Illinois Product Holiday Market returns to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is bringing the Illinois Product Holiday Market back to Downtown Springfield this year. The market will take place December 2-4 on Jackson Street along the “Y Block” north of the Governor’s Mansion. The holiday market will...
Tour of the Henson Robinson Zoo holiday lights
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Henson Robinson Zoo is displaying thousands of lights and holiday displays each weekend through December. Residents can stroll through the zoo and see both the lit-up displays and the animal exhibits. The exhibit opens at 5 p.m. and remains open until 9 p.m., with...
2nd annual Memorial Holiday Fest kicked off this weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Saturday was the kick off the annual Memorial Holiday Fest. Downtown Springfield was filled with holiday cheer on Saturday with the second annual Memorial Holiday Fest. This year, Memorial Health partnered with several organizations and businesses to bring entertainment, a skating rink, and event transportation...
Children's Holiday store opens for Christmas shopping
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The annual Children’s Holiday Store opened Saturday, November 26 at Fairhills Mall at 1919 West Monroe. The store is the largest fundraiser for the Mini O’Beirne Crisis Nursery. The store first opened in 1989 with the goal of providing a wonderful shopping experience...
Final open house for Springfield Fire Department
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department will be hosting its third and final open house. The open house will be at Station 2, 2810 Stevenson Drive, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. This will be the last open house offered at one of our stations...
Local businesses in Springfield celebrate Small Business Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Saturday was Small Business Saturday. Small Business Saturday is a day that helps bring awareness to local and small businesses that might otherwise get overshadowed during the holiday season. Springfield businesses come together for the holiday walk which brings attention to the downtown area which...
LLCC Child Development Center to offer preschool for all expansion classroom
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There will be new classrooms for preschool students who come from families with identified needs at Lincoln Land Community College. LLCC has received a grant from the Illinois State Board of Education to offer a Preschool for All Expansion classroom at the center. The classroom...
Springfield sees lower unemployment rate compared to start of 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield’s unemployment rate is at the lowest they’ve been so far this year as of September, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Experts said they aren’t surprised that the numbers are lower. Earlier this month, the Illinois Department of Employment...
Police: Husband murders wife in Warrensburg
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Sheriff's Deputies say the death of a Warrensburg woman was by her husband. On November 23, Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an address on Durfee Street in Warrensburg, for the report of a domestic violence situation. While deputies were...
Cat dies in Sunday house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A family is mourning the loss of a pet after a house fire Sunday morning. The Decatur Fire Department was called at 9:40 a.m. to a home in the 1500 block of North Main Street. Once on the scene, firefighters reported a two-story home with...
Southern View close to getting cannabis facility
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Village of Southern View is one step closer to getting a cannabis facility. On Monday, the village board voted on new amendments to an ordinance created in 2019 that establishes setbacks for cannabis businesses from schools and residential areas. Village leaders say that the...
Candidates for Springfield municipal election
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Monday was the last day to file to run in Springfield's municipal elections. In addition to the mayor's position, all 10 wards will have a candidate elected, as well as the treasurer and city clerk in Springfield. Here is a full list of the candidates:
Woman dies after shooting on Saturday in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. The woman who was shot on Saturday morning has died. The Decatur Police Department responded to a report of a person being shot on Saturday morning. When police responded to the 1200 block of E. Sedgwick Street, they found Shakita S. Bond, 31, of...
Papa Murphy's burglary suspect turns herself in
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (KHQA, WLDS) — A woman turned herself in to police on Sunday in connection to a burglary at a pizza business in Jacksonville on Thanksgiving night, according to our media partner WLDS. Patricia Maddox, 52, of Jacksonville, was reportedly the only person involved in a burglary at...
Woman suffered life-threatening injuries after head-on crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two people were hurt on Tuesday in a head-on collision in Decatur. According to Decatur police who were called to the scene around 5:24 p.m., a Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on Lake Shore Drive approaching Silas Street, and an SUV was stopped on Lake Shore Drive facing eastbound in the left-hand driving lane waiting to make a left turn on to Silas Street.
Man accused of anti-gay attack found not guilty by reason of insanity
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Decatur man who was arrested after an alleged anti-gay attack that sent the victim to the hospital was found not guilty by reason of insanity. Ethan Dickerson was arrested on February 17 for attempted first-degree murder, home invasion, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint, and aggravated battery.
