4 new Philadelphia city councilmembers to be sworn in Monday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Monday, four new city councilmembers will be sworn in at Philadelphia City Hall. James Harrity will serve in one of the council's at-large seats.

Quetcy Lozada was elected to represent the 7th District earlier in November.

Anthony Phillips will serve as the 9th District representative. Sharon Vaughn will fill the council's second vacant at-large seats.

The four will take the oath of office Monday at noon.