Holidays are coming up and that means it's time to decorate, here's some safety tips to remember

TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Today marks the 10th anniversary of Giving Tuesday - an event celebrated all over the globe in more than 80 countries. "Giving Tuesday is just that friendly reminder of thinking about individuals that are struggling to pay rent, struggling to get to work and back, struggling to find food, and Giving Tuesday is a way for people to give back and find their local charity and to give," Davin Diaz Associate Vice President of the Benton & Franklin County United Way said.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO