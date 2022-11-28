Read full article on original website
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each month
money and envelopesPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Unsplash/Creative Commons) As the cost of living continues to rise in Wisconsin, are you feeling like you're having a hard time keeping up with all of your expenses?
2022 Christmas Events in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
If lighted parades, beautiful trees, and Santa experiences are just a few of your favorite things each Christmas, Lake Geneva is ready to provide all of them, and so much more. Here are four holiday events you won't want to miss in December according to VISIT Lake Geneva;. 1. The...
WISN
Milwaukee Honor accepting last-minute donations to lay wreaths on veterans' graves
MILWAUKEE — Each year,MilwaukeeHonor.com works to raise money to lay wreaths on the gravestones of veterans at Wood National Cemetery for the holiday season. Eventually, and with the help of Wreaths Across America, they hope to raise enough for every veteran to have a wreath. There are 37,000 graves...
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee nonprofit receives $2.5 million from Jeff Bezos’ fund
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee nonprofit is one of 40 organizations in the U.S. that will receive money from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ philanthropic fund. Since it was first created in 1987, Hope House of Milwaukee has provided safe, temporary refuge for those without a home or place to sleep.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Just Be Thankful for What You Got
Thanksgiving for many is the official kick-off to the winter holiday season. The holiday season for my family stretches from November until February; we celebrate Thanksgiving, Christmas, Kwanzaa, New Year’s, and Mardi Gras (which ends the day before Ash Wednesday). But throughout the season, music has always been an integral part of holiday festivities for me. It has become our family tradition to have a soundtrack for each holiday. As my mother and I prepare the Thanksgiving meal for the family, we play songs from our Christmas playlists which include many holiday classics, but William.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Delavan fire, family loses everything the day after Thanksgiving
DELAVAN, Wis. - A Delavan family lost everything in a fire, headed into the holiday season with only the clothes on their backs. "I don’t even like looking over there," said Janet Bain. "I can’t stand looking at that." As she sifted through what was left of her...
WISN
Candle may be to blame for Oconomowoc house fire
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — A shell of a house remains after a late-night fire burned through a home near Concord Road and Wisconsin Avenue in Oconomowoc. Western Lakes Fire District reports the first calls came in just after 1 a.m. Monday. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, heavy flames...
Kenosha Legalizes Backyard Chickens—With Plenty of Red Tape
This week, the city council in Kenosha, Wisconsin, voted to allow residents to raise backyard chickens. The vote was popular with people who like a side of freedom with their fresh eggs. "Give people the right, give them the freedom to choose to have chickens," council member Kellie MacKay said...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Jackson Sparks Foundation to grant eight Christmas wishes
WAUKESHA — The Jackson Sparks Foundation is hoping to make children’s Christmas as bright as the little boy himself. The foundation, which launched in April, is offering Jackson’s Christmas Wishes. “Jackson brought light into our lives for eight years...to keep his light shining bright, we are going...
Aurora Health Care to increase hospital-room costs in 2023
Aurora Health Care will increase the cost for hospital-room stays in 2023 by 5.3% to 5.5% depending on the location in the Milwaukee area.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 Gun deer hunting season; harvest totals, license sales
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) hosted a virtual briefing on the gun deer hunting season Tuesday, Nov. 29. The department provided preliminary harvest totals and license sales, season updates and safety reminders. The season concluded Nov. 27. Preliminary License Sales Totals. As of 11:59 p.m., Sunday,...
Community raises thousands for Racine man after equipment theft
Evodio Garcia lost $4,000 worth of tree service equipment in a burglary. In just one day, Go Fund Me donations exceeded his goal of buying back his tools by over one thousand dollars.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha landmark tree, living witness of history, comes down after nearly 250 years
Last week, a tree as old as the United States itself came down in front of the First United Methodist Church, 919 60th St. The burr oak stood on the northwest corner of the church property. About 54 inches across at its widest, it was estimated to be about 248 years old, meaning it was just a sapling the day the American colonies sent a strongly worded letter to the King of England in 1776.
2022 flu season considered worst in more than a decade
As the holiday season gets into full swing, health experts say the yuletide cheer might be soured by the spike in respiratory viruses, including the flu and RSV.
