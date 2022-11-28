ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Goldman Sachs Warns Traders of Shrinking Bonus Pool as Wall Street Hunkers Down

Goldman Sachs traders and salespeople will have to contend with a bonus pool that's at least 10% smaller than last year, despite producing more revenue this year, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Goldman began informing executives in its markets division this week to expect a smaller bonus...
Wrong Covid Test Results in China Raise Concerns ‘the Pandemic May Never End'

Trending on Weibo, China's version of Twitter, on Tuesday morning was the hashtag: "If virus testing chaos never stops, the pandemic may never end," according to CNBC's translation of the Chinese. Lanzhou city health authorities last week blamed a testing company's poor management for reporting some positive virus test results...
China Signals Slight Covid Policy Easing — But Don't Expect Sweeping Changes Yet

One notable development is official language downplaying the severity of the Omicron variant. Vice Premier Sun Chunlan described the Omicron variant's pathogenic nature as weakening, according to a CNBC translation of a Chinese state media report late last night. "We believe Sun's speech, in addition to the notable easing of...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Zscaler, Marvell Technology, DoorDash and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Zscaler – The cloud security company's shares dipped 10.7% following its quarterly earnings report, despite Zscaler posting strong results. Earnings and revenue were stronger than analysts' expectations. The company also forecast better-than-expected earnings and revenue for its fiscal second quarter and full year.
Mark Mobius Predicts Bitcoin Could Crash 40% to $10,000 Next Year

Bitcoin could crash to $10,000, a more than 40% plunge from current prices, veteran investor Mark Mobius told CNBC on Thursday. While Mobius expects bitcoin to hover around its current $17,000 level, the move to $10,000 could happen in 2023, he said. If Mobius's $10,000 call materializes, it will add...
Rolls-Royce Uses Hydrogen Produced With Wind and Tidal Power to Test Jet Engine

The test was carried out at an outdoor site in the U.K. and used a converted regional aircraft engine from London-listed Rolls-Royce. The hydrogen came from facilities at the European Marine Energy Centre in Orkney, an archipelago in waters north of mainland Scotland. Hydrogen has a diverse range of applications...
Mark Cuban: Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Should Be ‘Afraid of Going to Jail'

Billionaire Mark Cuban isn't giving up on crypto, despite the implosion of FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. However, Cuban says former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried should be "afraid of going to jail for a long time," in an interview with TMZ. "I talked to the guy and...
Spain Faces Japan in Battle of Top Two Teams in Group E: Here's How to Watch

The third and final matchday in Group E will pit the top two teams against one another as Spain faces Japan. Spain is atop the group with four points following a lopsided 7-0 win over Costa Rica and a draw versus Germany. A result -- win or draw -- against Japan would send the Spaniards to the Round of 16. Spain could still advance with a loss depending on the outcome of the Costa Rica-Germany match.

