Seattle, WA

Yardbarker

Washington State Cougars 2022 Bowl Fate Almost Certain

Although the Washington State Cougars regular season didn’t end as they would have liked, WSU is still going to a bowl game. Here’s where they are likely headed and who their opponent could be. It’s been a good year for the Washington State Cougars. Coming off all the...
PULLMAN, WA
HuskyMaven

Penix Reiterates His Desire to Play in the Husky Bowl Game

The questions are all the same these days for University of Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., only the topics are different. That involves not only the upcoming and undetermined bowl game guaranteed for Penix and the 10-2 Huskies, but also playing another season in Montlake, which would be his sixth as a collegian.
HuskyMaven

DeBoer Thinks There's a Chance Penix Might Return to the UW

If people know anything about Kalen DeBoer by now, the first-year University of Washington football coach is unfailingly upbeat and optimistic. That holds true on just about any subject pertaining to his Husky team, including the long-term future of standout quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who currently leads the nation in passing with 4,354 yards and has thrown for 29 touchdowns.
SEATTLE, WA
realdawghuskies.com

BREAKING: Number 9 Penix Leads Washington Back in Top 10 in AP and Coaches Poll, at Number 9

After knocking off Washington State 51-33 in the Apple Cup the Washington Huskies are back in the top 10 of the AP poll. It didn’t take long for Kalen DeBoer to turn around the Huskies. Ironically, Washington began the 2021 season at Number 20, before the now infamous 13-7 loss to Montana to start the season. They tumbled out of the top 25 after that loss and were never ranked the remainder of the season, finishing 4-8.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Cliff Mass: Here’s where it will snow in Seattle area Tuesday

Winter weather is arriving in western Washington, starting Tuesday afternoon, with a significant chance that snow — or a rain/snow mix — will strike the interior Puget Sound lowlands. Snow will turn to rain overnight Tuesday for most of the lowlands while, in the mountains, snow will become...
SEATTLE, WA
roadtirement.com

Burgermaster a Seattle area fixture for decades

Burgermaster began in 1952, and currently there are five in the Seattle area. Our daughter suggested we go there for supper before we went to see the Christmas lights. Sher and I were surprised to see what looked like an old fashioned drive-in, complete with car hops. (No, they were not on roller skates) No speakers to place orders here, the car hops had hand held devices to take our order. Large menu boards were prominently placed in front of each parking spot.
SEATTLE, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Popular Boba Chain, Don’t Yell at Me, to Open at Bellevue Connection

Don’t Yell at Me, a popular boba restaurant is planned to open at Bellevue Connection. The address is 550 106th Avenue Northeast. Some of their menu items include sea salt cheese milk foam like pink lychee smoothie topped with cheese foam, espresso tea latte like earl grey latte, fresh milk tea, old master formula like traditional Taiwanese black tea, organic milk east like brown sugar pearl with milk, and toppings. There are also snacks available like original bubble waffles and bubble waffles with chocolate chips.
BELLEVUE, WA
rhscommoner.com

New airports proposed to be built in Pierce and Thurston County

The Puget Sound Regional Council is considering potentially erecting up to three airports if aviation trends in western Washington continue to exceed capacity. The potential airports would be bigger than SeaTac International Airport, two in Pierce County and one in Thurston County. The locations are south of Graham near State...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

200 flights cancelled out of Sea-Tac in anticipation of snow

As Western Washington prepared for snow, more than 200 flights were canceled in and out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Most of them are Alaska Airlines flights. Alaska says it has implemented a “flexible travel policy,” which means if travelers purchased a refundable ticket or their flights have been canceled, a full refund can be requested.
SEATTLE, WA
centraloregondaily.com

Winter storm to bring heavy snow to mountains

SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service urged holiday travelers to heed their warnings about a winter storm that was expected to bring snow to the mountain passes starting Saturday night and could drop snow on the metro areas by Sunday into next week. Heavy mountain snow was expected...
SEATTLE, WA
Robb Report

Once a Food-World Darling, the Embattled Willows Inn Restaurant in Washington Has Closed

Following years of controversy, the acclaimed and embattled Willows Inn in Washington State has closed. The inn and restaurant, which has spent more than a decade on various best-of lists, has been donated by its owners to a local social-services agency, The Seattle Times reported on Monday evening. Tim and Marcia McEvoy have given the property—valued at $2 million—to Lighthouse Mission Ministries, which works to end homelessness in the area. The move comes after the Willows Inn found itself embroiled in a number of incidents, ranging from legal disputes to accusations of sexual harassment and racism to questions about where it was...
SEATTLE, WA

