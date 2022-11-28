ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

That Really Was A Body By The Turnpike South Of Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A body was found floating in a canal in the area of the Coconut Creek Parkway exit to the Florida Turnpike. The body was found around 8:30 Tuesday morning by a fiber optics worker laying cable in the area. […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

LAWSUIT: Avante Boca Raton Nursing Home Patient Breaks Leg After Hit By Cart

CLAIM: Employee Pushing Cart In Nursing Home Slams Into Wheelchair-Bound Patient. BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A resident of Avante Boca Raton claims that she sustained critical injuries — including a broken leg — when an employee allegedly slammed a cart into her wheelchair. […]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Delray’s massive Christmas tree rises 100 feet. Here’s when its thousands of lights will go on.

Delray Beach will kick off the holiday season on Tuesday night with one of its most popular, annual attractions: the lighting of its 100-foot Christmas tree. Anchored in downtown Delray Beach by Old School Square, the 10-story aluminum tree is decorated with 18,000 ornaments. It also features an estimated 31 miles of garland, 59 miles of galvanized wire, 24,000 pounds of aluminum frames, 3,114 ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
waterfronttimes.com

Bows on the bow, stars on the stern

It’s boat parade season which is celebrated in Broward with first the Greater Pompano Beach Holiday Boat Parade sponsored by CHAOS Fishing, on Friday, Dec. 9, followed by Winterfest Boat Parade, sponsored by the Seminole Hard Rock, on Saturday, Dec. 10. Pompano Beach’s event kicks off at 7 p.m....
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

West Palm Beach doctor victimized by check washing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach doctor is issuing a warning but not about anything medical. Dr. Olayemi Osiyemi wants everyone to know about check washing. Osiyemi wrote two checks last week and put them in the mail. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Resident Who’s Parents Lost Savings to Scam Faces Another Tragedy

A few weeks ago, Sonja Bauman started a GoFundMe campaign for her parents Doris and Barry, who lost all their savings after falling victim to an international email scam tracked to Hong Kong. Sonja’s friends are now collecting funds for her after another unthinkable tragedy. Sonja’s fiancé Rafael Delgado...
TAMARAC, FL
cw34.com

Rep. Lois Frankel announces $147.7M in funds to help families with rising home costs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Representative Lois Frankel announced a mufti-million dollar initiative to assist Florida families with rising home costs. On Monday afternoon, Frankel held a conference announcing a new Infrastructure law to help individuals and families maintain safe and healthy indoor temperatures. Frankel said the funding will help low-income households pay home heating and cooling bills, prevent energy shutoffs, restore services, make minor energy-related home repairs and replace broken air conditioning units.
FLORIDA STATE
thecoastalstar.com

Health & Harmony: Memory of son drives Boca couple to fight drug epidemic

Brice Makris, shown near the Colosseum in Rome in 2019, died of a fentanyl overdose at age 23. Photo provided. On March 12, 2020, Boca Raton resident Brice Makris became one of the more than 100,000 people in the U.S. that year — many of them between the ages of 18 and 45 — to die from a drug overdose. He was 23.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Many Flight Delays Logged Across South Florida Airports, JetBlue and Spirit Hit Hard

Miami International, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach All Reporting Several Delays Monday. BY: TRAVEL DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you thought traveling on the Monday after Thanksgiving would be a smarter move than traveling on Sunday, you may be thinking twice. All South Florida airports […]
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant inspections: South Florida Denny’s ordered shut by state

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, roaches crawled on the walls and food spoiled at a South Florida Denny’s restaurant that was temporarily ordered shut by state inspectors. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

An Exquisite Home in Boca Raton Florida Designed with Rarely Style and Unique Features On Market for $8.75 Million

5297 Princeton Way Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 5297 Princeton Way, Boca Raton, Florida is an architectural marvel with deco-modern design and excess of natural sunlight built for entertaining, located in the prestigious Princeton Estates. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5297 Princeton Way, please contact Elliot Koolik (Phone: 561-560-0057) at Compass Florida LLC & Harvey Klaiman (Phone: 561-302-3130) at Douglas Elliman for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Pink scooter swiped in a string of burglaries

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three men are still at large after deputies said they committed a string of burglaries in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said three men were seen committing multiple vehicle and residential burglaries at the Holiday Plaza located on N. Haverhill Road last month. The burglaries took place between midnight and 4:30 a.m.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Honest Cooking

A Foodie Weekend in Fort Lauderdale

If you’re looking for a trendy culinary scene alongside white-sand beaches and luxurious hotel stays, all without the hefty price tag of Miami, then Fort Lauderdale is for you. An international culinary scene is emerging along the shores of Fort Lauderdale. The best part? Being able to dine outdoors...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

'Tis the season for movie star real estate in Palm Beach County and your loss Trader Joe's

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. The dates for the official winter season in Palm Beach County are all muddled since the pandemic but there has been a marked uptick in Land/Range Rovers, Mercedes Benz G 550s (the one that looks like a 4-door Jeep, just saying), and black Cadillac Escalades with windows tinted so dark you just know there's someone really important in there texting or TikToking or whatevering the social media scourge is that's popular this minute.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
