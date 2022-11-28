Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Goldman Sachs Warns Traders of Shrinking Bonus Pool as Wall Street Hunkers Down
Goldman Sachs traders and salespeople will have to contend with a bonus pool that's at least 10% smaller than last year, despite producing more revenue this year, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Goldman began informing executives in its markets division this week to expect a smaller bonus...
NBC Connecticut
Wrong Covid Test Results in China Raise Concerns ‘the Pandemic May Never End'
Trending on Weibo, China's version of Twitter, on Tuesday morning was the hashtag: "If virus testing chaos never stops, the pandemic may never end," according to CNBC's translation of the Chinese. Lanzhou city health authorities last week blamed a testing company's poor management for reporting some positive virus test results...
NBC Connecticut
Treasury Yields Pull Back as Investors Looked Beyond Hotter-Than-Anticipated Job Report
Treasury yields pulled back from an earlier pop on Friday as investors looked beyond stronger-than-expected labor data. The yield on the 10-year Treasury pulled back by about 3 basis points to 3.488%. At its highest level, the yield was 3.638%. The 2-year Treasury yield gained just over 2 basis points...
NBC Connecticut
China Signals Slight Covid Policy Easing — But Don't Expect Sweeping Changes Yet
One notable development is official language downplaying the severity of the Omicron variant. Vice Premier Sun Chunlan described the Omicron variant's pathogenic nature as weakening, according to a CNBC translation of a Chinese state media report late last night. "We believe Sun's speech, in addition to the notable easing of...
NBC Connecticut
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Zscaler, Marvell Technology, DoorDash and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Zscaler – The cloud security company's shares dipped 10.7% following its quarterly earnings report, despite Zscaler posting strong results. Earnings and revenue were stronger than analysts' expectations. The company also forecast better-than-expected earnings and revenue for its fiscal second quarter and full year.
NBC Connecticut
Fauci Says China Has Done a Bad Job of Vaccinating the Elderly and Their Shots Are Not Very Effective Against Covid
"The vaccination of elderly has not been well performed and the vaccine they have has been not a particularly effective vaccine," Dr. Anthony Fauci told The Washington Post. Fauci criticized China's Covid lockdowns as "draconian." Rare protests broke out across the country over the weekend against Covid lockdowns and strict...
NBC Connecticut
Mark Mobius Predicts Bitcoin Could Crash 40% to $10,000 Next Year
Bitcoin could crash to $10,000, a more than 40% plunge from current prices, veteran investor Mark Mobius told CNBC on Thursday. While Mobius expects bitcoin to hover around its current $17,000 level, the move to $10,000 could happen in 2023, he said. If Mobius's $10,000 call materializes, it will add...
NBC Connecticut
Payrolls and Wages Blow Past Expectations, Flying in the Face of Fed Rate Hikes
Nonfarm payrolls increased 263,000 for the month while the unemployment rate was 3.7%, the Labor Department reported Friday. The payrolls number was well above the 200,000 estimate, while the unemployment rate was in line. Average hourly earnings jumped 0.6% for the month, double the estimate, and 5.1% annually versus the...
NBC Connecticut
Rolls-Royce Uses Hydrogen Produced With Wind and Tidal Power to Test Jet Engine
The test was carried out at an outdoor site in the U.K. and used a converted regional aircraft engine from London-listed Rolls-Royce. The hydrogen came from facilities at the European Marine Energy Centre in Orkney, an archipelago in waters north of mainland Scotland. Hydrogen has a diverse range of applications...
NBC Connecticut
November Unemployment Fell for Hispanic Workers and Black Women, While Holding Steady Overall
The U.S. unemployment rate held steady at 3.7% in November. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs last month, according to the Labor Department. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones were expecting 200,000 jobs. Hispanic workers saw the unemployment rate dipped to 3.9% last month, down from 4.2% in October. The unemployment rate...
NBC Connecticut
November Job Growth Likely Slowed But Will Still Show Strength Despite Layoffs, Hiring Freezes
The economy is expected to have added 200,000 jobs in November, a slower pace than the 261,000 in October. Economists expect the pace of job growth to continue to slow and turn negative at some point next year. Announcements of layoffs and hiring freezes have increased, but economists do not...
NBC Connecticut
Mark Cuban: Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Should Be ‘Afraid of Going to Jail'
Billionaire Mark Cuban isn't giving up on crypto, despite the implosion of FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. However, Cuban says former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried should be "afraid of going to jail for a long time," in an interview with TMZ. "I talked to the guy and...
NBC Connecticut
Russian Warship Deployment Puts Ukraine on High Alert; Belarus Says Army Must Prepare for ‘Defense'
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday night that the country's armed forces are preparing a "countermeasure" to Russia's offensive operations. "We are analyzing the intentions of the occupiers and are preparing a...
NBC Connecticut
Spain Faces Japan in Battle of Top Two Teams in Group E: Here's How to Watch
The third and final matchday in Group E will pit the top two teams against one another as Spain faces Japan. Spain is atop the group with four points following a lopsided 7-0 win over Costa Rica and a draw versus Germany. A result -- win or draw -- against Japan would send the Spaniards to the Round of 16. Spain could still advance with a loss depending on the outcome of the Costa Rica-Germany match.
Comments / 0