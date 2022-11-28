Read full article on original website
Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray throws Kliff Kingsbury under bus after latest loss
Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals dropped their fourth game in five tries Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, yielding
Arizona Cardinals’ Greg Dortch officially inactive vs. Chargers
GLENDALE — The Cardinals will be without the services of wide receiver Greg Dortch when Arizona takes on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The wide receiver is officially inactive for the contest with a thumb injury. He did not practice this week and entered the matchup as questionable.
L.A. Clippers 118, Portland 112
L.A. CLIPPERS (118) Mann 3-8 3-4 11, Morris Sr. 3-13 2-2 8, Zubac 5-8 2-2 12, Coffey 2-7 3-4 7, Jackson 9-23 4-4 24, Covington 6-8 0-0 15, Diabate 1-1 1-2 3, Batum 1-3 0-0 3, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Powell 10-16 8-10 32, Preston 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 41-89 23-28 118.
NFL world reacts to fantastic Cincinnati Bengals news
Ja’Marr Chase has emerged as one of the most dominant receivers in the entire NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals in just his second season in the league. Unfortunately for him, he has been sidelined for several weeks with a quite concerning hip injury. Chase was held out of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans despite Read more... The post NFL world reacts to fantastic Cincinnati Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Seattle 9, Los Angeles 8
Los Angeles3320—8 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Kopitar 5 (Doughty, Fiala), 0:16. 2, Seattle, Beniers 8 (Wennberg, Schultz), 5:21 (pp). 3, Seattle, McCann 9 (Schultz, Eberle), 8:42. 4, Los Angeles, Arvidsson 5 (Durzi), 9:16 (pp). 5, Seattle, Wennberg 5 (Sprong, Schultz), 12:55 (pp). 6, Los Angeles, Vilardi 12 (Doughty, Fiala), 18:52 (pp). Penalties_Danault, LA (Holding Stick), 3:45; Dunn, SEA (Illegal Equipment), 9:07; Durzi, LA (Interference), 12:37; Durzi, LA (Misconduct), 12:37; Larsson, SEA (Holding), 16:57.
Tennessee Titans fans react after third straight loss to Bengals
Tennessee Titans fans took to Twitter to react to another second-half loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals took the lead on a Tee Higgins touchdown early in the fourth quarter and were able to control the clock late to get the 20-16 win. The Titans (7-4) got on the...
Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup Against Titans
NASHVILLE — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans. The 22-year-old went through an extensive pregame workout, but will miss his fourth-straight game. Bengals running back Joe Mixon is also inactive. He remains in concussion protocol. Kevin Huber, Josh Tupou, D'Ante Smith,...
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Chiefs are...
CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 90, LA SIERRA 49
Percentages: FG .278, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 11-35, .314 (Thomas 5-8, Beckles 4-5, Reyes 1-5, Bluitt 1-6, Alviar 0-1, Kreitel 0-1, McKenney 0-4, Lejtman 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 15 (McKenney 3, Reyes 3, Tinker 3, Alviar, Beckles, Bluitt, Kreitel, Lejtman, Tabarez). Steals: 4...
MIAMI (OH) 95, JACKSON STATE 78
Percentages: FG .475, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-18, .556 (C.Young 5-10, Evans 4-7, Adams 1-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cook, Evans). Turnovers: 14 (Cook 4, Evans 3, Jones 3, Adams, C.Young, Hunt, Mansel). Steals: 3 (Mansel 2, Cook). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. MIAMI (OHIO)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Mirambeaux215-92-21-77312.
Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello fired
Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello was fired on Tuesday, becoming the second UK coach to lose his job just days after the conclusion of the 2022 regular season. Scangarello was in Lexington for just one season, replacing Liam Coen in February after the latter accepted the offensive coordinator position with the Los Angeles Rams of the NFL.
Green Bay hosts Freeman and Milwaukee
Milwaukee Panthers (5-3) at Green Bay Phoenix (0-6) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Green Bay Phoenix after BJ Freeman scored 23 points in Milwaukee's 84-68 win over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks. The Phoenix are 0-1 in home games. Green Bay has a 0-5 record against teams above .500. The...
Former NFL QB Dilfer leading candidate to become UAB coach
A person with knowledge of the search tells The Associated Press that former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer is the leading candidate to become the new coach at UAB
Queens (NC) 72, Bowling Green 66
QUEENS (NC) (6-2) McLaurin 1-6 4-4 6, Dye 9-14 5-8 24, Mathews 2-4 0-0 6, McKee 4-10 3-7 11, McCluney 1-2 0-0 3, J.Turner 4-9 1-2 9, Rains 2-2 0-0 4, Ashby 3-6 0-0 9, Wyche 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 13-21 82. BOWLING GREEN (2-5) Towns 1-5 0-0 2,...
Stetson 125, Johnson 51
JOHNSON (0-2) Burnett 1-5 0-0 2, Bradley 1-3 0-0 3, Burton 1-5 0-0 2, Gonzalez 2-5 2-4 6, Vickers 0-2 0-0 0, Dawson 3-10 0-0 8, J.Aime 3-4 0-0 6, De Los Rios 2-5 0-0 4, Taylor 4-11 2-2 14, Barnes 0-3 0-0 0, Noel 2-4 0-0 6, Bron 0-7 0-0 0, H.Aime 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-64 4-6 51.
GRAND CANYON 80, ALCORN STATE 72
Percentages: FG .417, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Joshua 5-5, Thorn 2-6, Jordan 0-1, Wade 0-1, Brewton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Marshall). Turnovers: 5 (Joshua 4, Brewton). Steals: 3 (Joshua, Thorn, Wade). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. GRAND CANYONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. McGlothan283-70-13-7136. Ouedraogo322-46-61-60410. Baker301-40-20-2403. Blacksher267-75-61-25421. Harrison276-124-50-44318.
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Works Out Ahead of Bengals' Matchup With Titans
Chase is recovering from a hip injury
Mississippi 74, Alabama A&M 28
MISSISSIPPI (7-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.455, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Collins 5-8, Eaton 2-3, Thompson 1-3, Davis 0-1, Singleton 0-1, Baker 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Singleton 3, Baker 2, Igbokwe 1) Turnovers: 13 (Salary 4, Singleton 3, Collins 2, Thompson 2, Scott 1, Igbokwe 1) Steals: 10 (Salary 4,...
No. 11 LSU 63, SE Louisiana 55
LSU (8-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.984, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Carson 4-11, Morris 1-6, Johnson 0-2, Poa 0-1) Blocked Shots: 8 (Smith 5, Johnson 2, Bartlett 1) Turnovers: 18 (Carson 6, Reese 3, Morris 3, Smith 2, Poa 2, Johnson 1, Poole 1) Steals: 10 (Reese 3, Smith 3,...
SOUTHERN MISS 64, MONTANA 54
Percentages: FG .383, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Martin 4-10, Di.Thomas 3-7, Nap 1-1, Whitney 0-1, Bannan 0-2, Brown 0-2, Vazquez 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Anderson, Di.Thomas). Turnovers: 8 (Bannan 2, Brown 2, Martin 2, Nap 2). Steals: 3 (Whitney 3). Technical Fouls:...
