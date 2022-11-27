ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastoncourier.news

Have Breakfast with Santa at the Easton Community Center

Sign up to have Breakfast with Santa at the Easton Community Center at 364 Sport Hill Road on Dec. 10 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The event includes a light breakfast and a craft followed by a visit with Santa. The cost is $5 for non members and free for members.
EASTON, CT
eastoncourier.news

Mark Twain Library Celebrates 50th Anniversary Art Show

The Mark Twain Library will present its 50th Anniversary Mark Twain Library Art Show from Dec. 3 to 11. This year, in addition to both the hanging gallery and the online exhibition, the Friday Night preview reception returns as well as the closing ceremony featuring the Joel Barlow Chamber Singers.
REDDING, CT
eastoncourier.news

Column: The Civil Pause

There is a wonderful moment at the mid-point of the classic adventure film “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” when Indiana, in a quiet moment with his father, laments that throughout their relationship they have never simply talked. Professor Jones Sr. (wonderfully portrayed by the late Sean Connery), prefers to focus on planning for the next phase of their quest, but having been thus rebuked, responds rather tersely, “Fine! We’re here now. What do you want to talk about?!!” Having then finally received his father’s undivided (if curt) attention, Indiana, despite years of built up questions, thoughts and ideas to share with his father, finds himself speechless, unable to, as he puts it, “think of anything.”
EASTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy