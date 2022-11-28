Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man sentenced to 15 years for pouring paint thinner in Oak Brook theater, attempting to set it on fire
OAK BROOK, Ill. - A Chicago man has been sentenced to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for pouring paint thinner on the floor of the Oak Brook AMC Theater, and then attempting to light a cigarette while being escorted out of the building. David Ferguson, 33, pled...
Two Illinois cities among 2022’s Best for Singles
CHICAGO — If you’re looking for someone special to kiss under the mistletoe this holiday season, your success may depend on where you live, according to WalletHub’s new report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles released on Monday. Researchers with the personal finance website...
CBS 58
'She did amazing': Sparks family reflects on Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Judge Dorow has claimed the admiration of people all around the world, but you'd have to argue that the most important of those people are the victims and survivors of the parade, including the Sparks family. Their 8-year-old son and brother, Jackson, was killed. Here's...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee clown La Payacita Lucy brings joy to south side
You likely picture a man with white make-up and red nose. Maybe the terrifying character from “It.” And odds are, you don’t think of them as very funny and might, in fact, hate them. Meet “La Payacita Lucy” ― or “Lucy the clown.”
Big Juicy Wisconsin Joint Named One of America’s Best Steakhouses
This steak house is as casual as it is delicious. Not one pretentious thing about this place. Great steaks, good price, that's it. It's impossible to say which is best, but I can tell you that for me, it's usually easier to tell someone a steakhouse that wouldn't make the list.
spectrumnews1.com
Can it be so: A December with no snow?
December is here, and this is a month where high snowfall amounts are quite common. Relatively speaking, we don't know October and November as very snowy months across much of our state. Though, some in northern Wisconsin may beg to differ this year. Once we get into December, the average...
Real News Network
Striking Case New Holland workers prepare to spend the holidays on the picket line
This time last year, 10,000 workers and UAW members at John Deere waged a massive strike that became a national news story. This year, workers at another industrial manufacturer are spending Thanksgiving carrying on a strike that has lasted for seven months, but has received significantly less national attention. As Mel Buer reports, “CNH Industrial, a multinational corporation, is an agricultural machinery and construction equipment manufacturer with 13 locations across the United States producing its Case and New Holland brands of equipment. Workers at the Burlington and Racine locations are unionized with the United Auto Workers (UAW)—UAW Local 807 and Local 180, respectively—and have been embroiled in contentious contract negotiations with the company since earlier this year. Their previous six-year contract with Case New Holland officially expired on April 30. After weeks of stalled negotiations failed to produce an acceptable contract, over 1,000 workers in Burlington and Racine walked off the job on May 2.” As the holidays approach and the weather gets colder, we need to remember the brave workers holding the line and fighting for a better life for themselves and their families. In this mini-cast, we speak with Marcques Derby of UAW Local 807, who has worked at CNH Industrial for 11 years.
milwaukeemag.com
Wisconsin’s Last Lesbian Bar Is in Milwaukee
Walker’s Pint is the quintessential Midwestern corner bar. It has everything you would expect from a neighborhood pub: those familiar black leather barstools, photos of regulars behind the bar, Miller Lite on tap and a collection of High Life moon signage and memorabilia. One thing sets it apart from the rest: Every night is ladies night at the Pint.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha landmark tree, living witness of history, comes down after nearly 250 years
Last week, a tree as old as the United States itself came down in front of the First United Methodist Church, 919 60th St. The burr oak stood on the northwest corner of the church property. About 54 inches across at its widest, it was estimated to be about 248 years old, meaning it was just a sapling the day the American colonies sent a strongly worded letter to the King of England in 1776.
communityjournal.net
Milwaukee Advocate Passes in Fatal Car Accident: Shannon King
Early Sunday morning, November 27th, Milwaukee advocate, life coach, counselor, comedian, Mother and so much more, lost her life in a fatal car accident. She was ending her night of fun and didn’t make it home. She leaves behind her beautiful kids, her mother, and a host of community...
fox32chicago.com
Beach Park home shot up while people were inside: officials
BEACH PARK, Ill. - An investigation has been launched after gunfire struck an occupied home Tuesday morning in the north suburban Beach Park. Lake County sheriff's deputies said they received a report of shots fired around 3:35 a.m. at a home in the 12800 block of West Wakefield Drive. Upon...
An O.D. in Wisconsin Earlier This Year, Leads to 4 Million Worth of Cocaine
Back in January an overdose in Kenosha, Wisconsin has led to a $4 Million cocaine bust. TMJ4. Kenosha Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a possible narcotics overdose, and got there in the nick of time saving a person's life. Deputies administered narcan which helped save this person's life. What happened afterwards, was the local authorities tracking down the drugs that were used. Let's see if we can find out where these deadly drugs came from, so we can prevent more overdoses from happening.
kenosha.com
Capturing Kenosha: Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolling through the area Thursday, Dec. 8
After retiring in 2021 with 38 years in public service, Corrao brings a passion for photography with his popular local sunrise and nature photos (available for personal use only). Corrao can be found on Instagram (@straycompasslifeguy) and YouTube (Stray Compass Life Channel). Hello, everyone. Welcome to another edition of Capturing...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Costco theft, 2 wanted for stealing TV
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police asked for help to identify and locate two men who stole a TV from Costco. The theft happened on Nov. 28 around 6 p.m. at the store on Pershing Avenue. Police said they left in a dark SUV with the 65-inch Sony TV...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Western Racine County group offers support for grieving parents
BURLINGTON — Kristina and Mark Wilken could barely walk up the coffee shop steps. It was their first time attending a support group for people dealing with the death of a child or grandchild. Their daughter Kaylinn was killed in a car crash at age 14 in August 2019.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee death, Racine 'Ripoff Romeo' a person of interest
RACINE, Wis. - A "Ripoff Romeo" has resurfaced in Wisconsin. He's also a person of interest in a death investigation in South Milwaukee. One of his past victims thinks more should have been done to stop him years ago. Timothy Olson, 52, has been in and out of prison since...
fortatkinsononline.com
Linda Godfrey, who launched ‘Beast of Bray Road’ legend, has died at age 71
Editor’s note: The following story has been reprinted, with permission, from the online news site: Walworthcountycommunitynews.com. Linda Godfrey, the author who gained fame after first writing about the legend of the Beast of Bray Road in 1991 in Walworth County’s weekly newspaper has died at the age of 71.
luxury-houses.net
This Beautiful Custom, High Energy Efficient Home Located on Pleasant Lake, East Troy, WI Listing for $2.3M
The Home in East Troy is a luxurious home with panoramic views of the lake, now available for sale. This home located at N8115 Pleasant Lake Rd, East Troy, Wisconsin; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 6,307 square feet of living spaces. Call Michelle Campbell – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: 262-443-1921) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in East Troy.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee charter school network to receive $3.5 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott | Local News
MILWAUKEE — A network of high-performing charter schools in the Milwaukee area announced today it has received a $3.5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Carmen Schools of Science and Technology made the announcement Monday. MacKenzie Scott was married to Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, from 1993 to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brooks' Judge Jennifer Dorow says she's 'not necessarily the most patient person'
Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow became a household name during the trial of Darrell Brooks, the man who attacked Waukesha's Christmas parade in November 2021. She sat down with FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith for a one-on-one interview after handing down the life sentence.
