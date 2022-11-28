Mavericks owner Mark Cuban offers praise for late Bill Russell

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

When the late Bill Russell passed away this summer, he left behind an unimpeachable legacy both on and off the court. Throughout the ’22-23 season, the Boston Celtics have joined the NBA and folks across basketball in honoring Russell. “Bill Russell was a legend.” Jaylen Brown said in a pregame address on opening night. “He was much taller than he was in person just because of what he stood for, what he represented, so may he rest in peace.”

From commemorative jerseys and court decals to league-wide ceremonies and even motions in the halls of Congress, the scale and scope of Russell’s impact has been enormous.

Dallas Mavericks owner and team governor Mark Cuban recently added his voice to the ongoing chorus of praise and admiration.

Bill Russell’s service as a civil rights advocate and icon for social progress has been an indelible theme with folks offering their condolences and perspective. Mark Cuban’s comments were no different.

“As strong as he was on the court, he was even more special off the court,” Cuban said of Russell to Landon Buford.

“I think for him, it was dealing with social issues in every NBA city.” Cuban said. “Naturally, it’s an ever-going battle and we have a long way to go.”

“He stood up for what he believed in, and didn’t pull any punches. He was straight up with everything he did. The best way we can remember him is by impacting our community.”

Head coach of the Dallas Mavericks Jason Kidd said back in September he wished the league had honored Russell more during the big man’s lifetime. He added that retiring Russell’s No. 6 across the league was the right gesture.

