ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Rand scores 12 as Milwaukee downs Boston University 67-46

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ahmad Rand’s 12 points helped Milwaukee defeat Boston University 67-46 on Sunday night.

Rand shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line for the Panthers (4-3). Markeith Browning II shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 11 points. Kentrell Pullian finished 2 of 5 from 3-point range and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Terriers (4-3) were led in scoring by Walter Whyte, who finished with 12 points. Malcolm Chimezie added 10 points and seven rebounds for Boston University. Daman also put up eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllSyracue

Syracuse Struggles Offensively, Falls at #16 Illinois

Syracuse's losing streak is at three after falling 73-44 at #16 Illinois Tuesday night. The Orange struggled mightily on the offensive end all night, wasting a strong defensive outing against one of the highest scoring teams in the country. With the loss, Syracuse falls to 3-4 on the season. Next ...
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX Sports

Jackson State hosts Lairy and Miami (OH)

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) takes on the Jackson State Tigers after Mekhi Lairy scored 25 points in Miami (OH)'s 80-67 victory against the Little Rock Trojans. The RedHawks are 2-2 in home games. Miami (OH) is 0-4 against opponents with a winning record. The Tigers are 0-5 on the road....
JACKSON, MS
The Associated Press

No. 9 Washington has major interest in Pac-12 title game

SEATTLE (AP) — Kalen DeBoer would much rather be preparing for the Pac-12 championship game than sitting around waiting to find out what the bowl destination will be for No. 9 Washington. But the Huskies coach and the rest of his team have a rooting interest in what transpires on Friday night in Las Vegas between No. 4 Southern California and No. 12 Utah. A win by the Trojans could end up landing Washington a trip to the Rose Bowl in DeBoer’s first season in charge. “We’ve become very selfish the last few weeks, haven’t we?” DeBoer joked on Monday. USC could be headed to the College Football Playoff with a win. That would open up the Rose Bowl to select a team of their choosing from the Pac-12 to replace the Trojans.
OREGON STATE
FOX Sports

Lairy and Miami (OH) host Jackson State

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) plays the Jackson State Tigers after Mekhi Lairy scored 25 points in Miami (OH)'s 80-67 victory over the Little Rock Trojans. The RedHawks are 2-2 on their home court. Miami (OH) is 0-4 against opponents with a winning record. The Tigers are 0-5 on the road....
JACKSON, MS
The Associated Press

McCollum's 14 lead Siena past Seton Hall 60-55

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Javian McCollum had 14 points in Siena’s 60-55 victory over Seton Hall on Sunday night in the third-place game at the ESPN Events Invitational. McCollum was 4-of-11 shooting, including 1 for 6 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Saints (4-3). Jayce Johnson scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free throw line, and added nine rebounds. Jackson Stormo finished 5 of 10 from the floor to finish with 11 points. The Pirates (4-3) were led in scoring by Al-Amir Dawes, who finished with 15 points. Seton Hall also got 14 points and seven rebounds from Tyrese Samuel. In addition, Tray Jackson had eight points. McCollum put up eight points in the first half for Siena, who led 35-27 at halftime. McCollum led Siena with six points in the second half as their team was outscored by three points over the final half but held on for the victory.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
583K+
Post
622M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy