ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jiri Prochazka is ‘grateful’ for opportunity to show he’s ‘best of the best’ after relinquishing title

By Ryan Harkness
MMAmania.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
worldboxingnews.net

The untimely death of heavyweight fighting icon Kimbo Slice

World Boxing News reflects on the death of Kimbo Slice six and a half years after the heavyweight fighting icon’s untimely death. His real name being Kevin Ferguson, Slice died at the age of just 42 after embarking on an undefeated boxing career later in his life. Before boxing...
MARGATE, FL
bjpenndotcom

Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why he would never betray retirement promise to his mother

Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is explaining why he would never betray the retirement promise he made to his mother. ‘The Eagle’ (29-0 MMA) last fought in the UFC in October of 2020, defeating Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) at UFC 254. Following the victory, after being presented with the belt, Khabib laid his gloves down in the center of the Octagon, a traditional gesture indicating retirement from the sport.
The Independent

Lionel Messi threatened by boxing star Canelo Alvarez over alleged Mexico disrespect

World champion boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has threatened Lionel Messi after accusing the Argentina captain of disrespecting Mexico’s flag at the Qatar World Cup.Messi scored Argentina’s first goal in their 2-0 win over Mexico in Group C on Saturday (26 November), a crucial result after the Argentines’ shock loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening match.Messi’s goal against Mexico, and Enzo Fernandez’s follow-up, sparked wild celebrations among Argentina fans at the Lusail Stadium, and the players’ own post-match celebrations in the locker room lasted over two hours.A video on defender Nicolas Otamendi’s Instagram story appeared to show Messi kicking a...
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Reportedly Upset With Kevin Owens After WWE WarGames Match

WWE Survivor Series WarGames saw the end of the dissension between The Bloodline, as Sami Zayn showed his loyalty to the group, turning on his former best friend Kevin Owens in the process, leaving way for Jey Uso to earn the victory in the match. Although the ending of the match seemed to go off without a hitch to fans watching the shows close, according to Fightful Select, that wasn't necessarily the case.
wrestlinginc.com

Major Character Change Teased For Alexa Bliss On WWE Raw

Are we on the brink of an Alexa Bliss – Bray Wyatt reunion?. On the 11/28 episode of "WWE Raw," Bliss seemed less than enthused while appearing in a backstage interview alongside her victorious teammates from the WarGames match, and seemingly forced a smile while commenting on Becky Lynch being revealed as the fifth member of Team Bianca.
The Spun

UFC Has Reportedly Made A Decision On Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz's run with the UFC has come to an end - for now. MMA Fighting reported on Tuesday that Diaz was officially removed from the UFC roster. Promotion officials then confirmed the news with ESPN. Diaz last fought for the UFC on Sept. 10 against Tony Ferguson. He won...
MMAmania.com

Francis Ngannou will box ‘whether UFC likes it or not,’ expects Jon Jones fight in March if negotiations pan out

Francis Ngannou is sticking to his guns. The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight kingpin has been sidelined since the start of 2022. Successfully earning his first career title defense against Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision (watch highlights), Ngannou entered the bout with some ligament damage to his knee and it only worsened throughout the five round war.
ringsidenews.com

Julianna Pena Questions Ronda Rousey’s Legitimacy

Ronda Rousey enjoyed a history-making career during her tenure in the UFC. She became the first woman to sign with the company and also became the first woman to hold a UFC title. Ronda’s initial career was filled with dominance. She would destroy her opponents within seconds of the...
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Watch UFC Orlando’s Kevin Holland knockout Joaquin Buckley with one-hitter quitter

Kevin Holland ended his short-lived “retirement” to fight karate specialist, Stephen Thompson, in UFC Orlando’s main event this weekend (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) inside Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Before then, let’s take a trip down Memory Lane to see one of “Trailblazer’s” best performances inside the Octagon to date. Back in 2020, Holland found himself staring down knockout specialist, Joaquin Buckley, when they locked horns at UFC Vegas 6 in “Sin City.”
ORLANDO, FL
MMAmania.com

Charles Oliveira turned down spot on UFC 283 in Brazil over ‘emotional stress’

Brazilian fans hoping to see Charles Oliveira start his comeback run at UFC 283 will be disappointed to learn “Do Bronx” won’t be competing at the event. Oliveira just fought at UFC 280 on October 22, so it was always a long shot that he’d be capable of fighting again on January 21st when UFC 283 comes to Brazil. And apparently the UFC offered him a place on the card, but Oliveira and his team turned it down.

Comments / 0

Community Policy