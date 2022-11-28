Read full article on original website
Why Ja Morant credited Derrick Rose after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks
Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's Hot Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tigers point guard is etched into the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between Morant and Rose go far beyond being two of the most celebrated point guards to ever play in Memphis. ...
"You guys were panting" — Windhorst and Fizdale on the time LeBron James' Heat put an end to Linsanity
Brian Windhorst recalled that things got so tense that Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra had to call a timeout to let his players breathe for a while.
Ja Morant has triple-double, Grizzlies edge Knicks
NEW YORK -- After Ja Morant's triple-double at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night, his father asked for his jersey.One problem: The Grizzlies star planned to give it to Knicks veteran Derrick Rose."Honestly it was crazy, (because) it was the first time he ever asked for my jersey after the game," Morant said after finishing with 27 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds as Memphis held off New York 127-123."So it was kind of awkward. I had already planned to give it to D-Rose. At first I told him I had already given it away, man. He was like, 'Ugh,'"...
Jayson Tatum, Celtics scorch Hornets with an NBA record-breaking performance
The Boston Celtics did it all during their blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets. They racked up 140 points, had players set career highs, and tied an impressive league record. After a 45-point first quarter from the Celtics, the game was over before it started. The Green Team shot an...
Bam Adebayo’s improved offensive game on display for Heat: ‘His confidence is growing’
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo offered a simple explanation when asked to explain his recent scoring surge.
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Tkachuk reaches 1,000 career points
1941 — The Chicago Bears score 49 points in the second half to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 49-13. 1948 — Baseball’s Negro National League disbands. 1956 — Floyd Patterson knocks out Archie Moore in the fifth round to win the world heavyweight title in Chicago. 1969...
Yardbarker
Heat Notes: Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jae Crowder
That was on full display Friday, when Adebayo scored 38 points and 12 rebounds in a win over the Wizards. He followed that with a 32-point outburst in a win over the Wizards on Sunday. “I’m in a flow,” Adebayo said, via Shandel Richardson of SI.com. “Coach [Erik Spoelstra] is...
FOX Sports
Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
WTOP
Towns out multiple weeks for Timberwolves with calf strain
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will miss multiple weeks with a strained right calf muscle that occurred in the team’s most recent game. Towns was hurt midway through the third quarter Monday night in Minnesota’s 142-127 loss at Washington. He was helped off the court and unable to put weight on his leg.
Scottie Barnes’ spirited reaction to Pascal Siakam’s return in Raptors win vs. Cavs
The Toronto Raptors welcomed Pascal Siakam back on the court in an exciting matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers after the 6’9 forward missed 10 games due to an oblique injury. Before his injury, Siakam was putting up career-best numbers in points, rebounds, assists, cementing himself as one of the best do-it-all forwards in the entire association.
FOX Sports
Smart dishes 15, scores 22, Celtics crush Hornets 140-105
BOSTON (AP) — The reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year showed he can do it on offense, too. Celtics point guard Marcus Smart had a career-high 15 assists on Monday night, adding 22 points to help Boston beat the Charlotte Hornets 140-105 and give the defending Eastern Conference champions their 13th win in 14 games.
FOX Sports
Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons
DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland,...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Hornets takeaways: C's offense explodes in Tatum's return
For the second consecutive night, the Boston Celtics offense proved capable of putting up historic numbers without one of their stars. This time, Jayson Tatum was in and Jaylen Brown was out. Al Horford also was sidelined on the second night of a back-to-back. Despite their absences, the Celtics didn't miss a beat.
Julius Randle, Knicks manhandle Pistons 140-110
Julius Randle erupted for a season-high 36 points in just three quarters and the visiting New York Knicks pounded the
WTOP
Hayes scores twice, Flyers top Isles 3-1 to end 10-game skid
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored two goals, Carter Hart made 23 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Travis Sanheim also scored and Lukáš Sedlák added two assists for Philadelphia, which opened a...
WTOP
Capitals’ Ovechkin passes Gretzky’s NHL mark for road goals
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored twice, passing Wayne Gretzky for the most road goals in NHL history, and the Washington Capitals beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 on Tuesday night. Ovechkin has scored 403 of his 793 career goals away from home. Gretzky holds the overall record...
WTOP
Player of the Week: CH Flowers’ Sean Johnson
After transferring to C.H. Flowers High School in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Sean Johnson sought out football coach Dameon Powell to convey his interest in being part of the Jaguars’ team. “He said he was a quarterback and that’s where his heart was, but that he would play...
WTOP
Commanders Corner: Washington enters December a contender
The NFL is a week-to-week league and it’s often razor-thin when deciding who wins and who loses. A goal-line interception and a roughing the kicker penalty helped deliver a 19-13 victory for the Washington Commanders over Atlanta Sunday afternoon. With the result, the Commanders are 5-7 in one-possession games and currently holding down the third wild-card spot.
WTOP
Tuesday’s Transactions
BOSTON RED SOX — Named Ramon Vasquez bench coach. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Named Charlie Montoyo bench coach, Ethan Katz pitching coach, Curt Hasler bullpen coach, Jose Castro hitting coach, Chris Johnson assistant hitting coach, Daryl Boston first base coach, Eddie Rodriguez third base coach, Mike Tosar major league field coordinator and Geoff Head senior director of sports performance.
