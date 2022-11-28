Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa keeps it real on the NFL MVP praise he has received amid his promising 2022 season

Read full article on original website
Dolphins LT Terron Armstead gets crucial injury update after win over Texans
The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears
Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa seemingly takes a shot at Brian Flores
It’s safe to say that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a newfound appreciation for his occupation. Since Mike McDaniel took over as Dolphins head coach in February, Tagovailoa has gone from Miami’s most unwanted to potential NFL MVP. He hinted McDaniel was the reason why during a post-game interview with Aditi Kinkhabwala CBS Sports following Miami’s 30-15 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday in which he also took a slightly veiled shot at former Dolphins coach Brian Flores in the process.
Odell Beckham Jr.’s attorney releases statement amid airplane incident
Odell Beckham Jr. made headlines on Sunday after he was kicked off a plane in Miami. According to initial reports, the high-profile free agent was removed from the flight because he refused to wear his seatbelt while coming in and out of consciousness. OBJ’s camp has now come out with...
Alabama football coach Nick Saban makes College Football Playoff plea after Iron Bowl rout
Alabama’s chances at making it to the College Football Playoff is looking slim. Despite an Iron Bowl win against rivals Auburn, the team still sits on the bubble when it comes to the final dance. Their two losses earlier this season might come back to haunt them: teams with two or more losses are unlikely to be picked by the committee.
Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident
There was some fear that Odell Beckham Jr. derailed his own career after he was involved in a controversial incident on Sunday that involved him being kicked off a plane in Miami. As it turns out, however, the New York Giants seem undeterred by OBJ’s recent scandal. Videos of Beckham being escorted by police as […] The post Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Jets’ true feelings on Zach Wilson after public support
Zach Wilson was seen as the savior of the New York Jets at one point. Drafted second overall by the team in 2021, there was hope that he could be the great QB the team badly needed. Just a year in, though, and it seems like Wilson is already losing the trust of the front office… and maybe even his trust in himself.
Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. leaves game with an injury
While the Miami Dolphins opened the second half of their contest against the Houston Texans up 30-0, they’ve continued to suffer injuries to impact players. After left tackle Terron Armstead was ruled out at half time, running back Jeff Wilson Jr. headed back to the locker room during their first drive of the second half. He appeared to be looking at his lower leg.
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 13
It can be agreed that Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season was a bit of a weird one – low-scoring games, underdogs ruining playoff hopes, and your fantasy football team struggling. But have no fear, you can help right the ship with your Week 13 waiver wire pickups.
San Francisco 49ers: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins involves two teams that have their sights set on making it to Arizona for the Super Bowl come February. Ahead of these two juggernauts going head-to-head, we’ll be making our 49ers Week 13 predictions. After trading for superstar...
Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident draws reaction from Cowboys’ Stephen Jones
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. found himself in the news after being kicked off a plane in Miami on Sunday. Initial reports indicated that Beckham Jr. was removed from the flight due to his refusal to wear his seatbelt. On Monday, the free agent’s legal representation released a statement on the incident in […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident draws reaction from Cowboys’ Stephen Jones appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dabo Swinney’s fiery response to question about staff changes after South Carolina loss
The Clemson Tigers are coming off a 31-30 home loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks last Saturday, which did not just deflate their chances of making the College Football Playoff but also put Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney under increased scrutiny. When asked recently about whether it’s time for changes in the coaching staff […] The post Dabo Swinney’s fiery response to question about staff changes after South Carolina loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Twitter outraged over College Football Playoff rankings of Alabama, Tennessee, Clemson
The latest College Football Playoff rankings dropped and fans took to Twitter with their social media pitchforks and torches to skewer the committee, specifically for the placements of Alabama, Tennessee and Clemson. Here are some of the best reactions. Does anyone outside the people in that room or Clemson's football headquarters think Clemson is the […] The post Twitter outraged over College Football Playoff rankings of Alabama, Tennessee, Clemson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 LSU football people most to blame for Texas A&M loss
The LSU Tigers saw their winning streak snapped at five games after they lost to the Texas A&M Aggies, 38-23, on the road in Week 13 of the 2022 College Football season. It was LSU football’s third loss this year, and it practically extinguished any hope they would still enter the College Football Playoff. Here […] The post 4 LSU football people most to blame for Texas A&M loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers announce practice squad moves ahead of Dolphins game
The San Francisco 49ers have signed defensive lineman Kemoko Turay to the team's practice squad. To make room on the practice squad, the team released cornerback Ka'dar Hollman. Turay (6-5, 253) was waived by the team on November 26 after defensive lineman T.Y. McGill was promoted to the active roster....
Mac Jones, Patriots receive good news ahead of big matchup vs. Bills
The New England Patriots will likely be without running back Damien Harris against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. However, another key offensive player dealing with an injury will suit up. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will play against the Bills amid a shoulder injury. Meyers has been limited at practice this week after suffering the […] The post Mac Jones, Patriots receive good news ahead of big matchup vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow could be ready to make an MVP run for the Bengals. Here's why.
Joe Burrow’s break out season in 2021 led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance. His return from injury, along with the arrival of Ja'Marr Chase, provided the Bengals with a potent offense. Expectations were raised headed into 2022 – but Burrow didn’t get off to the best start.
Russell Wilson’s ‘goofy’ offseason antics sparked rift with Broncos teammates
The Denver Broncos season has been a miserable failure, despite the addition of former Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson. It wasn’t supposed to go like this. A lot of people thought the Broncos were going to be Super Bowl contenders; that they were simply a quarterback away from making a run. So much for that.
Lane Kiffin’s recruiting pitch right after Auburn hires Hugh Freeze
The Auburn Tigers have a new boss on the sidelines after Auburn football hired Hugh Freeze Monday to be the next head coach of the program. Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin, however, hilariously made a last-ditch effort to sway Freeze into coming to Ole Miss instead with a mere Twitter post. #ComeToTheSip pic.twitter.com/2eHXWpfmMB […] The post Lane Kiffin’s recruiting pitch right after Auburn hires Hugh Freeze appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL flexes Chargers-Dolphins in Week 14 to put Tua Tagovailoa vs. Justin Herbert in primetime
The great debate of the 2020 draft is getting primetime treatment in Week 14. The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Dec. 11 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins is moving into the 8:20 ET "Sunday Night Football" slot on NBC, replacing a scheduled game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos. The AFC West matchup will move to 4:05 ET on CBS.
