Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The 1887 historic Queen Anne designed home built for sisters, Mollie and Josephine HughesCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Built in 1840, the historic Lewis Jones house in Independence, Missouri won't be tested by timeCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic Bingham-Waggoner Home and Estate from 1850 is open to the public and hosts events including weddingsCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Related
Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner
Super Bowl 2023: The Los Angeles Rams took out the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, bringing an NFL title
Chiefs Are Reportedly Making Special Teams Change
The Kansas City Chiefs are making a change at the punt returner position. Wide receiver Skyy Moore was returning punts earlier in the season before some fumbling issues came up and he was then removed from the role. Kadarius Toney then returned punts before getting hurt in Week 11, so the team had to go back to Moore.
Game highlights: Chiefs defeat Rams 26-10 as Kansas City improves to 9-2
Get live analysis from Star reporters as the action unfolds at Arrowhead.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Vikings Bounce Back After Beating Patriots
Where are the Vikings in the national power ranks after their Thanksgiving victory?
Yardbarker
Rams Ready to 'Ride' with QB Bryce Perkins Despite Loss vs. Chiefs
With a 3-8 record and multiple injured stars, Los Angeles Rams might as well look toward next season after Sunday’s 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. But looking too far ahead could prevent the Rams from realizing the raw potential that lies in front of them with quarterback Bryce Perkins, who made his first-career start against MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the loss.
'Good Shot!': Rams Coach Sean McVay Addresses Viral Hit
The Los Angeles Rams' head coach is taking the team's latest blooper in stride.
Yardbarker
Rams' Opportune Red Zone Defense Deserves Credit
Doomed by a lifeless offense that was missing three of its best players in Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Allen Robinson, the Los Angeles Rams held their own in a Week 12 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Granted the scoreboard suggests Sunday’s game was a complete blowout, but...
NFL Week 13 schedule, television information: How to watch Week 13 NFL games
NFL Week 13 begins with an AFC East showdown between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football and it concludes with a Monday Night Football game between NFC South rivals in the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Check out our rundown of games from Thursday through Monday...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G among 49ers Hall of Fame QBs with win over Saints
Jimmy Garoppolo's success as an NFL quarterback continues to produce eye-popping stats. After the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Garoppolo found himself on a list with two Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Montana, Young and ... Garoppolo? The holy trinity of 49ers quarterbacks.
Rams McVay Not Ready to Name A Starting QB vs. Seahawks
The Los Angeles Rams are keeping their cards close to the vest on who will be starting at quarterback Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.
WTOP
Tuesday’s Transactions
BOSTON RED SOX — Named Ramon Vasquez bench coach. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Named Charlie Montoyo bench coach, Ethan Katz pitching coach, Curt Hasler bullpen coach, Jose Castro hitting coach, Chris Johnson assistant hitting coach, Daryl Boston first base coach, Eddie Rodriguez third base coach, Mike Tosar major league field coordinator and Geoff Head senior director of sports performance.
Chiefs vs. Rams: Week 12 Preview and Predictions
The Arrowhead Report crew predicts whether the Chiefs will rise to 9-2 on the season.
Yardbarker
49ers Grades in Win Against Saints
The 49ers offense got a rocky start against a solid Saints defense. They were only able to score 10 points before halftime, a field goal, and a great touchdown catch by Juan Jennings in the back end of the end zone after Jimmy Garoppolo’s pass was nearly intercepted, but the offense was only able to score 13 points total. There have been a lot of concerns for the 49ers’ offense, but one stands out above the rest: red zone offense.
WTOP
Towns out multiple weeks for Timberwolves with calf strain
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will miss multiple weeks with a strained right calf muscle that occurred in the team’s most recent game. Towns was hurt midway through the third quarter Monday night in Minnesota’s 142-127 loss at Washington. He was helped off the court and unable to put weight on his leg.
Comments / 0