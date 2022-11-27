ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Bam Adebayo has 32 points, Heat rally to beat Hawks 106-98

By GEORGE HENRY
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g8Q2G_0jPLZ8mK00

Bam Adebayo scored 14 of his 32 points in the third quarter, Caleb Martin added 20 points and the Miami Heat snapped a seven-game road losing streak with a 106-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night.

Tyler Herro had 11 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds and Max Strus had 16 points for the Heat, who outscored Atlanta 34-21 in the third to take charge of the game. They went on a 10-2 run early in the period to make it 65-64 on Kyle Lowry’s left wing 3, and Atlanta trailed the rest of the way. It was Miami’s first lead since it was 3-2.

The Heat led by 14 on Martin’s 3, ending a 17-6 run, with 5:45 left in the game.

“It was gutty, it was gutty,” Lowry said about the win. “We held a team like that with two superstar players in Trae (Young) and Dejounte (Murray) to under 100 points. It shows a lot from this team. Tyler stepping up and Bam having another effective offensive night and Caleb Martin. He’s been doing it for us. Just continuing to get better and better.”

Young finished with 22 points and a season-high 14 assists and John Collins had 23 points and a season-high 14 rebounds for Atlanta, which has dropped two straight and three of four.

“They just made us shoot 3s,” Young said after the Hawks went 10 for 36 beyond the arc. “We haven’t been shooting good all year from the 3-point line, so you have to give credit to them and tip your cap to their game plan.”

Adebayo, coming off a 38-point performance in a win over Washington on Friday, went 13 for 20 from the field as Miami, which improved to 2-7 on the road, won its third straight.

The Hawks were helpless to stop Adebayo’s lob game with Herro.

“I feel like we’ve built a great connection,” Adebayo said. “Just building that connection over four years. Man, it feels so much longer than that. It’s not only getting better on the court but it’s getting better off the court. We’re building a brotherhood.”

Miami listed 11 of its 16 players on the injury report before the game but overcame the potential setbacks by clogging Atlanta’s passing lanes and outscoring the Hawks 58-34 in the paint.

De’Andre Hunter’s left corner 3 for Atlanta gave made it 25-15 for the game’s first double-digit lead. Hunter scored 14 in the first half, Young had 13 and John Collins 11 as the Hawks led 60-51 at intermission. Strus and Adebayo each scored 14 for Miami.

TIP-INS

Heat: F Jimmy Butler stayed behind in Miami to rehab his sore knee. Coach Erik Spoelstra did not rule out the possibility of Butler being back when the team visits Boston on Wednesday. ... Adebayo surpassed 5,000 career points. ... Strus (right shoulder impingement) started after missing the last two games. ... F Nikola Jovic (foot) did not play. ... Herro (left ankle sprain) played 40 minutes in getting his first career triple-double . ... C Dewayne Dedmon (left plantar fasciitis) had 13 points on 6 for 7 shooting. ... F Duncan Robinson (left ankle sprain) was ruled out.

Hawks: C Clint Capela, the league’s third-leading rebounder, missed the game with dental pain. He ranks seventh in field-goal percentage and ninth in blocked shots. ... Dating back to March 3, 2022, Atlanta had scored at least 100 points in 40 straight games, the third-longest streak in franchise history and the longest active streak in the NBA.

UP NEXT

Heat: At Boston on Wednesday night.

Hawks: At Philadelphia on Monday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Commercial Appeal

Why Ja Morant credited Derrick Rose after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks

Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's Hot Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tigers point guard is etched into the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between Morant and Rose go far beyond being two of the most celebrated point guards to ever play in Memphis. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS New York

Ja Morant has triple-double, Grizzlies edge Knicks

NEW YORK -- After Ja Morant's triple-double at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night, his father asked for his jersey.One problem: The Grizzlies star planned to give it to Knicks veteran Derrick Rose."Honestly it was crazy, (because) it was the first time he ever asked for my jersey after the game," Morant said after finishing with 27 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds as Memphis held off New York 127-123."So it was kind of awkward. I had already planned to give it to D-Rose. At first I told him I had already given it away, man. He was like, 'Ugh,'"...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Smart dishes 15, scores 22, Celtics crush Hornets 140-105

BOSTON (AP) — The reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year showed he can do it on offense, too. Celtics point guard Marcus Smart had a career-high 15 assists on Monday night, adding 22 points to help Boston beat the Charlotte Hornets 140-105 and give the defending Eastern Conference champions their 13th win in 14 games.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Mitchell, Cavaliers set for matchup with the Raptors

Cleveland Cavaliers (13-7, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (10-9, seventh in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Raptors -1; over/under is 219. BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Toronto Raptors. Mitchell is sixth in the NBA scoring 30.1 points per game. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
75K+
Followers
112K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy