Houston, TX

Related
ClutchPoints

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead gets crucial injury update after win over Texans

The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa seemingly takes a shot at Brian Flores

It’s safe to say that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a newfound appreciation for his occupation. Since Mike McDaniel took over as Dolphins head coach in February, Tagovailoa has gone from Miami’s most unwanted to potential NFL MVP. He hinted McDaniel was the reason why during a post-game interview with Aditi Kinkhabwala CBS Sports following Miami’s 30-15 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday in which he also took a slightly veiled shot at former Dolphins coach Brian Flores in the process.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead ruled out with pec injury

Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead exited their Week 12 matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday before the half. Just after halftime, it was announced that Arsmtead wouldn’t return to action, as he was ruled out with a pectoral injury. The severity of the injury is unclear, at this point.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 takeaways from Dolphins' win over Texans

The Miami Dolphins secured their eighth win of the season, and fifth in a row, as they defeated the Houston Texans, 30-15, on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Mike McDaniel’s team has primed themselves for a tough stretch starting in Week 13 with a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on the road that kicks off a string of competitive games. With that being the case, winning a game against a team that has just one win on the year was extremely important.
HOUSTON, TX
tennisuptodate.com

Video: Coco Gauff leads cheers for NFL team Miami Dolphins, meets star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle

Rising tennis superstar Coco Gauff is living her best life in the off-season. She was seen cheering for the NFL team Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday. The 18-year old American attended the game between the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans, which the home team won 30-15. The World No. 7 even cheered on for the Dolphins ahead of the match with the team's mascot.
The Associated Press

Social media makes Jada Williams a face of high school NIL

SAN DIEGO (AP) — It’s the middle of the afternoon and Jada Williams begins a live stream on Instagram. In a heartbeat, more than 1,000 of her 671,000 followers join the broadcast and begin typing in questions and comments. Williams does her best to follow along as the comments and questions scroll past. She laughs and interacts with fans, whether the topic is her basketball career or what shoes and clothes she should wear on an upcoming trip. If there’s a face of the bold new frontier of name, image and likeness (NIL) at the high school level, it might...
SAN DIEGO, CA

