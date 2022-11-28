Jiri Prochazka is ‘grateful’ for opportunity to show he’s ‘best of the best’ after relinquishing title

Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch Francis Ngannou’s coach beg him to pull out of UFC 270: ‘These motherf—ers don’t give a f— about you’
Francis Ngannou has been sharing videos on YouTube for the past year detailing the slow and arduous process of rehabbing his surgically-repaired knee. But, now he’s taken things up a notch, sharing video footage leading up to his Jan. 2022 fight against Ciryl Gane as his team tried to get him to pull out of the fight.
worldboxingnews.net
The untimely death of heavyweight fighting icon Kimbo Slice
World Boxing News reflects on the death of Kimbo Slice six and a half years after the heavyweight fighting icon’s untimely death. His real name being Kevin Ferguson, Slice died at the age of just 42 after embarking on an undefeated boxing career later in his life. Before boxing...
MMAmania.com
USADA suggests Conor McGregor is ‘not applicable’ for six month testing exemption
Will Conor McGregor be able to return to action in the UFC without spending six months in the USADA testing pool? It’s a hot question that’s being asked by everyone ever since we realized “The Notorious” hasn’t been getting drug tested since he broke his leg back in July 2021.
Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why he would never betray retirement promise to his mother
Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is explaining why he would never betray the retirement promise he made to his mother. ‘The Eagle’ (29-0 MMA) last fought in the UFC in October of 2020, defeating Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) at UFC 254. Following the victory, after being presented with the belt, Khabib laid his gloves down in the center of the Octagon, a traditional gesture indicating retirement from the sport.
Lionel Messi threatened by boxing star Canelo Alvarez over alleged Mexico disrespect
World champion boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has threatened Lionel Messi after accusing the Argentina captain of disrespecting Mexico’s flag at the Qatar World Cup.Messi scored Argentina’s first goal in their 2-0 win over Mexico in Group C on Saturday (26 November), a crucial result after the Argentines’ shock loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening match.Messi’s goal against Mexico, and Enzo Fernandez’s follow-up, sparked wild celebrations among Argentina fans at the Lusail Stadium, and the players’ own post-match celebrations in the locker room lasted over two hours.A video on defender Nicolas Otamendi’s Instagram story appeared to show Messi kicking a...
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Reportedly Upset With Kevin Owens After WWE WarGames Match
WWE Survivor Series WarGames saw the end of the dissension between The Bloodline, as Sami Zayn showed his loyalty to the group, turning on his former best friend Kevin Owens in the process, leaving way for Jey Uso to earn the victory in the match. Although the ending of the match seemed to go off without a hitch to fans watching the shows close, according to Fightful Select, that wasn't necessarily the case.
wrestlinginc.com
Major Character Change Teased For Alexa Bliss On WWE Raw
Are we on the brink of an Alexa Bliss – Bray Wyatt reunion?. On the 11/28 episode of "WWE Raw," Bliss seemed less than enthused while appearing in a backstage interview alongside her victorious teammates from the WarGames match, and seemingly forced a smile while commenting on Becky Lynch being revealed as the fifth member of Team Bianca.
UFC Has Reportedly Made A Decision On Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz's run with the UFC has come to an end - for now. MMA Fighting reported on Tuesday that Diaz was officially removed from the UFC roster. Promotion officials then confirmed the news with ESPN. Diaz last fought for the UFC on Sept. 10 against Tony Ferguson. He won...
MMAmania.com
Video: Kayla Harrison’s manager accused of cheating during first-ever loss: ‘I will go to war’
Kayla Harrison tasted defeat for the very first time in mixed martial arts (MMA) this past weekend (Nov. 25, 2022), dropping a hard-fought decision (and $1 million) to familiar foe, Larissa Pacheco (watch highlights). Meanwhile, her manager, Ali Abdelaziz, apparently also suffered an “L” of his own just outside the...
Santiago Ponzinibbio warns Canelo Alvarez for threatening Lionel Messi: “Brother, if you want to fight, I’m ready, but leave Messi be”
The 2022 World Cup has begun with 32 nations battling it out on the pitch for the ultimate prize in Qatar. Following Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Mexico, an unexpected rivalry broke out between boxing star Canelo Alvarez and UFC fighter Santiago Ponzinibbio. The beef started after a video surfaced...
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou will box ‘whether UFC likes it or not,’ expects Jon Jones fight in March if negotiations pan out
Francis Ngannou is sticking to his guns. The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight kingpin has been sidelined since the start of 2022. Successfully earning his first career title defense against Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision (watch highlights), Ngannou entered the bout with some ligament damage to his knee and it only worsened throughout the five round war.
ringsidenews.com
Julianna Pena Questions Ronda Rousey’s Legitimacy
Ronda Rousey enjoyed a history-making career during her tenure in the UFC. She became the first woman to sign with the company and also became the first woman to hold a UFC title. Ronda’s initial career was filled with dominance. She would destroy her opponents within seconds of the...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Watch UFC Orlando’s Kevin Holland knockout Joaquin Buckley with one-hitter quitter
Kevin Holland ended his short-lived “retirement” to fight karate specialist, Stephen Thompson, in UFC Orlando’s main event this weekend (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) inside Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Before then, let’s take a trip down Memory Lane to see one of “Trailblazer’s” best performances inside the Octagon to date. Back in 2020, Holland found himself staring down knockout specialist, Joaquin Buckley, when they locked horns at UFC Vegas 6 in “Sin City.”
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Paddy Pimblett answers Jake Paul’s $1 million spar: ‘Challenge accepted’
Paddy Pimblett does fully fit into the usual criteria for a potential Jake Paul opponent. For one, “The Baddy” remains in the prime of his career. Worse yet, he’s still in the midst of his UFC contract, not free to pursue a boxing match without … complications.
Boxing Referee Claims He Cheated to Help Manny Pacquiao in 2000
The result gave Pacquiao his 30th career win and allowed him to retain his WBC International super-bantamweight title.
MMAmania.com
Charles Oliveira turned down spot on UFC 283 in Brazil over ‘emotional stress’
Brazilian fans hoping to see Charles Oliveira start his comeback run at UFC 283 will be disappointed to learn “Do Bronx” won’t be competing at the event. Oliveira just fought at UFC 280 on October 22, so it was always a long shot that he’d be capable of fighting again on January 21st when UFC 283 comes to Brazil. And apparently the UFC offered him a place on the card, but Oliveira and his team turned it down.
CBS Sports
2022 Bellator MMA schedule: Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello, Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez 2 on tap
Bellator MMA has some of its very best fighters on the lineup to close out 2022. A hopefully definitive conclusion to the Light Heavyweight Grand Prix, the next steps in the Bantamweight World Grand Prix and an exciting cross-over spectacle with Rizin are all scheduled for the promotion's final three events this year.
MMAmania.com
Javier Mendez believes Islam Makhachev ‘needs to do more’ to deserve P4P ranking
To be the best you have to beat the best, but according to American Kickboxing Academy coach, Javier Mendez, sometimes a single win can push a fighter higher up the rankings than they may otherwise deserve. Interestingly enough, Mendez was talking about this in relation to his own fighter, Islam...
MMAmania.com
Jorge Masvidal not interested in ‘killing’ Michael Chandler - ‘It does nothing for my career’
Michael Chandler’s stock keeps mooning despite not having the best track record thus far inside the Octagon. That’s in large part to his exciting style, which has made him an instant fan-favorite since crossing over from Bellator MMA. With a record of 2-3, Chandler still sits pretty as...
MMAmania.com
World Cup 2022: ‘Pissed’ UFC veteran ready to fight Canelo Alvarez on sight for threatening Argentina’s Leo Messi
The 2022 World Cup is in full swing with 32 clubs representing their respective nations in Doha, Qatar. Over the weekend, Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0 in the group stage to increase its chances of advancing to the next round, while dwindling the hopes of Mexico. Lionel Messi, Argentina’s best player,...
Comments / 0