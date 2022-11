Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-1) at Miami Hurricanes (6-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami -3; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers plays Miami for a non-conference matchup. The Hurricanes are 4-0 on their home court. Miami has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer. The Scarlet Knights play...

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO