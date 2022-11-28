I think the Prince of Wales would be so interesting to listen to. As for Ms Compton, I wouldn’t waste 5c, let alone $5k to listen to her mind-numbingly boring voice whilst banging on about herself.
The simp is no Prince. Lol. They are just part of the 1% now in America. They chose to give up their English royalty for American stardom.
MM will walk on the carpet that prince Williams and princess Kate have walked on days before 😂I’m sure MM being the narcissist she is will cry later she once again is behind the true prince and princess and she will come up with more hateful hurtful things aimed toward to royals because she’s not the princess she wanted and manipulated her way to marry only to realize she’d married the spare and not the future 👑 king 😂😂😂 she will find away to strike back once she realizes that she’s once again behind them and not before them 😂
Related
Prince Harry ‘disappointed’ after Meghan Markle’s first meeting with Princess Diana’s family sparked ‘unease’
King Charles III to Strip Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Their Kids of Royal Titles over Memoir ‘Spare’ and Netflix Documentary?
Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview
Prince William Reluctantly Says George, Charlotte, and Louis Are Reason He Drinks Lots of Tea
Princess Diana Reportedly Left Prince William, Prince Harry To Royal Family: Here's Why
King Charles’ Friend Says Meghan Markle May Have Thought She Was Always Going to Be ‘Driven Around in a Golden Coach’ After ‘Grand Wedding’
Kate Middleton Just Wore an In-Stock Wedding Dress to a Royal Event—and It Has a Special Connection to Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle Says 17-Month-Old Lilibet Has Started Walking: "I'm in the Thick of It"
Prince Harry Reportedly Asked His Friends—and His Exes—to Break Their Silence for “Spare”
Michelle Obama reveals why she would not hug King Charles after breaking protocol by hugging Queen Elizabeth
Princess Eugenie Quietly Moved Out of the Sussexes's House After Alleged Drama with the Cambridges
Kate Middleton’s Staff Is Now Banned From Talking About 1 Popular Aspect of the Princess of Wales
King Charles Had 4 Words to Describe Meghan Markle After Prince Harry Introduced Them
The Royal Family Found Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Decision to Name Daughter Lilibet “Bewildering” and “Rather Presumptuous”
Meghan Markle Is Desperate to ‘Cling’ to Her Duchess Title Now After Conversations With Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Royal Expert Says
Royal Expert Accuses Meghan Markle of Showing Off With Latest Subtle Move
Samantha Markle Addresses The Suggestion Meghan Markle Didn’t Have a Family: ‘Some People Have Cinderella Complexes’
Meghan Markle wears regal emerald 'Queen' necklace representing ‘passion' and 'honesty’
Psychologist Jordan Peterson Says Meghan Markle’s Voice ‘Drips With Falsehood’
Robert F Kennedy’s daughter Kerry explains why Harry and Meghan will receive prestigious human rights award
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 118