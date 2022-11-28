Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Two new airlines coming to CVG next year with flights to popular destinations
HEBRON, Ky. — Planning a trip?. Two new airlines will be launching out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in 2023. The newest airline, British Airways, will launch a direct flight to London starting June 5, 2023. Flights can now be purchased on britishairways.com. The flight will operate five times...
dayton.com
WORTH THE DRIVE: Fun day trips for the entire family around the holidays
Between the colder weather preventing certain outdoor escapades and holiday-related breaks over the next few months, the kids are likely to at least experience a few fits of boredom. Luckily, we’ve rounded up a diverse set of day trip ideas – from museums to restaurants and glow tubing – sure...
Travel Magazine Names Colerain's Germania Society Christkindlmarkt One of Best in U.S.
Trips to Discover magazine highlights the christkindlmarkt's authenticity and German food as reasons for the ranking.
Fox 19
Texas Turnaround in NKY nears completion, ramp to permanently close
COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -The Fourth Street exit ramp on I-75/71 north in Covington will permanently close on Thursday at 5 a.m. as the Texas Turnaround Project nears completion. Traffic will be directed from Fourth Street to I-75/I-71 north using I-75/I-71 southbound lanes to Kyles Lane. On Thursday, the Pike Street...
WLWT 5
Report of a truck into a tree on East Kemper Road in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Report that a U-hall truck has crashed into a tree on East Kemper Road in Sharonville, with undetermined injuries. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
ohparent.com
Enter the 12 Days of Holiday Giveaways!
It’s the season of giving and we are getting into the spirit with help from our advertising partners. From December 1-12, we’ll be giving away exciting prizes each day. Day 1: 1 Year Gold Family Membership to the Cincinnati Zoo. The Cincinnati Zoo was rated the #1 Zoo...
WLWT 5
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant Fausto to close by the end of the year
CINCINNATI — A downtown Cincinnati restaurant is set to close by the end of this year. The restaurant Fausto, opened by the Ferrari Brothers, will close on Dec. 22 with a final dinner party that night. The restaurant opened in June 2019, shortly after the brothers Tony and Austin...
wvtm13.com
Couple travels hours to deliver packages after they say they caught a delivery driver dumping them
CARLISLE, Ohio — A trip home from the holidays was halted for one family. Tristen Raisch and Zachary Armwine said they stumbled upon a strange act: a delivery driver whose destination was not what you would think. "He had the door wide open, and we were doing a little...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared along south I-71 at Reading Road, all lanes open
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash involving an overturned vehicle on southbound I-71 at Reading Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash involving an overturned vehicle on the interstate near downtown Cincinnati. According to the Ohio Department...
Residents at Cincinnati apartment finally get water back after four days
Greater Cincinnati Water Works provided us with this statement saying they are aware of the issue and noting the issue is due to a break in a private water line owned by Williamsburg.
WLWT 5
City of Covington's first dog park is set to open on Friday
COVINGTON, Ky. — Dog owners: Your furry friends will now have a new park to play at. The city of Covington is opening its first dog park at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. There will be a small ribbon-cutting event followed by remarks from community leaders and officials.
WLWT 5
Motorists will face multiple overnight restrictions on I-75 in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Overnight ramp and lane restrictions will take effect on Interstate 75 for a traffic switch this week, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. On Wednesday, Nov. 30 the ramp from north Interstate 75 to Sharon Road will be closed until 5 a.m. on Thursday, Dec....
WLWT 5
Report of a tree that has fallen on a house, on Whetsel Avenue in Madisonville, wires down
CINCINNATI — Report of a tree that has fallen on a house, on Whetsel Avenue in Madisonville, wires down. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Fox 19
Severe Thunderstorm Warning canceled for the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for parts of Greater Cincinnati has been canceled. Initial warnings suggested hail one inch in size and damaging 60 mph winds. The storm has since died down. The warning was in effect until 9:45 p.m. for Grant, Owen and Pendleton counties....
WLWT 5
Family of autistic boy who died in Ohio River pushing for new 'Ian alert'
COVINGTON, Ky. — The family of a 9-year-old who ran away from children’s home and drowned in the Ohio River is struggling with his death six months later. For the first time, the grandparents and guardians of Ian Sousis are speaking publicly about death. “He'd say, ‘I'll love...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Queen City and Boudinot avenues in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported at Queen City and Boudinot avenues in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Three people transported after a vehicle strikes a building in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — A vehicle struck a home in Spring Grove Village, leading to three people being transported to local hospitals, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Police believe speed was a factor, as the vehicle lost control and hit...
WLWT 5
Ohio's largest horse-drawn carriage parade happening this weekend
LEBANON, Ohio — Tens of thousands are expected to gather in Lebanon, Ohio, this weekend for a beloved Christmas tradition. Lebanon’s historic Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Christmas Festival is back in 2022. The parade features more than 100 decorated carriages pulled by mini horses, Clydesdales, Percherons and...
Fox 19
Yes, Black Friday is still crowded at Cincinnati’s biggest mall
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Black Friday has traditionally been the busiest shopping day of the year, and it looked like it at Kenwood Towne Center Friday afternoon. But are shoppers now taking a holiday from the holiday?. Not because of rising prices, according to the National Retail Federation, which...
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Glenway Avenue in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Downed wires reported on Glenway Avenue in Green Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
