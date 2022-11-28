The third and final matchday in Group E will pit the top two teams against one another as Spain faces Japan. Spain is atop the group with four points following a lopsided 7-0 win over Costa Rica and a draw versus Germany. A result -- win or draw -- against Japan would send the Spaniards to the Round of 16. Spain could still advance with a loss depending on the outcome of the Costa Rica-Germany match.

2 DAYS AGO