ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

4 new Philadelphia city councilmembers to be sworn in Monday

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ZkPB_0jPLTxli00

4 new Philadelphia city councilmembers to be sworn in Monday 00:22

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Monday, four new city councilmembers will be sworn in at Philadelphia City Hall. James Harrity will serve in one of the council's at-large seats.

Quetcy Lozada was elected to represent the 7th District earlier in November.

Anthony Phillips will serve as the 9th District representative. Sharon Vaughn will fill the council's second vacant at-large seats.

The four will take the oath of office Monday at noon.

Comments / 6

John Binczewski
2d ago

just lying in their own Pockets if they're not telling people to leave Philadelphia for their own safety to stay alive they're just lying in their own pockets that's all they're doing

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
penncapital-star.com

Philly’s Africatown project to get $9M in state aid

PHILADELPHIA — A community development project in Southwest Philadelphia named Africatown recently celebrated two major milestones: an official groundbreaking and the announcement of millions in additional state funding. At the groundbreaking event, state Rep. Jordan Harris and state Sen. Anthony Williams, both Philadelphia Democrats, announced that the African Culture...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia City Council member Helen Gym resigns

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia City Councilmember Helen Gym resigned Tuesday, weeks after several of her former colleagues resigned to run for mayor next year."It has been an honor to serve as your city councilmember," Gym said in a video posted on Twitter. "Doing this work was a privilege every single day."The video touted several legislative accomplishments during Gym's time on council. But Gym did not formally state her next plans.  "We're not done yet," Gym said. "Whatever happens next, know this: I will be right alongside all of you fighting to make sure that Philadelphia is a safer, healthier, more...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

CBS3 adds new chief meteorologist, moves Kate Bilo to daytime broadcast

CBS3's Eyewitness News will have a new chief meteorologist with the station hiring Bill Kelly, a Bucks County native to take over late afternoon and evening weather reports starting in January. Kate Bilo, the station's current chief meteorologist, will move to earlier newscasts in the new year and will focus on the the CBS News Philadelphia streaming channel.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phlcouncil.com

Councilmember Jim Harrity | At Large

In Southwest Philadelphia Jim Harrity was born and raised running track and playing football is where he spent most of his days. Track and field is where Jimmy shined and met his bother and best friend whom, we all know now as State Senator Sharif Street. Jim’s political career began with former City Controller Johnathan Saidel whom, he drove for 5 years. It did not take long for him to reconnect with his long-time friend Sharif Street in his father’s office, former Mayor John Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

CBS 3 in Philadelphia announces major changes

Things will look drastically different on CBS 3's evening newscasts very soon. Yeah, CBS 3's Eyewitness News will shake up its weather team at the start of the new year. The network announced that they have hired Bill Kelly, a meteorologist who most recently worked as a TV meteorologist in Washington, D.C., to start working at the Philadelphia, Pa. TV station.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Sends the Third Set of Migrants to Philadelphia

Governor Abbott buses the third set of migrants to PhiladelphiaPhoto byTwitter. On Friday morning, Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent the third set of buses to the City of Brotherly Love, Philadelphia. This is the fourth city that Abbott has sent buses of migrants who have crossed the Texas-Mexican border. It is estimated that over 2 million people have crossed the border this year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jules

Philadelphia's Byberry Insane Asylum

Philadelphia’s State Hospital for Mental Diseases, more commonly known as Byberry Insane Asylum, has a reputation for inhumane treatment with inmates and other patients. The history of the asylum is not just horrible but also extremely heartbreaking. Many people were sent to the asylum for their betterment or so they wouldn’t harm others around them. Little did anyone know what pain would be inflicted upon them on the hospital’s premises.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Radio Ink

David Redpath Passes

Bob Stei fills us in on this sad news. Radio great Joe Mama (David Redpath) passed away last weekend. After working in New York (Poughkeepsie and Buffalo) in the 1980s, Redpath became a household name in Philadelphia for two decades as Joe Mama. He worked at WIOQ, WEJM, WLCE, WMWX and WOGL.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Episode 3: The police

“Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist,” a five-episode podcast produced by WHYY and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting at the Klein College of Media and Communication, looks at how the controversial policing practice has reentered discussions about public safety in light of Philadelphia’s ongoing gun violence crisis.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

New coalition to end Philly violence; Floating gallery for the Delaware; Pa. Senate plans impeachment trial | Sunday roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. There’s no shortage of orgs working to calm Philly gun violence, which has been increasing since 2015, and last week injured a PPA officer, a city sanitation worker, and dozens of other victims. But a broad new group hopes to make a difference by coordinating efforts and focusing on near-term solutions. In the works for about a year and led by the Philadelphia Foundation with William Penn and the UAC, the new Civic Coalition to Save Lives will start with a tactic that worked in Oakland: pinpointing high-risk individuals and mounting direct interventions. [PCGVR/Al Dia/WHYY/Save Lives Philly]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman decapitated by partner inside Northeast Philly home: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 41-year-old woman was found decapitated inside a home in Northeast Philadelphia by her partner on Tuesday afternoon, police say. The woman was found dead around 12:45 p.m. at a home located on the 300 block of Magee Avenue. Ahmad Shareef has been charged with murder, possession of an instrument of crime and abuse of a corpse in connection with the domestic homicide, Philadelphia's District Attorney's Office said Tuesday night. He's in custody and ineligible for bail. Sources say the crime scene looks like something out of a horror movie. Neighbors are disturbed learning the details about the alleged incident. "The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Philly to unveil its first-ever tiny house village for homeless

Philadelphia will soon unveil its very first tiny house village. The village will be home to the city’s homeless as they transition to permanent residencies. SIMILAR STORIES: Tiny-home village for homeless veterans in Harrisburg could start construction in spring. Called Sanctuary Village, PhillyVoice reports how this community—one of two...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: 2 men broke into tent at Christmas Village at Dilworth Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are looking for two men who were seen entering a tent at the Christmas Village at Dilworth Park after hours. Police say the incident happened Friday around 4:45 a.m. Surveillance video shows one of the suspects entering the Philly Makers tent while the other waited outside with a cart.Police say they then left the scene.The suspects are wanted on suspicion of commercial burglary, although it's unclear if anything was taken. The incident was not the only disruption to areas celebrating the holiday season. On Monday, someone vandalized the Christmas tree at the Bridesburg Recreation Center in Northeast Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Da Larry Krasner files motion to reconsider sentence of former Philly police officer Eric Ruch

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The city's District Attorney's Office says a former Philadelphia police officer, convicted of voluntary manslaughter, received a sentence that is too light. Prosecutors are now appealing, saying Eric Ruch should serve more time.District Attorney Larry Krasner's office has filed a motion for reconsideration before the trial judge arguing the sentence of Ruch is too short.The sentence, handed down by Common Pleas Court Judge Barbara McDermott earlier this month, is 30 months below that state minimum guideline, according to the DA's Office. Ruch received 11 1/2 to 23 months.Ruch was convicted in September by a jury on a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Back-To-Back Fires Displace 18 In Philly, Say Officials

Around 18 people were displaced by a pair of fires in north Philadelphia during the early morning hours on Tuesday, Nov. 29, according to officials. The "back-to-back" blazes broke out in Germantown and Tioga-Nicetown before sunrise, the Philadelphia Fire Department said on Twitter. Firefighters rescued two people from the buildings...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Decapitated Body Found In North Philly Home: Report

Police are investigating after a decapitated woman's body was recovered in a north Philadelphia home, according to a report by CBS News. Authorities were called to a home on the 300 block of Magee Avenue in the Lawndale section of the city's northeast side just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, the outlet wrote.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
105K+
Followers
24K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy