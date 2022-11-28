ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Dolphins-Texans: The Five Biggest Plays

By Alain Poupart
 2 days ago

Breaking down the five plays that most decided the outcome in the Miami Dolphins' 30-15 victory against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins improved to 8-3 on the season with their 30-15 victory against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

We rank the five biggest, most important, plays of the game:

1. Andrew Van Ginkel's Interception

There are a lot of plays from which to choose from a first half when the Dolphins secured a 30-0 lead, but we went with the AVG pick because of the timing. It came after the Texans had forced a Dolphins punt for the first time trailing 10-0 and maybe could work themselves back into the game. Instead, the Dolphins grew to 17-0 lead one play after Van Ginkel recorded his first career interception when he took advantage of a really poor throw by Kyle Allen, who never set his feet while attempting to hit his running back shortly past the line of scrimmage.

2. Tua's Completion to Trent Sherfield on Fourth Down

Houston's hopes in this game hinged on their ability to stay in it long enough to be able to take advantage of potential breaks later on, but the Dolphins had other plans. And one of the key plays in accomplishing came on fourth-and-1 from the Houston 12 while leading 3-0. The Dolphins converted when Tua Tagovailoa connected with Trent Sherfield for a 9-yard gain to the 3-yard line. Two plays later, the Dolphins had a 10-0 lead.

3. Tua's 29-Yard Completion to Hill

This also was about eliminating any possible Houston momentum, and the Texans maybe had a chance at something when the Dolphins started their third drive at their own 9-yard line. On second-and-10, Tua threw to Tyreek Hill in the left slot almost immediately after the snap and Hill then used his speed to race across the field for a 29-yard gain that flipped field position.

4. X's Touchdown

It looked almost like just piling on at the time, but Xavien Howard's touchdown late in the second quarter gave the Dolphins extra cushion that came in handy in the second half. Props to Eric Rowe on that play because it was him throwing his shoulder into tight end Jordan Akins that dislodged the ball, paving the way for a very easy touchdown for Howard that made it 27-0 at the time.

5. Jerome Baker's Fourth-Quarter Sack

Things got a little dicey for the Dolphins in the second half after Houston found its offense and the Miami offense could get nothing going with Terron Armstead and then later Tua Tagovailoa out of the game, and the Texans had the ball in position to move within a score in the final six minutes. On third-and-13 from their 38, Baker sacked Kyle Allen and the 7-yard loss eliminated any idea of Houston going for it on fourth down and pretty much sealed the outcome.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.

