ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN TV

Two Illinois cities among 2022’s Best for Singles

CHICAGO — If you’re looking for someone special to kiss under the mistletoe this holiday season, your success may depend on where you live, according to WalletHub’s new report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles released on Monday. Researchers with the personal finance website...
CHICAGO, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee clown La Payacita Lucy brings joy to south side

You likely picture a man with white make-up and red nose. Maybe the terrifying character from “It.” And odds are, you don’t think of them as very funny and might, in fact, hate them. Meet “La Payacita Lucy” ― or “Lucy the clown.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Can it be so: A December with no snow?

December is here, and this is a month where high snowfall amounts are quite common. Relatively speaking, we don't know October and November as very snowy months across much of our state. Though, some in northern Wisconsin may beg to differ this year. Once we get into December, the average...
WISCONSIN STATE
Real News Network

Striking Case New Holland workers prepare to spend the holidays on the picket line

This time last year, 10,000 workers and UAW members at John Deere waged a massive strike that became a national news story. This year, workers at another industrial manufacturer are spending Thanksgiving carrying on a strike that has lasted for seven months, but has received significantly less national attention. As Mel Buer reports, “CNH Industrial, a multinational corporation, is an agricultural machinery and construction equipment manufacturer with 13 locations across the United States producing its Case and New Holland brands of equipment. Workers at the Burlington and Racine locations are unionized with the United Auto Workers (UAW)—UAW Local 807 and Local 180, respectively—and have been embroiled in contentious contract negotiations with the company since earlier this year. Their previous six-year contract with Case New Holland officially expired on April 30. After weeks of stalled negotiations failed to produce an acceptable contract, over 1,000 workers in Burlington and Racine walked off the job on May 2.” As the holidays approach and the weather gets colder, we need to remember the brave workers holding the line and fighting for a better life for themselves and their families. In this mini-cast, we speak with Marcques Derby of UAW Local 807, who has worked at CNH Industrial for 11 years.
BURLINGTON, IA
milwaukeemag.com

Wisconsin’s Last Lesbian Bar Is in Milwaukee

Walker’s Pint is the quintessential Midwestern corner bar. It has everything you would expect from a neighborhood pub: those familiar black leather barstools, photos of regulars behind the bar, Miller Lite on tap and a collection of High Life moon signage and memorabilia. One thing sets it apart from the rest: Every night is ladies night at the Pint.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha landmark tree, living witness of history, comes down after nearly 250 years

Last week, a tree as old as the United States itself came down in front of the First United Methodist Church, 919 60th St. The burr oak stood on the northwest corner of the church property. About 54 inches across at its widest, it was estimated to be about 248 years old, meaning it was just a sapling the day the American colonies sent a strongly worded letter to the King of England in 1776.
KENOSHA, WI
communityjournal.net

Milwaukee Advocate Passes in Fatal Car Accident: Shannon King

Early Sunday morning, November 27th, Milwaukee advocate, life coach, counselor, comedian, Mother and so much more, lost her life in a fatal car accident. She was ending her night of fun and didn’t make it home. She leaves behind her beautiful kids, her mother, and a host of community...
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox32chicago.com

Beach Park home shot up while people were inside: officials

BEACH PARK, Ill. - An investigation has been launched after gunfire struck an occupied home Tuesday morning in the north suburban Beach Park. Lake County sheriff's deputies said they received a report of shots fired around 3:35 a.m. at a home in the 12800 block of West Wakefield Drive. Upon...
BEACH PARK, IL
Q985

An O.D. in Wisconsin Earlier This Year, Leads to 4 Million Worth of Cocaine

Back in January an overdose in Kenosha, Wisconsin has led to a $4 Million cocaine bust. TMJ4. Kenosha Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a possible narcotics overdose, and got there in the nick of time saving a person's life. Deputies administered narcan which helped save this person's life. What happened afterwards, was the local authorities tracking down the drugs that were used. Let's see if we can find out where these deadly drugs came from, so we can prevent more overdoses from happening.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls Costco theft, 2 wanted for stealing TV

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police asked for help to identify and locate two men who stole a TV from Costco. The theft happened on Nov. 28 around 6 p.m. at the store on Pershing Avenue. Police said they left in a dark SUV with the 65-inch Sony TV...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Western Racine County group offers support for grieving parents

BURLINGTON — Kristina and Mark Wilken could barely walk up the coffee shop steps. It was their first time attending a support group for people dealing with the death of a child or grandchild. Their daughter Kaylinn was killed in a car crash at age 14 in August 2019.
BURLINGTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Milwaukee death, Racine 'Ripoff Romeo' a person of interest

RACINE, Wis. - A "Ripoff Romeo" has resurfaced in Wisconsin. He's also a person of interest in a death investigation in South Milwaukee. One of his past victims thinks more should have been done to stop him years ago. Timothy Olson, 52, has been in and out of prison since...
RACINE, WI
luxury-houses.net

This Beautiful Custom, High Energy Efficient Home Located on Pleasant Lake, East Troy, WI Listing for $2.3M

The Home in East Troy is a luxurious home with panoramic views of the lake, now available for sale. This home located at N8115 Pleasant Lake Rd, East Troy, Wisconsin; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 6,307 square feet of living spaces. Call Michelle Campbell – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: 262-443-1921) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in East Troy.
EAST TROY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy