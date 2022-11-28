Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrate Christmas in Florida with the Miracle pop-up in Palm Beach Gardens
It’s beginning to look a lot like — well, OK, so December in South Florida isn't much different than the dog days of summer. But we can pretend. This week, it's reported Florida's first ‘Christmassy’ day of 2022 will be in the first several days of December. This interactive map shows each state's coldest day of the year.
That Really Was A Body By The Turnpike South Of Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A body was found floating in a canal in the area of the Coconut Creek Parkway exit to the Florida Turnpike. The body was found around 8:30 Tuesday morning by a fiber optics worker laying cable in the area. […]
LAWSUIT: Avante Boca Raton Nursing Home Patient Breaks Leg After Hit By Cart
CLAIM: Employee Pushing Cart In Nursing Home Slams Into Wheelchair-Bound Patient. BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A resident of Avante Boca Raton claims that she sustained critical injuries — including a broken leg — when an employee allegedly slammed a cart into her wheelchair. […]
Delray’s massive Christmas tree rises 100 feet. Here’s when its thousands of lights will go on.
Delray Beach will kick off the holiday season on Tuesday night with one of its most popular, annual attractions: the lighting of its 100-foot Christmas tree. Anchored in downtown Delray Beach by Old School Square, the 10-story aluminum tree is decorated with 18,000 ornaments. It also features an estimated 31 miles of garland, 59 miles of galvanized wire, 24,000 pounds of aluminum frames, 3,114 ...
waterfronttimes.com
Bows on the bow, stars on the stern
It’s boat parade season which is celebrated in Broward with first the Greater Pompano Beach Holiday Boat Parade sponsored by CHAOS Fishing, on Friday, Dec. 9, followed by Winterfest Boat Parade, sponsored by the Seminole Hard Rock, on Saturday, Dec. 10. Pompano Beach’s event kicks off at 7 p.m....
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach doctor victimized by check washing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach doctor is issuing a warning but not about anything medical. Dr. Olayemi Osiyemi wants everyone to know about check washing. Osiyemi wrote two checks last week and put them in the mail. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News.
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Resident Who’s Parents Lost Savings to Scam Faces Another Tragedy
A few weeks ago, Sonja Bauman started a GoFundMe campaign for her parents Doris and Barry, who lost all their savings after falling victim to an international email scam tracked to Hong Kong. Sonja’s friends are now collecting funds for her after another unthinkable tragedy. Sonja’s fiancé Rafael Delgado...
cw34.com
Rep. Lois Frankel announces $147.7M in funds to help families with rising home costs
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Representative Lois Frankel announced a mufti-million dollar initiative to assist Florida families with rising home costs. On Monday afternoon, Frankel held a conference announcing a new Infrastructure law to help individuals and families maintain safe and healthy indoor temperatures. Frankel said the funding will help low-income households pay home heating and cooling bills, prevent energy shutoffs, restore services, make minor energy-related home repairs and replace broken air conditioning units.
‘Rita’ the bald eagle in critical condition at Zoo Miami
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - A bald eagle that received international attention last year was recently found in critical condition with a severely broken right wing.
thecoastalstar.com
Health & Harmony: Memory of son drives Boca couple to fight drug epidemic
Brice Makris, shown near the Colosseum in Rome in 2019, died of a fentanyl overdose at age 23. Photo provided. On March 12, 2020, Boca Raton resident Brice Makris became one of the more than 100,000 people in the U.S. that year — many of them between the ages of 18 and 45 — to die from a drug overdose. He was 23.
Many Flight Delays Logged Across South Florida Airports, JetBlue and Spirit Hit Hard
Miami International, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach All Reporting Several Delays Monday. BY: TRAVEL DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you thought traveling on the Monday after Thanksgiving would be a smarter move than traveling on Sunday, you may be thinking twice. All South Florida airports […]
Restaurant inspections: South Florida Denny’s ordered shut by state
Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, roaches crawled on the walls and food spoiled at a South Florida Denny’s restaurant that was temporarily ordered shut by state inspectors. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and ...
Shooting at Wellington home sends victim to hospital
One person was flown to the hospital after a shooting Monday night in Wellington, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
luxury-houses.net
An Exquisite Home in Boca Raton Florida Designed with Rarely Style and Unique Features On Market for $8.75 Million
5297 Princeton Way Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 5297 Princeton Way, Boca Raton, Florida is an architectural marvel with deco-modern design and excess of natural sunlight built for entertaining, located in the prestigious Princeton Estates. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5297 Princeton Way, please contact Elliot Koolik (Phone: 561-560-0057) at Compass Florida LLC & Harvey Klaiman (Phone: 561-302-3130) at Douglas Elliman for full support and perfect service.
cw34.com
Pink scooter swiped in a string of burglaries
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three men are still at large after deputies said they committed a string of burglaries in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said three men were seen committing multiple vehicle and residential burglaries at the Holiday Plaza located on N. Haverhill Road last month. The burglaries took place between midnight and 4:30 a.m.
Honest Cooking
A Foodie Weekend in Fort Lauderdale
If you’re looking for a trendy culinary scene alongside white-sand beaches and luxurious hotel stays, all without the hefty price tag of Miami, then Fort Lauderdale is for you. An international culinary scene is emerging along the shores of Fort Lauderdale. The best part? Being able to dine outdoors...
Coral Springs Center of the Arts General Manager Raises Funds for Cancer Foundation with ‘Festival of Trees’
From Bill Haggett, general manager of the Coral Springs Center for the Arts. I want to take a moment to tell you a little about the Festival of Trees and its motivation. I hope you will be inspired to join The Coral Springs Center for the Arts and me in bringing the community together for the holidays.
cw34.com
9-year-old boy from Port St. Lucie hits boat propeller while falling into lake
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The search continues for a 9-year-old boy from Port St. Lucie after he fell into a lake in front of his two brothers. This incident occurred just a day before the body of an autistic 10-year-old boy from Riviera Beach was found in a lake in his neighborhood.
WPB neighborhoods open their doors for their annual historic holiday home tours this Christmas season
There’s nothing better than Christmas lights and holiday cheer. December marks the return of a beloved South Florida holiday tradition, as popular historic home tours resume. Visitors from near and far can get a peek inside some of the region's oldest residences and sample a few holiday treats along the way.
'Tis the season for movie star real estate in Palm Beach County and your loss Trader Joe's
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. The dates for the official winter season in Palm Beach County are all muddled since the pandemic but there has been a marked uptick in Land/Range Rovers, Mercedes Benz G 550s (the one that looks like a 4-door Jeep, just saying), and black Cadillac Escalades with windows tinted so dark you just know there's someone really important in there texting or TikToking or whatevering the social media scourge is that's popular this minute.
