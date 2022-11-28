Read full article on original website
China's COVID infections hit record as economic outlook darkens
BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - China reported record high COVID-19 infections on Thursday, with cities nationwide imposing localised lockdowns, mass testing and other curbs that are fuelling frustration and darkening the outlook for the world's second largest economy.
US stocks trade mixed while Chinese markets rebound on easing COVID-19 fears
The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 2.3% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 5.2% after diving on Monday.
Chinese imports to US dropping faster than total imports: report
Chinese imports to the U.S. have fallen faster than total imports in recent months as political upheavals around the world force businesses to rethink traditional supply chains
US and global markets sink as unrest in China spreads
Wall Street is heading lower ahead of Monday's opening bell amid widespread protests in China calling for Xi Jinping to step down and an end to one-party rule. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials fell 0.5% and the S&P slipped 0.7%. Crude prices neared a low point for the year...
rigzone.com
Oil Markets May Be Misjudging News of China Lockdown
Oil markets may be misjudging news of China’s lockdown, according to a new market note sent to Rigzone by Rystad Energy late Monday. In the note, Rystad said its analysis of the impact of the latest lockdowns, as reflected in real-time traffic activity, shows their likely effect on China’s short-term oil demand, particularly in transportation, is likely to be minor.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Indices Finish Mixed as Treasury Yields Climb
Stock indices finished today’s trading session mixed. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.03% and 0.7%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.45%. The communications sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.59%. Conversely, the healthcare sector was the session’s leader, with a gain...
104.1 WIKY
Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin has died – state media
BEIJING (Reuters) – Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin died on Wednesday at the age of 96, Chinese state media reported. Jiang died from leukemia and multiple organ failure in Shanghai at 12:13 p.m., the official Xinhua news agency said. (Reporting by Tony Munroe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
NBC Philadelphia
iPhone Maker Foxconn Entices Angry Workers in China to Return as Apple Faces Supply Crunch
Foxconn is offering big bonuses to entice workers back to its Zhengzhou, China factory after labor unrest. Evercore ISI analysts said that iPhone demand could be affected by 5 million to 8 million units in the December quarter as a result of the disruptions. Foxconn said on Tuesday that it...
104.1 WIKY
Mastercard loses UK ruling on three million dead claimants in $12 billion case
LONDON (Reuters) – Mastercard lost an appeal in a London court on Tuesday against a ruling in a 10 billion pound-plus ($12 billion-plus) collective action that allows the claims of around three million people who have died since the lawsuit began to continue. The global payments processor is facing...
104.1 WIKY
Top Swiss court rules against Swisscom in fibre-optic case
ZURICH (Reuters) – Switzerland’s highest court has rejected Swisscom’s appeal over the standards it has to use in expanding fibre-optic networks to consumers, the court said on Tuesday. The case centred on whether Swisscom could use a different standard than the one telecoms companies had agreed in...
Stocks, oil skid as China's COVID protests roil sentiment
SYDNEY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Stocks and oil weakened on Monday as rare protests in major Chinese cities against the country's strict zero-COVID policy raised worries about management of the virus in the world's second-largest economy.
104.1 WIKY
Australian banking system cushioned for imminent climate change-related risks – regulator
(Reuters) – Potential economic downturns caused by climate change could pose risks to the loan books of Australia’s top five banks without resulting in any severe stress to the system and the economy, a risk study conducted by the country’s banking regulator showed. With global focus sharply...
The European Union has spent $13 billion on Russian LNG this year - 5 times more than in 2021
Europe spent $13 billion on LNG from Russia from January to September of this year, which is five times as much compared to a year earlier.
104.1 WIKY
AirAsia parent narrows Q3 loss on strong demand recovery
(Reuters) – Capital A Berhad, the parent of Malaysian budget airline AirAsia, reported a narrower third-quarter operating loss on Wednesday, buoyed by a strong rebound in travel demand and the easing of pandemic-related restrictions in Southeast Asia. The company posted an operating loss of 563.9 million ringgit ($127.00 million)...
NASDAQ
Dalian iron ore scales 23-week peak on China property support
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures climbed on Tuesday, with the Dalian benchmark hitting its highest in 23 weeks, propped up by top steel producer China's moves to ramp up support for struggling property developers. China's securities regulator will allow China and Hong Kong-listed Chinese developers to sell additional...
104.1 WIKY
China lift, rates shift, crypto crunch
LONDON – A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. Although Beijing’s moves to defuse tensions over its COVID-19 management stabilised local and world markets, there was far less relief from western central bankers and global recession angst persists. Chinese stocks and...
104.1 WIKY
Crypto exchange Bitfront shuts down
(Reuters) – Bitfront, a U.S. crypto exchange backed by Japanese social media firm Line Corp, said it has suspended new sign-ups and credit card payments and will cease operations in a few months despite efforts to overcome challenges in the rapidly evolving industry. “However, despite our efforts … we...
104.1 WIKY
German inflation eases slightly in November
BERLIN (Reuters) -German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, rose by 11.3% on the year in November, preliminary data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Tuesday, in line with forecasts by analysts polled by Reuters. October saw the highest reading since comparable data going back...
NASDAQ
FOREX-Yen, Swiss franc gain on China concerns, dollar drops
NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The safe-haven Swiss franc and Japanese yen gained on Monday, while the Aussie dollar and Chinese yuan underperformed as protests against COVID restrictions in China knocked market sentiment. The U.S. dollar dipped, meanwhile, which analysts said was unusual as it ran counter to its...
104.1 WIKY
JPMorgan, UBS and others vie for bigger share of China’s pension market
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese ventures of foreign asset managers including JPMorgan, Warburg Pincus and UBS are gearing up to expand their retirement offerings, as the country officially unveiled a private pension system last week. China on Friday launched its first private pension scheme in 36 cities as it...
