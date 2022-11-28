Read full article on original website
Strong To Severe Storms Possible Through Early Wednesday Morning!
Strong to severe storms will be possible through the overnight hours into Wednesday morning. Some of the storms will be capable of damaging winds gust up to 60-70 mph. We can’t rule out a few spin up tornadoes as well. Common with any of the storms will be the...
Strong To Severe Storms Likely Tuesday Into Wednesday!
We’re in the midst of the fall severe storm season and it’s looking like tomorrow afternoon into Wednesday will be rather active with storms! The main threats will be a few tornadoes, damaging winds up to 60mph, and quarter size hail. A few storms enter west Alabama around 4pm Tuesday and advance eastward. These storms could be strong maybe severe with large hail. More storms will move into the area through the evening hours. Some of these storms could be severe and possibly tornadic in nature. The threat will continue through the overnight hours. Everyone will need to stay weather aware and make sure you have a way of receiving warnings. The storm threat will shift south and eastward Wednesday. Areas of southeast Alabama will still have a severe storm threat through late morning Wednesday.
Potentially Significant Severe Weather Tonight
A potentially significant severe weather event is likely to occur in Mississippi later today. While we are not expecting the worst of this system, we can still expect some impacts. A few tornadoes, damaging wind gusts up to 60mph, and large hail are our primary threats. As of now, the damaging wind threat is our most likely threat. Convective allowing models are indicating that the tornado threat will quickly diminish as the system reaches I-65. However, the same models are showing a tornado threat over most of West Alabama. The timing for our area is looking likely between 4pm this afternoon until 9am Wednesday morning. HAVE A WAY TO RECEIVE WARNINGS AT NIGHT!!!! Be sure to download our weather app for FREE on your app store, just search “ANN Weather”. Temperatures will be in the low 70s today.
Parts of Alabama could see rough overnight weather
Parts of the state are being advised to prepare for bad weather tonight. An approaching cold front is expected to pass over Mississippi before heading into west Central Alabama this evening. Forecasters say that could carry a slight chance of tornadoes and heavy straight-line winds. The National Weather Service says heavy winds can pose a safety hazard like a tornado. Daniel Martin is a meteorologist with the agency. He says tonight is a good opportunity for everyone to practice having two ways to get weather alerts…
Calm Days Today and Tuesday; Severe Risk Tues. Night
MONDAY: To start the week, we are expecting a very calm day with temperatures in the mid 60s. We’ll have plenty of sunshine with no rain chance! For tonight, we’ll have some passing clouds with lows in the mid 40s. TUESDAY: Throughout the day Tuesday, it will be...
West, Central Alabama Live Severe Weather Coverage Updates
BMX issues Tornado Watch for Bibb, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, and Walker [AL] till Nov 30, 6:00 AM CST. Areal Flood Advisory for Fayette, Lamar, Marion, Walker, Winston [AL] till Nov 30, 12:00 AM CST. BMX issues Areal Flood Advisory for Bibb, Jefferson, Shelby...
Act now ahead of possible severe weather
CULLMAN, Ala. – Weather forecast models from the National Weather Service in Huntsville are calling for the possibility of severe weather in Cullman and much of Alabama on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and Wednesday, Nov. 30. The NWS said the storm system has the potential to produce tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and flooding. While both the city and county school systems are taking a “wait and see” approach when it comes to early dismissal on Tuesday, there are steps you can take to prepare for the worst while we hope for the best of outcomes. Cullman County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director...
The Weather Authority: Wind advisory across the state, overnight rain expected
RAIN/WIND AHEAD: Clouds are increasing across Alabama early this morning, and scattered showers are possible ahead of an upper low lifting out of Texas. The most widespread rain will come tonight. SPC maintains a "marginal risk" (level 1/5) for the southern quarter of Alabama tonight.... a few supercells will likely...
Some North Alabama schools cancel after-school plans Tuesday due to severe weather threat
The threat of severe weather is causing some schools to alter plans Tuesday. Here's the current list of impacted school districts:. Calhoun Community College will switch all evening classes to remote learning. Huntsville City Schools canceled all after-school activities Tuesday. Extended-day, athletics, extracurricular activities and on-campus events will not occur...
Central Alabama storm shelter locations
A public tornado saferoom is located at Alexandria Middle School. This saferoom will be opened during a tornado watch. For information, please contact the Calhoun County EMA. A public tornado saferoom is located at Thankful Community Park. This saferoom will be opened during a tornado watch. For information, please contact the Calhoun County EMA.
6 Cities You Should Move to in Alabama
A blue sign on the side of a building that says, "Welcome to Huntsville."Photo byPhoto by Alex Robinson on UnsplashonUnsplash. When you’re looking for the best place to call home, you need to take everything into account. This means weighing options like access to jobs, availability of local schools, and cost of living. You don't want to live in an expensive city where you'll have trouble supporting your family or a small town with limited job opportunities.
Holiday gatherings could worsen already deadly flu season in Alabama
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Alabama's flu season is off to a deadly start and it's far from over. Already, 9 adults and 2 children in the state have died from the flu. The entire state of Alabama is blanketed with significant flu activity, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. That includes Jefferson County where flu is proving to be a major problem for some.
Alabamians to spend $18 billion this holiday season, says Alabama Retail Association
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It was a weekend of purchasing pandemonium, and the season is only just getting started. This year’s holiday shopping got off to a big start. According to Adobe Analytics, online sales on Black Friday reached a new record, raking in more than $9.21 billion this year, and it’s not over yet […]
2022 Alabama State Christmas Tree Arrives at Capitol
The official 2022 Alabama State Christmas Tree arrived Monday afternoon. The 35-foot Eastern Red Cedar was delivered to the Capitol steps from Fitzpatrick Alabama. An installation team worked together to install the tree that will overlook Historic Dexter Avenue in downtown Montgomery, while the decorating process will take place throughout the week.
Four Great Burger Places in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by RAPHAEL MAKSIAN on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Central Alabama students return to school as viruses circulate
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Students across Central Alabama will head back to school on Monday after a long Thanksgiving break. Flu, COVID-19, and RSV are all spreading throughout the area as the holiday weekend ends and normal activities like school resume. "You know, schools are just a place where a...
BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
Assistance Available for Home Heating
If you need any help heating your home this winter, applications for the Low-income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP, are now open, and the state of Alabama has millions of dollars to help people in need. It’s going to cost a lot more to heat your home this winter, and the state has nearly $98 million to help you stay warm.
