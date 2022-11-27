Read full article on original website
Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing loved oneJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The Importance Of Martin MaldonadoIBWAAHouston, TX
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Houston Sees a Lot of People Trapped in Their Own Houses After StormBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Dolphins LT Terron Armstead gets crucial injury update after win over Texans
The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa seemingly takes a shot at Brian Flores
It’s safe to say that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a newfound appreciation for his occupation. Since Mike McDaniel took over as Dolphins head coach in February, Tagovailoa has gone from Miami’s most unwanted to potential NFL MVP. He hinted McDaniel was the reason why during a post-game interview with Aditi Kinkhabwala CBS Sports following Miami’s 30-15 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday in which he also took a slightly veiled shot at former Dolphins coach Brian Flores in the process.
Dolphins LT Terron Armstead ruled out with pec injury
Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead exited their Week 12 matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday before the half. Just after halftime, it was announced that Arsmtead wouldn’t return to action, as he was ruled out with a pectoral injury. The severity of the injury is unclear, at this point.
Terron Armstead’s value to Dolphins was made obvious in shaky second half vs. Texans
The Miami Dolphins’ 30-15 win against the Houston Texans on Sunday could hardly have started better, with a 30-point first half and scores on 5 of 6 drives to start.
49ers announce practice squad moves ahead of Dolphins game
The San Francisco 49ers have signed defensive lineman Kemoko Turay to the team's practice squad. To make room on the practice squad, the team released cornerback Ka'dar Hollman. Turay (6-5, 253) was waived by the team on November 26 after defensive lineman T.Y. McGill was promoted to the active roster....
4 takeaways from Dolphins' win over Texans
The Miami Dolphins secured their eighth win of the season, and fifth in a row, as they defeated the Houston Texans, 30-15, on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Mike McDaniel’s team has primed themselves for a tough stretch starting in Week 13 with a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on the road that kicks off a string of competitive games. With that being the case, winning a game against a team that has just one win on the year was extremely important.
Mike McDaniel's standard isn't allowing Dolphins to feel great about win vs. Texans
The Miami Dolphins entered Sunday with a chance to win their fifth game in a row, and they accomplished that task after defeating the Houston Texans, 30-15, at Hard Rock Stadium. While a win will always feel better than a loss, the fact that Miami had some injuries to impact...
Dolphins' Terron Armstead will miss time with pectoral strain
Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead left Sunday afternoon’s matchup against the Houston Texans before halftime, and it was reported that a pectoral injury would keep him out for the remainder of the game. While Miami didn’t need him to hold off Houston with a 30-point lead, it was...
Where will the Browns' first pick be in the 2023 NFL Draft after win vs. Buccaneers?
The Cleveland Browns managed to sneak out a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Jacoby Brissett’s last start under center in 2022. As a result, their draft picks slid down the board a bit. If the 2023 NFL Draft were today, where would the Browns be picking?. As...
Dolphins Deep Dive: What should we expect as Mike McDaniel returns to San Francisco to face mentor Kyle Shanahan?
The South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Chris Perkins and David Furones discuss coach Mike McDaniel’s return to San Francisco as he faces his mentor 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan. ©2022 South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Visit sun-sentinel.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Video: Coco Gauff leads cheers for NFL team Miami Dolphins, meets star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle
Rising tennis superstar Coco Gauff is living her best life in the off-season. She was seen cheering for the NFL team Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday. The 18-year old American attended the game between the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans, which the home team won 30-15. The World No. 7 even cheered on for the Dolphins ahead of the match with the team's mascot.
Social media makes Jada Williams a face of high school NIL
SAN DIEGO (AP) — It’s the middle of the afternoon and Jada Williams begins a live stream on Instagram. In a heartbeat, more than 1,000 of her 671,000 followers join the broadcast and begin typing in questions and comments. Williams does her best to follow along as the comments and questions scroll past. She laughs and interacts with fans, whether the topic is her basketball career or what shoes and clothes she should wear on an upcoming trip. If there’s a face of the bold new frontier of name, image and likeness (NIL) at the high school level, it might...
