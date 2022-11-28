ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Texas Turnaround in NKY nears completion, ramp to permanently close

COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -The Fourth Street exit ramp on I-75/71 north in Covington will permanently close on Thursday at 5 a.m. as the Texas Turnaround Project nears completion. Traffic will be directed from Fourth Street to I-75/I-71 north using I-75/I-71 southbound lanes to Kyles Lane. On Thursday, the Pike Street...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a truck into a tree on East Kemper Road in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Report that a U-hall truck has crashed into a tree on East Kemper Road in Sharonville, with undetermined injuries. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
SHARONVILLE, OH
ohparent.com

Enter the 12 Days of Holiday Giveaways!

It’s the season of giving and we are getting into the spirit with help from our advertising partners. From December 1-12, we’ll be giving away exciting prizes each day. Day 1: 1 Year Gold Family Membership to the Cincinnati Zoo. The Cincinnati Zoo was rated the #1 Zoo...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared along south I-71 at Reading Road, all lanes open

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash involving an overturned vehicle on southbound I-71 at Reading Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash involving an overturned vehicle on the interstate near downtown Cincinnati. According to the Ohio Department...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

City of Covington's first dog park is set to open on Friday

COVINGTON, Ky. — Dog owners: Your furry friends will now have a new park to play at. The city of Covington is opening its first dog park at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. There will be a small ribbon-cutting event followed by remarks from community leaders and officials.
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Severe Thunderstorm Warning canceled for the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for parts of Greater Cincinnati has been canceled. Initial warnings suggested hail one inch in size and damaging 60 mph winds. The storm has since died down. The warning was in effect until 9:45 p.m. for Grant, Owen and Pendleton counties....
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio's largest horse-drawn carriage parade happening this weekend

LEBANON, Ohio — Tens of thousands are expected to gather in Lebanon, Ohio, this weekend for a beloved Christmas tradition. Lebanon’s historic Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Christmas Festival is back in 2022. The parade features more than 100 decorated carriages pulled by mini horses, Clydesdales, Percherons and...
LEBANON, OH
Fox 19

Yes, Black Friday is still crowded at Cincinnati’s biggest mall

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Black Friday has traditionally been the busiest shopping day of the year, and it looked like it at Kenwood Towne Center Friday afternoon. But are shoppers now taking a holiday from the holiday?. Not because of rising prices, according to the National Retail Federation, which...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on Glenway Avenue in Green Township

CINCINNATI — Downed wires reported on Glenway Avenue in Green Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
CINCINNATI, OH

