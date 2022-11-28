Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USADiana RusOconee County, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"Diana RusGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
Clemson receiver to have surgery, out for season
During his weekly Tuesday press conference, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney updated the injury status of the sophomore wide receiver who left last Saturday's loss to South Carolina with an injury. Beaux (...)
Clemson football’s Dabo Swinney explains ‘flipping burgers’ comment directed at Tennessee
Dabo Swinney ruffled some feathers when he made comments saying that Tennessee was “flipping burgers”, or getting ahead of themselves before their loss to South Carolina, only for his own Clemson team to lose to the same Gamecocks team this past week. Clemson was eliminated from College Football Playoff contention for the second straight year, […] The post Clemson football’s Dabo Swinney explains ‘flipping burgers’ comment directed at Tennessee appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DJ Uiagalelei will start ACC Championship game vs. North Carolina, but there’s a catch
Heading into the ACC Championship against the North Carolina Tar Heels, the eighth-ranked Clemson Tigers will stick with DJ Uiagalelei as their starting quarterback. But this doesn’t mean that he will be the only one to take the field for them. DJ Uiagalelei will be entering the ACC Championship game coming off arguably the worst […] The post DJ Uiagalelei will start ACC Championship game vs. North Carolina, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson
Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
Orhorhoro says loss to Gamecocks ‘only makes the story better’
Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro spoke to the media on Monday ahead of Saturday's ACC Championship Game versus North Carolina. The redshirt junior got his first taste of what it feels like to lose a (...)
Twitter outraged over College Football Playoff rankings of Alabama, Tennessee, Clemson
The latest College Football Playoff rankings dropped and fans took to Twitter with their social media pitchforks and torches to skewer the committee, specifically for the placements of Alabama, Tennessee and Clemson. Here are some of the best reactions. Does anyone outside the people in that room or Clemson's football headquarters think Clemson is the […] The post Twitter outraged over College Football Playoff rankings of Alabama, Tennessee, Clemson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina rumors: Possible replacements for Marcus Satterfield emerge as Gamecocks search for new OC
Marcus Satterfield has reportedly landed a new job as offensive coordinator at Nebraska under new coach Matt Rhule. And with Satterfield gone from South Carolina, the Gamecocks are looking for his replacement. The South Carolina offense had a tumultuous season, similar to the team overall, as fans called for Satterfield’s...
247Sports
South Carolina offensive coordinator options for Shane Beamer after Marcus Satterfield exit
South Carolina football and coach Shane Beamer will soon be on the hunt for a new offensive coordinator following the departure of Marcus Satterfield to Nebraska, a move that's expected to be finalized this week. Considering the potential return of offensive playmakers Spencer Rattler, Jaheim Bell and Antwane Wells among others for a program inside the top 25, Beamer is expected to swing for the fences with this search for a new play-caller.
Swinney explains why Shipley wasn't more involved in second half vs. Gamecocks
Will Shipley started Saturday’s game against South Carolina with a bang, rushing for 99 yards on nine attempts in the first half, including 76 yards on four carries in the first quarter alone. (...)
Possible Bowl Destinations
South Carolina awaits their bowl game, and we outlay which games are possible for the scorching hot Gamecocks.
footballscoop.com
South Carolina reportedly working on new deal for Shane Beamer
Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks ended the season with two of the most impressive performances in college football. First came a 63-31 trouncing of Tennessee that no one saw coming, and then on Saturday, the Gamecocks used a strong special teams day to hold onto a 31-30 win over in-state rival Clemson, ending their 40-game home win streak in Death Valley.
Marcus Satterfield Leaves For Nebraska
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is leaving South Carolina and will join Nebraska and new head coach Matt Rhule.
Gamecock fans celebrate win in downtown Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) The South Carolina Gamecocks took down the Clemson Tigers 31-30, winning the Palmetto Bowl and breaking the 7-game losing streak on Saturday. It wouldn’t be a Palmetto Bowl game without the bars and streets packed with Tiger and Gamecock fans. South Carolina has been the talk of college football since beating the […]
southeasthoops.com
Georgia vs. LSU Prediction: Who Wins the SEC Championship Game?
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. LSU prediction for the December 3 matchup in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs completed their second consecutive regular season with a 37-14 win against Georgia Tech in Week 13,...
Mark Gardiner to retire after 13 seasons
NEWBERRY — The Newberry College athletics department and Athletic Director Sean Johnson have announced the retirement of Head Tennis Coach Mark Gardiner. He retires with a 146-121 (.547) record as the head coach of the men’s program and a 175-86 (.670) record as the head coach of the women’s team. Gardiner boasts a combined coaching record of 321-207 (.608) at Newberry College.
WYFF4.com
Driver pronounced dead at scene near Clemson University, coroner says
CLEMSON, S.C. — A driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash near Clemson University, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s office. The coroner says that Myron "Reese" Davis was traveling on College Avenue/Tiger Boulevard around 6:40 a.m. Monday when the crash happened. No age or...
coladaily.com
Five inducted into Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame
Five Columbia-area restaurateurs can now add another title to their resumes: hall of famer. The Greater Columbia Chapter of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association presented Lifetime Achievement Awards to Star Chappell (Cabana Cafe and Catering), Ricky Mollohan (Mr. Friendly's New Southern Cafe), Brian and Kelly Glynn (Village Idiot Pizza) and Kristian Niemi (Black Rooster, Bourbon, and The Dragon Room). All five honorees were also inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame.
USC Gamecock
USC professor to open farmstand, café in the Vista
That’s why he was smiling in a nearly empty, gutted storeroom while a saw screeches its way through salvaged wood. As the smell of sawdust fills the air, he points to rectangles of lumber and corrugated metal sheeting — a stall will soon take its final shape. There is one stall each for the bakery, coffee bar and butcher's counter. This leaves the middle of the shop open for the produce stand.
abccolumbia.com
Fort Jackson announces temporary gate 2 closure
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Fort Jackson announced Gate 2 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 29-30. The closure is to conduct active vehicle barrier maintenance, say officials. To access Fort Jackson during this time, individuals can enter through Gate 4 on Boyden Arbor Road. The...
thejournalonline.com
Thanksgiving Day fatality – Golf Course Road
Piedmont firefighters and state troopers work at the scene of a fatal wreck Thursday morning. It happened on Piedmont Golf Course Road when the driver of a car apparently lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree. The driver, a thirty-one year old Piedmont man was killed.
