Yakima Herald Republic
Pac-12 bowl projections: UW football left to wonder a giant ‘what if’
It took 13 weeks, but we finally have clarity on the most significant result of the Pac-12 football season — a result that made little sense at the time and makes zero sense now, that made an enormous impact on the team involved and the conference at large. It...
On their Ultimate Trick Play, the Huskies Got Outfoxed by the Officials
It was the play that never was. OK, the University of Washington got a touchdown out of it midway through the second quarter of the Apple Cup and rightly celebrated, but everyone involved was more than a little dumbfounded by what happened. On the scoresheet, people will see that Michael...
No. 9 Washington has major interest in Pac-12 title game
SEATTLE — Kalen DeBoer would much rather be preparing for the Pac-12 championship game than sitting around waiting to find out what the bowl destination will be for No. 9 Washington. But the Huskies coach and the rest of his team have a rooting interest in what transpires on...
Yardbarker
Washington State Cougars 2022 Bowl Fate Almost Certain
Although the Washington State Cougars regular season didn’t end as they would have liked, WSU is still going to a bowl game. Here’s where they are likely headed and who their opponent could be. It’s been a good year for the Washington State Cougars. Coming off all the...
Washington pulls away to defeat city rival Seattle
Keion Brooks Jr. scored 15 of his game-high 20 points in the second half as host Washington rallied for a
Penix Reiterates His Desire to Play in the Husky Bowl Game
The questions are all the same these days for University of Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., only the topics are different. That involves not only the upcoming and undetermined bowl game guaranteed for Penix and the 10-2 Huskies, but also playing another season in Montlake, which would be his sixth as a collegian.
DeBoer Thinks There's a Chance Penix Might Return to the UW
If people know anything about Kalen DeBoer by now, the first-year University of Washington football coach is unfailingly upbeat and optimistic. That holds true on just about any subject pertaining to his Husky team, including the long-term future of standout quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who currently leads the nation in passing with 4,354 yards and has thrown for 29 touchdowns.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Triggered Seattle UW students throw hissy fit after ‘free speech’ flyers posted
Conservative and Libertarian students posted flyers promoting free speech rights at the University of Washington in Seattle. Some Huskies were triggered. At UW, you either toe the left-wing line or become the target of harassment, intimidation, or bullying. Huskies for Liberty is a new student-run organization at UW. One of...
realdawghuskies.com
BREAKING: Number 9 Penix Leads Washington Back in Top 10 in AP and Coaches Poll, at Number 9
After knocking off Washington State 51-33 in the Apple Cup the Washington Huskies are back in the top 10 of the AP poll. It didn’t take long for Kalen DeBoer to turn around the Huskies. Ironically, Washington began the 2021 season at Number 20, before the now infamous 13-7 loss to Montana to start the season. They tumbled out of the top 25 after that loss and were never ranked the remainder of the season, finishing 4-8.
Puyallup, November 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Puyallup. The Fife High School basketball team will have a game with Chief Leschi High School on November 28, 2022, 19:00:00. The Todd Beamer High School basketball team will have a game with Rogers High School - Puyallup on November 29, 2022, 01:30:00.
Homebuyers in Seattle, Spokane are losing purchasing power, living space
(The Center Square) – Two Washington state cities – Seattle and Spokane – made Point2Home’s recent study on how much money and space homebuyers have lost in a housing market that is increasingly rough on buyers. To calculate the losses in buying power since last year,...
Weather around Puget Sound will be a ‘doozy’ with chances of snow
It’s not often you hear the word “doozy,” but the Washington Department of Transportation tweeted out that “this week will be a doozy, weather-wise.”. Of course, the big question is ‘will it snow in Seattle this week?’ KIRO Newsradio has the very latest: maybe, maybe not.
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Mass: Here’s where it will snow in Seattle area Tuesday
Winter weather is arriving in western Washington, starting Tuesday afternoon, with a significant chance that snow — or a rain/snow mix — will strike the interior Puget Sound lowlands. Snow will turn to rain overnight Tuesday for most of the lowlands while, in the mountains, snow will become...
Suit: WA should stop ‘unlawful’ signature reviews that disenfranchise voters
The state’s ballot procedure disproportionately rejects votes from young voters and people of color. In a hunt for “virtually nonexistent” voter fraud, Washington’s signature-matching procedure disenfranchises tens of thousands of people every election and should be banned across the state, a lawsuit filed last week in King County Superior Court argues.
roadtirement.com
Burgermaster a Seattle area fixture for decades
Burgermaster began in 1952, and currently there are five in the Seattle area. Our daughter suggested we go there for supper before we went to see the Christmas lights. Sher and I were surprised to see what looked like an old fashioned drive-in, complete with car hops. (No, they were not on roller skates) No speakers to place orders here, the car hops had hand held devices to take our order. Large menu boards were prominently placed in front of each parking spot.
downtownbellevue.com
Popular Boba Chain, Don’t Yell at Me, to Open at Bellevue Connection
Don’t Yell at Me, a popular boba restaurant is planned to open at Bellevue Connection. The address is 550 106th Avenue Northeast. Some of their menu items include sea salt cheese milk foam like pink lychee smoothie topped with cheese foam, espresso tea latte like earl grey latte, fresh milk tea, old master formula like traditional Taiwanese black tea, organic milk east like brown sugar pearl with milk, and toppings. There are also snacks available like original bubble waffles and bubble waffles with chocolate chips.
rhscommoner.com
New airports proposed to be built in Pierce and Thurston County
The Puget Sound Regional Council is considering potentially erecting up to three airports if aviation trends in western Washington continue to exceed capacity. The potential airports would be bigger than SeaTac International Airport, two in Pierce County and one in Thurston County. The locations are south of Graham near State...
200 flights cancelled out of Sea-Tac in anticipation of snow
As Western Washington prepared for snow, more than 200 flights were canceled in and out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Most of them are Alaska Airlines flights. Alaska says it has implemented a “flexible travel policy,” which means if travelers purchased a refundable ticket or their flights have been canceled, a full refund can be requested.
centraloregondaily.com
Winter storm to bring heavy snow to mountains
SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service urged holiday travelers to heed their warnings about a winter storm that was expected to bring snow to the mountain passes starting Saturday night and could drop snow on the metro areas by Sunday into next week. Heavy mountain snow was expected...
Once a Food-World Darling, the Embattled Willows Inn Restaurant in Washington Has Closed
Following years of controversy, the acclaimed and embattled Willows Inn in Washington State has closed. The inn and restaurant, which has spent more than a decade on various best-of lists, has been donated by its owners to a local social-services agency, The Seattle Times reported on Monday evening. Tim and Marcia McEvoy have given the property—valued at $2 million—to Lighthouse Mission Ministries, which works to end homelessness in the area. The move comes after the Willows Inn found itself embroiled in a number of incidents, ranging from legal disputes to accusations of sexual harassment and racism to questions about where it was...
