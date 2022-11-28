Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans ChristmasFest 2022, Holiday Fun For EveryoneFlorence CarmelaNew Orleans, LA
Audubon Aquarium of the Americas to close for 6 months for renovationsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Shania Twain's "Queen of Me" tour is coming to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Patti LaBelle stars in new Lifetime holiday movie, A New Orleans NoelTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
NOPD investigates 4 carjackings in one day, less than 5 hours apart
NEW ORLEANS — Police in New Orleans are investigating four separate carjacking incidents that happened Tuesday across the metro area, less than five hours apart. The first incident happened shortly after midnight in the 3400 block of Esplanade Avenue. “Just after midnight, the victim reported he was sitting in...
KSLA
NOPD arrests teen accused in Bourbon Street shooting that wounded 5 people
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police on Monday (Nov. 28) arrested an 18-year-old suspected of firing shots in a gunfire exchange that left five people wounded on Bourbon Street last weekend. Dashawn Myre was booked with five counts of aggravated second-degree battery, illegal use of a weapon, illegally carrying...
NOPD: Fatal shooting of New Orleans boy came from inside home
An 8-year-old child died after a shooting at a home in Hoffman Triangle, the New Orleans Police Department said Wednesday (Nov. 23). We're told the child's mother is among those in custody for questioning and a weapon has not been recovered from the scene.
brproud.com
Second suspect linked to deadly Choctaw Drive shooting arrested in St. John the Baptist Parish
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), a 19-year-old man linked to a deadly Sunday, November 20 drive-by shooting has been arrested. This marks the second arrest in connection with the incident, which occurred on South Choctaw Drive. *Read details of the original...
NOLA.com
Four people shot to death Thanksgiving weekend are identified by New Orleans coroner
The New Orleans coroner identified four people shot dead during a bloody Thanksgiving holiday, including a teenager from Baton Rouge and a father of three. Ervin Walker Jr., 31, was fatally shot at around 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in Central City. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2220 block Oretha C. Haley Boulevard and found Walker dead in a vehicle. A relative said Walker was the father of a girl and two boys who loved music and had been looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family.
Cops arrest suspected Bourbon St. shooter
An 18-year-old faces multiple counts of aggravated battery in the shooting that wounded five people on Bourbon St. over the holiday weekend.
WDSU
NOPD makes 60 gun-related arrests downtown in 1 weekend
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police report that they have made 60 gun-related arrests downtown in this most recent weekend. Seven of those arrests from this weekend were juveniles. Police report that many of the guns recovered this weekend were stolen firearms. There have been 51 gun arrests on...
WANTED: Man, woman accused of credit card fraud
Arrest warrants were issued for Stewart and Smith on charges of Access Device Fraud.
NOLA.com
18-year-old shot and killed on Canal Street Saturday night; suspect arrested
A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the murder of 18-year-old who was shot and killed in the 700 block of Canal Street (map) Saturday night, the New Orleans Police Department said. The victim was walking on Canal Street at about 8:42 p.m. when another male approached and fired multiple...
Driver shot dead, passenger wounded in Slidell, STPSO investigates
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after a driver was found shot to death inside a vehicle after it crashed into a parked pickup truck. According to an STPSO report, it all happened Monday night in Slidell. “At...
wbrz.com
Police: 15-year-old accused of murdering BR teen in New Orleans shooting Saturday night
NEW ORLEANS - A 15-year-old from Baton Rouge was arrested Sunday after he allegedly shot and killed another teen from the capital area Saturday night. The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Canal Street. An 18-year-old male was reportedly shot multiple times and taken to a hospital where he later died.
1 man, 1 teen arrested in deadly St. Bernard Parish shooting
A 21-year-old man and 16-year-old boy face murder charges for a fatal shooting that happened last week in St. Bernard Parish. Cody Adams and the teen will both be booked with second degree murder, said Sheriff James Pohlmann.
2 shootings in less than hour in New Orleans
On Saturday (Nov. 26th) The New Orleans Police Department are investigating multiple shooting with the greater New Orleans area.
5 People Shot in French Quarter on Sunday Caught on Video
WVUE TV in New Orleans reported 5 people were shot over the weekend in the French Quarter. The shootings hampered celebrations during the Bayou State Classic football game weekend in New Orleans over the weekend. Gunshots rang out just before 2AM on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New...
NOLA.com
Killing of Hotel Monteleone bartender still unsolved; police seek help
John Charles Austin Garrett had been back at the Hotel Monteleone's Carousel Bar & Lounge just three weeks after a pandemic-related hiatus, but in that time, he'd done a lot to distinguish himself as a a standout rehire, according to human resources manager Carroll Rodrigue. Confident, outgoing and level-headed, Garrett,...
15-year-old arrested for Canal Street murder
New Orleans Police have booked a child with the Saturday murder of a man on Canal Street between Bourbon and Royal Street. Today November 27, 2022, NOPD officers arrested a 15-year old juvenile on second degree murder
houmatimes.com
Man shot while in parking lot of local night club on Barataria Ave.
On November 28th, 2022 at approximately 12:00am, the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Barataria Avenue. The victim was a 23-year-old male victim whom was transported to a local medical facility for treatment and is currently in stable condition. The investigation revealed that the...
Five people shot early Sunday on Bourbon Street
New Orleans Police say gunfire left five people wounded in the French Quarter early this morning. It happened on Bourbon Street about two blocks from Canal Street. “NOPD officers are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of Bourbon…
Five people shot in just over three hours, including a murder on Canal Street
New Orleans Police say from 5:45pm to just after 9:00pm five people were shot in New Orleans. One victim was gunned down near the corner of Canal and Bourbon Street.
wbrz.com
Police: 3 arrested so far in high schooler's killing at Gonzales gas station
GONZALES - Two weeks after high school senior Mehki Darville was shot to death at a Gonzales gas station, three people have been arrested in the killing. The Gonzales Police Department said Monday that those arrested included two juvenile suspects and 18-year-old Jamal "Mal" Holloway. Holloway was caught Friday after...
Comments / 0