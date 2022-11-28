Read full article on original website
MyStateline.com
Snow flurries possible Friday night and Saturday
It’s hard to believe that we had record warmth just 24 hours ago, doesn’t it? Many people went to bed while it still felt like early fall and woke up to winter! Temperatures at 2PM Friday afternoon were nearly 40° cooler than they were just 24 hours prior, before the strong cold front came through.
WDTN
Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way
High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
WBBJ
Cold Front Brings Showers This Weekend, But Next Weekend’s Front Brings Major Cold
Weather Update – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – 4:30 PM. We started off with a wet and windy morning today but since then, showers have moved out of area area. A thick layer of clouds still remain with wind speeds in the teens but those should both taper off overnight. That will leave us partly clear to mostly clear skies and calmer wind speeds. Lows are expected to drop into the 40’s as the cold front passes. Don’t forget, daylight savings ends on Sunday at 2:00 in the morning, so set those clocks back an hour before you go to bed.
STORM WATCH: Snow transitions into rain early Wednesday morning
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says snow will transition into rain early Wednesday morning. He says temperatures will be above freezing on Wednesday morning with light rain persisting until lunchtime.
Winter is coming: First blizzard of the season set to drop snow across north-central US
The first blizzard of the winter season is targeting North and South Dakota as well as areas of Montana, Minnesota and Nebraska with a foot of snow.
The Weather Channel
Here's When The First Accumulating Snow Of The Season Typically Arrives
The first measurable snow of the season is defined as 0.1 inches or greater accumulation. Portions of the Rockies and the nation's northern tier see the first snow in September or October. Many locations in the Midwest and Northeast wait until November or December. The first accumulating snow of the...
'Freak Storm' Headed for Texas Could Dump Entire Season of Snow Overnight
The storm could impact Thanksgiving travel to and from the Texas panhandle.
The Weather Channel
Winter Storm In West To Become First Blizzard Of Season In Northern Plains
Snow, heavy in spots, will blanket parts of the West into Wednesday night. A strong snowstorm is then expected to develop in the Northern Plains. Blizzard conditions are expected in parts of the Dakotas and northern Minnesota. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from...
Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning
The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of accumulating snow between Monday night and early Tuesday morning. SETUP: Low pressure moving across the Rockies late Saturday into Sunday will track in our direction, pulling moisture in from the southwest. The low will track just to our southwest The post Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Looming storm could deliver snow from New Mexico to Maine this week
The first widespread snowfall of the season east of the Rockies could occur this week and cover a 2,000-mile stretch of the United States, AccuWeather forecasters say. Soon after a colder weather pattern more typical of December develops over much of the United States, at least one storm with snow will gather moisture over the southern Rockies and Plains, travel northeastward through the Heartland and eventually reach the Northeast this week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
1st winter storm of the season hits four states
The first winter storm of the season arrived in four states on Thursday, bringing with it 50 mile-per-hour winds and as much as two-feet of snow.
Triple threat Thursday: Tropical storm, severe weather and blizzard to impact the US
A wild weather week is shaping up for the U.S. for several parts of the country, and the variety of weather will impact millions on Thursday.
Cold Front to Bring Snow, Subfreezing Temps to Southeast Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says "snow will be common across the area" tonight into Thursday as a cold front passes through. "We're not looking at a lot of snow, but the timing of the snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning could create some travel impacts to many areas," the NWS said.
Storm system to bring snow to every Western state, tornado threat to South
A potent storm system moving in from Canada will deliver snow to all 11 Western states in the next 48 hours, as well as trigger a tornado threat in the South, as the cold Arctic air meets the autumn warmth.
First Alert Forecast: Bundle up! Unseasonably cold & gusty
Bundle up! It'll be an unseasonably cold finish to the weekend with temps staying in the 30s today.With a biting wind gusting 30+ mph at times, it'll feel like the 20s out there despite plenty of sunshine.There's a chance of some passing flurries or snow showers in the mountains far north and west. Most activity will be weakening by the time it gets into our area.Tonight will be the coldest yet this season with widespread lows in the 20s ... even teens in the northwest 'burbs! Skies will remain mostly clear, and the wind should relax some after sunset.Monday will be mostly sunny but still chilly with highs in the low 40s. That's still about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. While it'll still be breezy, it won't be quite as harsh. Peak gusts will top out around 25 mph in the afternoon.We'll see a gradual warming trend into midweek as it stays quiet for any holiday travel. Thanksgiving itself looks dry before rain moves in Friday.
natureworldnews.com
Whiteout Conditions with 4 Feet Snow Expected for Sierra Nevada, 6-Inch Rain Could Soak Rest of California
Whiteout conditions are very likely in the Sierra Nevada with 4 feet of snow. However, the rest of California may get soaked because 6-inch rain is also anticipated. This week, the West is once again in for a messy weather pattern as a combination of two distinct storm systems is expected to bring torrential rain, significant mountain snowfall, damaging wind gusts, and the potential for far-reaching and dangerous effects.
Record high of 74 for Thursday, showers and storms at night
The record high for Thursday currently stands at 74 degrees. An intense cold front brings big changes to our weather starting with showers and storms Thursday night.
WYTV.com
Rain moves in tonight with unsettled weather ahead
It stays warmer tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Expect clouds to build in with skies becoming cloudy tonight. As we head towards morning, rain will become possible. Rain is likely off and on through the day Sunday. FUTURE TRACKER. Clouds build back in tonight with the chance...
Southern US States Face Severe Storm Risks as Snow Moves In
A strong storm system is ushering in winter weather across the United States that week with some of the southern states expected to see accumulating snowfalls. Additionally, some of these areas expecting marked snowfalls are facing severe storm conditions. Especially as an arctic chill flies in with the accumulations. Weather...
Fall Storm Could Bring First Major Snowfall to Northeast US
Days after Hurricane Nicole slammed regions across Florida, yet another fall storm could potentially bring significant precipitation to the U.S. Multiple states throughout the north and southeastern U.S. impacted by the storm could see their first measurable snowfalls of the season. Southern States to See Another Cold Weather Event. The...
