Chicago State Cougars (2-6) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-4) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State will look to stop its six-game road slide when the Cougars face Bethune-Cookman. The Wildcats have gone 2-0 at home. Bethune-Cookman is 0-3 against opponents over .500. The Cougars are 0-6 on the road. Chicago State is the...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO