White Dog Cafe to Host 34th Annual New Year's Day Pajama BrunchMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersElkton, MD
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersectionRoger MarshGlenmoore, PA
This is the Best Diner in Delaware According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenDelaware State
Popular grocery store chain opens new location in DelawareKristen WaltersWilmington, DE
Broad Street Hockey
JayPo’s Penalty Boxed Lunch: The Bobbie
Welcome to JayPo’s Penalty Boxed Lunch where we explore food from around the country! This week’s sixth official entry comes from the great state of Delaware. When you aren’t visiting Wilmington or the screen door factory, you should pick up a Bobbie!. Food History!. Perhaps in your...
witn22.org
2022 DIAA Football Championships Class 1A, 3A Finals Set
(Dover, DE) November 28, 2022 – The 2022 DIAA Football Championships are nearing conclusion as tickets have been punched to the Class 1A and Class 3A finals. This weekend will feature the Class 2A semifinals, with a semifinal set for both Friday and Saturday evening. Unified Flag Football quarterfinals are scheduled to take place between Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.
hwy.co
The Best Beaches Near Dover, Delaware
Delaware is a state rich in history and full of adventure opportunities. However, sometimes you’re craving a more relaxing vacation full of sand, surf, and sunbathing. For that, we’ve found some great beaches in Dover, Delaware, that provide a fun and relaxing escape. Today, we’re diving into these...
21 years later, Dover returns to football title game
Dover – The players on the Dover Senators football team were not even born the last time the Senators played in the state championship game in 2001. Most of their parents are too young to remember the last time Dover won a state title in 1988, but they are all aware now that the Senators are headed to Delaware Stadium ... Read More
witn22.org
Rod Milstead relieved of duties
Dover, Del. (Nov. 28, 2022) – Delaware State University Director of Athletics Alecia Shield-Gadson has announced that Rod Milstead has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the Hornets’ football program effective immediately. Milstead compiled a 17-33 overall record and a 7-18 mark in the Mid-Eastern...
Philadelphia's Byberry Insane Asylum
Philadelphia’s State Hospital for Mental Diseases, more commonly known as Byberry Insane Asylum, has a reputation for inhumane treatment with inmates and other patients. The history of the asylum is not just horrible but also extremely heartbreaking. Many people were sent to the asylum for their betterment or so they wouldn’t harm others around them. Little did anyone know what pain would be inflicted upon them on the hospital’s premises.
NBC Philadelphia
Which Supermarket Rules Philadelphia? The Answer May Surprise You
The Philadelphia Business Journal reports grocery shoppers in the Philadelphia area are more likely than not to load their carts at one of two supermarkets: Giant or ShopRite. Sales from the two supermarket chains make up more than 56% of the local market, according to data gathered from Food World.
PhillyBite
Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware
- I love eating at the best Mexican restaurants whenever I'm in Delaware. From Newark to Wilmington, there are dozens of excellent Mexican restaurants. These are some of my favorites, and I'd like to share them with you. Mariachi Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach DE. Mariachi Restaurant offers authentic Spanish and...
Turnto10.com
'Privilege Checklist' given to University of Delaware freshmen students, report says
NEWARK, Del. (TND) — A mandatory course at one public university asks first-year students to evaluate privileges they receive by being white, male or cisgender. The University of Delaware (UD) requires all freshmen to pass "UNIV 101 - First Year Experience I." The seminar is designed to assist students with adjusting to college and highlights the university's "commitment" to being a community which "recognizes and appreciates diversity and difference."
delawaretoday.com
Charitable Groups to Support During the Holidays in Delaware
Courtesy of the Delaware Center for Homeless Veterans. Feeling inspired to be charitable this holiday season? Support these Delaware groups working to serve the community and show love for others. The holidays are a wonderful time for self-reflection. What kind of impact do you want to have on your community,...
firststateupdate.com
Newark Police Tie Familiar Suspects To Fireman Impersonation Incident
Newark Police Detectives have charged four suspects with their involvement in this incident. After detectives reviewed surveillance footage and conducted interviews, they determined that similar incidents occurred within other police jurisdictions, including New Castle County Police and New Castle City Police. Detectives also determined that cash had been taken from the victim’s residence police said Tuesday.
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING LAUREL WOMAN – OTAJAA CAREY (18)
(Wilmington, DE 19809) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Otajaa Carey (18) of Laurel. On Sunday, November 27, 2022, Otajaa was visiting a friend’s residence in the community of Edgemoor Gardens – Wilmington. While on scene Otajaa made comments that caused concern for her welfare. Otajaa then fled from the residence. Officers responded to the scene however, all efforts to locate and contact Otajaa have been unsuccessful.
Philadelphia TV anchor finished newscast then delivered baby
NBC10 News weekend anchor Rosemary Connors did her regular shift anchoring the 6 pm news Saturday, then went to the hospital and made some news of her own. Connors gave birth to a baby daughter, Evelyn Rose later Saturday night. Connors was also scheduled to anchor the 11 pm newscast but apparently realized that baby Evelyn Rose wasn't going to wait long enough to allow her to keep those plans.
Fugitive Wanted In Camden, Philadelphia Arrested In Dominican Republic
US Marshals arrested a fugitive wanted in Camden on drug charges and Philadelphia on a murder charge, authorities said. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, Kendall Almanzar, 37, of Camden, was taken into custody in the Dominican Republic and returned to Camden City, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. Almanzar...
NBC Philadelphia
Milton Street, Former Pa. State Senator and Philly Mayoral Candidate, Dies
T. Milton Street Sr., the former Philadelphia politician who served in Pennsylvania's state Senate and was brother to former Mayor John Street, died Monday. He was 81. Street's nephew, current Democratic Pennsylvania State Sen. Sharif Street, announced the death on behalf of the Street family:. "It is with sadness that...
Cape Gazette
Make Plans for Holiday Events This Weekend!
If I was super-determined, I suppose I could find someone who’s a certified “Grinch” during the winter holiday season. Alas, I haven’t encountered anyone yet. Here in Lewes, where we live, the town and most of the stores put their brightly colored decorations up two weeks ago, and our restaurants and cultural attractions are brimming with people in good spirits.
Fight leads to stabbing inside Acme in Upper Darby
Authorities say the stabbing happened inside the store at about 5 p.m.
3 Delaware County Towns Make the Grade as Best on East Coast
Hundreds of beautiful communities on the East Coast cater to wide tastes, from an energetic urban landscape to the sedate natural surroundings of rural life. Stacker has compiled a list of the 100 best places to live on the East Coast and three Delaware County communities made the grade, writes Elisa Fernandez-Arias for Stacker.
Cape Gazette
302 Food Rescue unveiled in Milford
As the weather turns frigid in the Cape Region, the Food Bank of Delaware has teamed up with Bayhealth and Food Lion to start a new program to help get food to those in need. The program is 302 Food Rescue, an app that helps connect volunteers with food pantries to deliver fresh foods from participating grocery stores, restaurants and caterers. Bayhealth serves as the primary sponsor, while the Food Bank provides volunteers and Food Lion is helping to provide food.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Army unveils tank-inspired uniforms for the Navy game to honor 1st Armored Division
Army unveiled its uniforms for the annual game against Navy, which is set for 3 p.m. ET on Dec. 10 from Philadelphia. This year marks the 80th anniversary of Operation Torch and the commencement of American ground operations against Axis forces in the European theater, which included North Africa, for the 1st Armored Division during World War II.
