Kansas City, MO

Chiefs Are Reportedly Making Special Teams Change

The Kansas City Chiefs are making a change at the punt returner position. Wide receiver Skyy Moore was returning punts earlier in the season before some fumbling issues came up and he was then removed from the role. Kadarius Toney then returned punts before getting hurt in Week 11, so the team had to go back to Moore.
Rams Ready to 'Ride' with QB Bryce Perkins Despite Loss vs. Chiefs

With a 3-8 record and multiple injured stars, Los Angeles Rams might as well look toward next season after Sunday’s 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. But looking too far ahead could prevent the Rams from realizing the raw potential that lies in front of them with quarterback Bryce Perkins, who made his first-career start against MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the loss.
Rams' Opportune Red Zone Defense Deserves Credit

Doomed by a lifeless offense that was missing three of its best players in Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Allen Robinson, the Los Angeles Rams held their own in a Week 12 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Granted the scoreboard suggests Sunday’s game was a complete blowout, but...
Jimmy G among 49ers Hall of Fame QBs with win over Saints

Jimmy Garoppolo's success as an NFL quarterback continues to produce eye-popping stats. After the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Garoppolo found himself on a list with two Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Montana, Young and ... Garoppolo? The holy trinity of 49ers quarterbacks.
Tuesday’s Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Named Ramon Vasquez bench coach. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Named Charlie Montoyo bench coach, Ethan Katz pitching coach, Curt Hasler bullpen coach, Jose Castro hitting coach, Chris Johnson assistant hitting coach, Daryl Boston first base coach, Eddie Rodriguez third base coach, Mike Tosar major league field coordinator and Geoff Head senior director of sports performance.
49ers Grades in Win Against Saints

The 49ers offense got a rocky start against a solid Saints defense. They were only able to score 10 points before halftime, a field goal, and a great touchdown catch by Juan Jennings in the back end of the end zone after Jimmy Garoppolo’s pass was nearly intercepted, but the offense was only able to score 13 points total. There have been a lot of concerns for the 49ers’ offense, but one stands out above the rest: red zone offense.
Towns out multiple weeks for Timberwolves with calf strain

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will miss multiple weeks with a strained right calf muscle that occurred in the team’s most recent game. Towns was hurt midway through the third quarter Monday night in Minnesota’s 142-127 loss at Washington. He was helped off the court and unable to put weight on his leg.
