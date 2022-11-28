Holidays are coming up and that means it's time to decorate, here's some safety tips to remember

Read full article on original website
Meals on Wheels for Pets asking for pet food donations in Yakima Valley
YAKIMA VALLEY, Wash. — As the price of pet care increases, some seniors omit food or medication for themselves in order to care for their pet, often their only companion, according to Valley Wide Cooperative. That’s why the Meals on Wheels for Pets program is in the Yakima Valley through the end of the year.
Lower Valley Christmas trucks spreading Holiday cheer
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Lower Valley Christmas Trucks are once again spreading their colorful Holiday cheer. The trucks cruised through Richland last night and will be in Grandview on November 29, at 6 p.m. The big trucks decked out in Christmas lights and Holiday decorations are making their way through local...
Check Out: Drive By Lights of Yakima (West Valley)
The day after Thanksgiving, many families got to work getting their houses in the holiday spirit. I took a drive around Yakima and got some quick pictures of random houses in the West Valley area (and a couple homes I passed on my way back to my residence) that were lit up.
‘We’re all about growth’: Yakima man’s new store a hub for positive energy
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Alignment Company is a new store in Downtown Yakima that’s all about spreading positive energy, self-improvement and inspiration to everyone, but especially the younger generation. The store, located at 12 S. 2nd St., celebrated its grand opening on Small Business Saturday, with a line of customers stretching all the way outside the shop, wanting to purchase...
Yakima's Habitat for Humanity celebrates 199th home built
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima's Habitat for Humanity is celebrating the completion of its 199th home build with a dedication ceremony on Wednesday, November 30, at 3 p.m. The home at 2912 West Arlington Avenue in Yakima will be handed over to the Iniguez family just in time for the Holidays. According...
Electrical Problem Possible Cause of Yakima House Fire
Yakima Fire Department Firefighters were busy dousing the flames of a home fire in West Valley early Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the fire at 6:00 am Tuesday in the 900 block of South 80th Avenue. When they arrived they found the two story home with flames coming from a downstairs bedroom. Everyone was able to escape with no injuries.
Yakima firefighters save person trapped for 5.5 hours
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Fire Department was joined by firefighters at the IAFF Yakima Training Center on November 25 for an entrapment emergency, according to the IAFF YTC post. Someone had gotten stuck after “the void they were in suddenly collapsed,” according to the post. As rocks and...
I-82 closed due to dump truck rollover
INTERSTATE 82 - UPDATE: 6:27 p.m. Lanes headed west on I-82 are completely clear. The closure is down to one lane. NOVEMBER 29, 2022 3:30 p.m. A dump truck rollover on Interstate 82 has closed all lanes headed west around milepost 38, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Goodbye Cyber Monday, Hello Giving Tuesday
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Today marks the 10th anniversary of Giving Tuesday - an event celebrated all over the globe in more than 80 countries. "Giving Tuesday is just that friendly reminder of thinking about individuals that are struggling to pay rent, struggling to get to work and back, struggling to find food, and Giving Tuesday is a way for people to give back and find their local charity and to give," Davin Diaz Associate Vice President of the Benton & Franklin County United Way said.
Actor Jennifer Garner Visits Small Town in Central Washington to Help Distribute Thanksgiving Meals
Actor Jennifer Garner visited the Grandview School District before Thanksgiving in her role as a Save the Children ambassador. Garner posted a short video of people packaging Thanksgiving dinner boxes for those in need on her Instagram account on Thanksgiving Day. The Grandview and Mabton school districts in the Yakima Valley were involved in the effort.
Yakima fire causes estimated $100,000 in damages
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Fire Department (YFD) crews responded to a structure fire around 6 a.m. on November 29, on the 900 block of South 80th Avenue. Firefighters arrived on scene to see heavy fire coming from a downstairs bedroom window. After confirming that everyone was out of the house, firefighters...
YPD advised public to stay away from Spokane St. and S 10th Ave., area now secure
This morning, Police responded to the intersection of South 10th Avenue and Spokane St. around 8:15 to reports of a man waiving and pointing a rifle style firearm at neighbors and vehichles. When police arrived, the man continued to point the gun and barricaded himself in a shed before police...
City of Yakima settles lawsuit over dangerous intersection crash for $3 million
YAKIMA, Wash. — The City of Yakima’s insurance company is paying out a $3 million settlement in a lawsuit claiming poor road design and the city’s lack of action to correct it led to a crash that permanently injured a Yakima man. In the fall of 2015, Mario Garcia, Jr. was struck by another driver while trying to cross Fruitvale...
Astria Sunnyside Hospital to stop performing heart procedures due to staffing issues, rising costs
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — In a little more than two weeks, Astria Health will stop offering invasive and minimally invasive heart procedures and interventional cardiology services at its clinics and its Sunnyside hospital and clinics in Sunnyside. Hospital officials told KAPP-KVEW the change — which will take effect Dec. 16 — is due to staffing challenges and the rising costs of...
NWS Issues Winter Weather Warning For Wenatchee And Region
What stared off as a forecast for a major winter storm Monday evolved into a Winter Storm Watch Monday evening, and finally into a Winter Storm Warning overnight Tuesday morning for North Central and Eastern Washington. National Weather Service meteorologist Valerie Thaler says the rapid increase in intensity has to...
National Weather Service Warns of Major Winter Storm Starting Tuesday Night
A major winter storm is projected to blow over the north central region on Tuesday night, continuing well into Wednesday. Expect moderate snow early on Monday morning, followed by temperatures dropping on Monday night going into Tuesday morning. Higher elevated areas in the Cascades should expect over 12 inches of...
Sunday Nov. 27 Weather Forecast
Chilly tonight with overnight lows in the low 30s and upper 20s. Could see some cloudy skies and light showers in the lower elevations with some good snowfall in the Cascades and Blues. Winter Weather Warning for the Oregon and Washington Cascades until 10 a.m. tomorrow morning. 1-2' of snow...
Yakima Authorities Warn of Puppy Scams During the Holidays
A puppy for Christmas? The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is warning of a puppy scam this holiday season. If you're not shopping at a known animal rescue organization or the Central Washington Humane Society you could be scammed. Sheriff's officials say there's lot of red flags to look for to keep you from becoming a victim of a scam.
Business Q&A: The Andersons, Anderson Hay & Grain Co., Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG — Strong history and experienced personnel can be invaluable to a company — but so can an infusion of youthful enthusiasm and talent. The Anderson Hay and Grain Company in Ellensburg is fortunate to have all of the above, CEO Mark Anderson believes. And as a third-generation leader of the company, Anderson is pleased to see his children and others in their age group helping the business grow.
DNA leads Utah cold case investigators to dead Yakima man
VERNAL, UT — A man who died in Yakima in 2019 has been identified by DNA as one of two suspects in a Utah murder and rape case from Thanksgiving weekend 1972, according to the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office. An army veteran, Gregory Dahl Nickell, was killed near Vernal in 1972 while on a date with a woman, who was then abducted and raped. Two men were reportedly involved in the crime.
