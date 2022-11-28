ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Porterville Recorder

L.A. Clippers 118, Portland 112

L.A. CLIPPERS (118) Mann 3-8 3-4 11, Morris Sr. 3-13 2-2 8, Zubac 5-8 2-2 12, Coffey 2-7 3-4 7, Jackson 9-23 4-4 24, Covington 6-8 0-0 15, Diabate 1-1 1-2 3, Batum 1-3 0-0 3, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Powell 10-16 8-10 32, Preston 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 41-89 23-28 118.
PORTLAND, OR
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to fantastic Cincinnati Bengals news

Ja’Marr Chase has emerged as one of the most dominant receivers in the entire NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals in just his second season in the league. Unfortunately for him, he has been sidelined for several weeks with a quite concerning hip injury. Chase was held out of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans despite Read more... The post NFL world reacts to fantastic Cincinnati Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Porterville Recorder

Seattle 9, Los Angeles 8

Los Angeles3320—8 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Kopitar 5 (Doughty, Fiala), 0:16. 2, Seattle, Beniers 8 (Wennberg, Schultz), 5:21 (pp). 3, Seattle, McCann 9 (Schultz, Eberle), 8:42. 4, Los Angeles, Arvidsson 5 (Durzi), 9:16 (pp). 5, Seattle, Wennberg 5 (Sprong, Schultz), 12:55 (pp). 6, Los Angeles, Vilardi 12 (Doughty, Fiala), 18:52 (pp). Penalties_Danault, LA (Holding Stick), 3:45; Dunn, SEA (Illegal Equipment), 9:07; Durzi, LA (Interference), 12:37; Durzi, LA (Misconduct), 12:37; Larsson, SEA (Holding), 16:57.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup Against Titans

NASHVILLE — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans. The 22-year-old went through an extensive pregame workout, but will miss his fourth-straight game. Bengals running back Joe Mixon is also inactive. He remains in concussion protocol. Kevin Huber, Josh Tupou, D'Ante Smith,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Porterville Recorder

CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 90, LA SIERRA 49

Percentages: FG .278, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 11-35, .314 (Thomas 5-8, Beckles 4-5, Reyes 1-5, Bluitt 1-6, Alviar 0-1, Kreitel 0-1, McKenney 0-4, Lejtman 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 15 (McKenney 3, Reyes 3, Tinker 3, Alviar, Beckles, Bluitt, Kreitel, Lejtman, Tabarez). Steals: 4...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Porterville Recorder

MIAMI (OH) 95, JACKSON STATE 78

Percentages: FG .475, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-18, .556 (C.Young 5-10, Evans 4-7, Adams 1-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cook, Evans). Turnovers: 14 (Cook 4, Evans 3, Jones 3, Adams, C.Young, Hunt, Mansel). Steals: 3 (Mansel 2, Cook). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. MIAMI (OHIO)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Mirambeaux215-92-21-77312.
JACKSON, MS
Kentucky Kernel

Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello fired

Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello was fired on Tuesday, becoming the second UK coach to lose his job just days after the conclusion of the 2022 regular season. Scangarello was in Lexington for just one season, replacing Liam Coen in February after the latter accepted the offensive coordinator position with the Los Angeles Rams of the NFL.
LEXINGTON, KY
Porterville Recorder

Green Bay hosts Freeman and Milwaukee

Milwaukee Panthers (5-3) at Green Bay Phoenix (0-6) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Green Bay Phoenix after BJ Freeman scored 23 points in Milwaukee's 84-68 win over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks. The Phoenix are 0-1 in home games. Green Bay has a 0-5 record against teams above .500. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
Porterville Recorder

Queens (NC) 72, Bowling Green 66

QUEENS (NC) (6-2) McLaurin 1-6 4-4 6, Dye 9-14 5-8 24, Mathews 2-4 0-0 6, McKee 4-10 3-7 11, McCluney 1-2 0-0 3, J.Turner 4-9 1-2 9, Rains 2-2 0-0 4, Ashby 3-6 0-0 9, Wyche 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 13-21 82. BOWLING GREEN (2-5) Towns 1-5 0-0 2,...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Porterville Recorder

Stetson 125, Johnson 51

JOHNSON (0-2) Burnett 1-5 0-0 2, Bradley 1-3 0-0 3, Burton 1-5 0-0 2, Gonzalez 2-5 2-4 6, Vickers 0-2 0-0 0, Dawson 3-10 0-0 8, J.Aime 3-4 0-0 6, De Los Rios 2-5 0-0 4, Taylor 4-11 2-2 14, Barnes 0-3 0-0 0, Noel 2-4 0-0 6, Bron 0-7 0-0 0, H.Aime 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-64 4-6 51.
Porterville Recorder

GRAND CANYON 80, ALCORN STATE 72

Percentages: FG .417, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Joshua 5-5, Thorn 2-6, Jordan 0-1, Wade 0-1, Brewton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Marshall). Turnovers: 5 (Joshua 4, Brewton). Steals: 3 (Joshua, Thorn, Wade). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. GRAND CANYONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. McGlothan283-70-13-7136. Ouedraogo322-46-61-60410. Baker301-40-20-2403. Blacksher267-75-61-25421. Harrison276-124-50-44318.
Porterville Recorder

Mississippi 74, Alabama A&M 28

MISSISSIPPI (7-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.455, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Collins 5-8, Eaton 2-3, Thompson 1-3, Davis 0-1, Singleton 0-1, Baker 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Singleton 3, Baker 2, Igbokwe 1) Turnovers: 13 (Salary 4, Singleton 3, Collins 2, Thompson 2, Scott 1, Igbokwe 1) Steals: 10 (Salary 4,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Porterville Recorder

No. 11 LSU 63, SE Louisiana 55

LSU (8-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.984, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Carson 4-11, Morris 1-6, Johnson 0-2, Poa 0-1) Blocked Shots: 8 (Smith 5, Johnson 2, Bartlett 1) Turnovers: 18 (Carson 6, Reese 3, Morris 3, Smith 2, Poa 2, Johnson 1, Poole 1) Steals: 10 (Reese 3, Smith 3,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Porterville Recorder

SOUTHERN MISS 64, MONTANA 54

Percentages: FG .383, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Martin 4-10, Di.Thomas 3-7, Nap 1-1, Whitney 0-1, Bannan 0-2, Brown 0-2, Vazquez 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Anderson, Di.Thomas). Turnovers: 8 (Bannan 2, Brown 2, Martin 2, Nap 2). Steals: 3 (Whitney 3). Technical Fouls:...
HATTIESBURG, MS

