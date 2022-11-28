ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Comments / 61

Tyrell Williams
2d ago

Condolences to the immediate family and friends of Very Well Loved And Very Well Cared for ❤️❤️and innocent and precious lives and individual and people.❤️❤️❤️❤️ Family are in Prayers 🙏 And for the family to heal.❤️❤️❤️❤️

Reply
25
Patrick Wilson
1d ago

dang I wish these shooters would reach out for help and stop taking things personal. my heart goes out to the family members of all the victims

Reply
11
Bob Granata
2d ago

Get to the root of the problem and dig it out! Jail doesn't solve anything! The only thing Jail does is make a person madder at socially! Revenge is his only solution, right or wrong it doesn't matter the person only wants REVENGE!!

Reply(1)
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Police: 6 people, assailant dead in Walmart shooting

Follow the continuously updating live blog here.CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A shooting at a Walmart in Virginia on Tuesday night left several people dead. Police say six people and the assailant are in the shooting in Chesapeake.Officers responding to a report of a shooting in Chesapeake found several victims as they swept through the store over the course of about 40 minutes, Officer Leo Kosinski said in a briefing. Rescue teams were sent in to treat the wounded. He did not know how many people died but said it was "less than 10, right...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy