on Whetsel Avenue in Madisonville, wires down. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Police responding to a reported assault with injuries on South Ridge Drive in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Police responding to a reported assault with injuries on South Ridge Drive in College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Family of autistic boy who died in Ohio River pushing for new 'Ian alert'
COVINGTON, Ky. — The family of a 9-year-old who ran away from children’s home and drowned in the Ohio River is struggling with his death six months later. For the first time, the grandparents and guardians of Ian Sousis are speaking publicly about death. “He'd say, ‘I'll love...
