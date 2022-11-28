Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Web3 Payments Solution from Banking Circle Enables Asset-backed Stablecoin Settlements
With Banking Circle’s web3 payments solution, payments businesses and banks can process asset-backed stablecoin settlements “in the same way as fiat currencies, providing their customers with faster settlement and lower fees outside of traditional bank rails.”. Banking Circle‘s USDC stablecoins solution can be “utilized for payment acceptance, processing...
crowdfundinsider.com
Banxa Integrates with ZenGo Wallet to Provide Self-Custodial Onramp Alternative to Exchanges
With all eyes on centralized exchanges after the collapse of Celsius, Voyager, and now FTX, – ZenGo and Banxa have partnered “to enable the most simple and trusted crypto onramp directly into the industry’s most secure crypto wallet with no private key vulnerability.”. This partnership will “enable...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Lending Software Firm Blend Introduces Integrated Fees Management in LO Toolkit
In an effort to maximize loan officer efficiency and build trust with borrowers, Blend (NYSE:BLND) launched the Loan Officer Toolkit in March 2021. With streamlined workflows across the entire mortgage loan process, the LO Toolkit “enables LOs to focus on building both consumer relationships and their business.”. The significant...
crowdfundinsider.com
Payment Fraud Market Is Suited to Wide-Scale Deployment of Fraud Prevention Systems: Juniper Research
The payment fraud market faces “a number of challenges which makes it uniquely suited to the wide-scale deployment of fraud prevention systems,” according to an update from Juniper Research. The update from Juniper Research notes that one major feature that AI systems possess is “the ability to scale...
freightwaves.com
EDI still proves to be powerful solution for carrier-shipper connections
If you don’t know what electronic data interchange (EDI) is, it’s likely you’ve at least heard it mentioned by one of your supply chain partners at some point. EDI has been the front-running choice for internal information sharing between shippers and carriers for decades. It allows two companies to efficiently transmit data electronically between internal systems, removing the need for data entry or phone calls that would have previously been required. EDI is how a carrier, for instance, can complete daily tasks like accepting or rejecting load tenders, answering check calls and sending invoices without having to leave its TMS.
crowdfundinsider.com
Blockchain Startup Ettle Announces Australian Dollar based Stablecoin
Ettle, a blockchain startup, has announced a pilot transaction for an Australian dollar-based stablecoin AUDE. According to a company statement, Ettle partnered with Meadow Labs in the experiment to make a payment using the AUDE to one of its contractors. Ettle says it is utilizing both the Algorand and Ethereum blockchain with additional blockchains forthcoming. The transaction was completed when AUDE was redeemed for fiat into the contractor’s bank account. The process was said to have been monitored by PKF Perth and independently verified.
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Assets: Binance Explains How They Aim to Maintain Transparency on Wallets
Binance‘s management has answered a few follow-up questions from the community about “how funds and wallets are managed at Binance.”. Binance explains that it “holds all of its clients’ crypto-assets in segregated accounts which are identified separately from any accounts used to hold crypto-assets belonging to Binance.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Awaken Intelligence, an AI enhanced Software Developer, Raises £681K+ via Crowdcube
Awaken Intelligence, an AI or artificial intelligence-enhanced software, which helps contact centers to improve call time & customer satisfaction, analyzing conversations in 38 languages, has secured 123% (£681,501.18) of its £550,000 fundraising target from 190 investors with 1 day left in the firm’s crowdfunding campaign (at the time of writing), carried out via Crowdcube.
crowdfundinsider.com
Cambodia: ABA Bank Introduces Instant Card issuance Kiosks, Supported by Compass Plus Technologies
ABA Bank, which claims to be Cambodia’s leading financial institution, has become the first bank in the country “to launch instant card issuance kiosks using Compass Plus Technologies solutions.”. This new service “enables the issuance of international debit cards (Visa, Mastercard, and UnionPay) and local Cambodian Shared Switch...
The Impact of Technology on the Automotive Industry
Over the last couple of years, the digital tide swept over all major industries completely changing not only how we perform some tasks within these sectors but even how we think about these industries themselves. So, it’s not really a surprise that the automotive industry, which always kept pace with the rest of the technological landscape found a way to use the rapid evolution of digital tech as well.
industrytoday.com
The Missing Link in the EV Charger Supply Chain
As electric vehicles rise in popularity, creating the necessary charging infrastructure poses serious challenges. Customers are purchasing electric vehicles (EVs) at exponential rates. The U.S. government has set a goal for half of all vehicles sold to be electric by 2030. To accommodate for this growth, McKinsey Research calculates the U.S. will need 1.2 million public and 28 million private EV chargers by 2030—approximately 20 times more than there currently are. Producing that number of chargers in the next seven years, to put it lightly, will not be easy.
Sensata Technologies’ Tire Mounted Sensor for Automotive and Tire OEMs Provides New Data to Enhance Safety and Performance
SWINDON, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), today announced it has developed a new Tire Mounted Sensor for vehicle and tire OEMs to deliver enhanced safety, performance, and data insights. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005337/en/ Sensata’s Tire Mounted Sensor is the next step in the evolution of tire sensing, leveraging tires as the single point of contact with the road to deliver new insights, beyond just pressure and temperature. (Photo: Business Wire)
crowdfundinsider.com
Particle Wallet Introduces Alchemy Pay’s Fiat Onramp Solution
The full-stack Web3 infrastructure provider, Particle Network, has “gone live with the Alchemy Pay Onramp Solution for its wallet.”. The integration “means users can pay with their preferred fiat payment methods directly to seamlessly buy crypto and fund their Particle wallet.” Alchemy Pay’s payment gateway supports payments “with Visa and MasterCard in 173 nations, multiple domestic transfers, and popular mobile wallets in emerging markets.”
Grupo Popular, i2c Launch Dominican Digital Banking Platform
Digital payments and banking technology company i2c is partnering with Dominican Republic-based financial group Grupo Popular to expand digital banking services in the country. In a Monday (Nov. 28) press release, i2c announced the partnered platform, Qik Banco Digital Dominicano, as a means to give local consumers access to next-gen...
crowdfundinsider.com
Kraken to Allow Digital Asset Investors to Enhance Crypto Portfolios with Recurring Buys
The team at Kraken says you can keep calm and HODL on, because recurring buys are now available on the Kraken app. This new feature lets you “schedule your crypto purchases quickly and easily, which saves you time and can help ease the stress of timing the market.” Recurring buys also “make dollar-cost averaging a snap, so you can build your portfolio over time.”
ship-technology.com
Dassault and SHI partner on creation of smart digital shipyard
The smart yard will leverage virtual twin technologies to support the digital transformation of SHI’s shipyard and businesses. Dassault Systèmes has entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Samsung Heavy Industries (Shi) for the creation of a smart digital shipyard. The smart yard will leverage virtual twin technologies...
CoinTelegraph
Blockchain-based supply chain platform canned by IBM and Maersk
United States technology company IBM and Danish logistics firm Maersk have decided to discontinue their co-developed blockchain-backed supply chain platform, TradeLens, citing a lack of “global industry collaboration” as a key reason behind the decision. Maersk stated on Nov. 29 that it has begun taking immediate action to...
crowdfundinsider.com
UK’s MarketFinance Pay Later Financing for SMBs Allows Sole Traders to Get Credit at Point of Sale
The wave of embedded finance options is starting to move this “proverbial ship” forward, as options available at MarketFinance through their pay later financing for small businesses mean that finally, sole traders can “get instant access to credit at the point of sale when procuring their key business items online.”
crowdfundinsider.com
ESG Data Intelligence Firm Deepki Makes Key Appointments to Support Growth Plans
Deepki, the ESG data intelligence firm, has announced three senior hires who join its Leadership Committee “as it pursues its global growth strategy.”. Deepki claims it is the only company in the world “offering a fully populated ESG data intelligence platform to help commercial real estate investors, owners and managers improve the ESG performance of their real estate assets, and in the process enhance their value.”
marinelink.com
Inmarsat to Roll Out IoT Solution to More than 60 Zamil Offshore Vessels
Inmarsat, a mobile satellite communications services provider, will roll out an Internet-of-Things (IoT) solution to more than 60 of Saudi-based Zamil Offshore's vessels in the Gulf area. The solution - powered by Fleet Connect and Fleet Data delivered through Inmarsat’s Fleet Xpress - will allow Zamil to identify, trial and...
