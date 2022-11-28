ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

China's COVID infections hit record as economic outlook darkens

BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - China reported record high COVID-19 infections on Thursday, with cities nationwide imposing localised lockdowns, mass testing and other curbs that are fuelling frustration and darkening the outlook for the world's second largest economy.
WGAU

US and global markets sink as unrest in China spreads

Wall Street is heading lower ahead of Monday's opening bell amid widespread protests in China calling for Xi Jinping to step down and an end to one-party rule. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials fell 0.5% and the S&P slipped 0.7%. Crude prices neared a low point for the year...
rigzone.com

Oil Markets May Be Misjudging News of China Lockdown

Oil markets may be misjudging news of China’s lockdown, according to a new market note sent to Rigzone by Rystad Energy late Monday. In the note, Rystad said its analysis of the impact of the latest lockdowns, as reflected in real-time traffic activity, shows their likely effect on China’s short-term oil demand, particularly in transportation, is likely to be minor.
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Indices Finish Mixed as Treasury Yields Climb

Stock indices finished today’s trading session mixed. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.03% and 0.7%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.45%. The communications sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.59%. Conversely, the healthcare sector was the session’s leader, with a gain...
104.1 WIKY

Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin has died – state media

BEIJING (Reuters) – Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin died on Wednesday at the age of 96, Chinese state media reported. Jiang died from leukemia and multiple organ failure in Shanghai at 12:13 p.m., the official Xinhua news agency said. (Reporting by Tony Munroe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
104.1 WIKY

Mastercard loses UK ruling on three million dead claimants in $12 billion case

LONDON (Reuters) – Mastercard lost an appeal in a London court on Tuesday against a ruling in a 10 billion pound-plus ($12 billion-plus) collective action that allows the claims of around three million people who have died since the lawsuit began to continue. The global payments processor is facing...
104.1 WIKY

Top Swiss court rules against Swisscom in fibre-optic case

ZURICH (Reuters) – Switzerland’s highest court has rejected Swisscom’s appeal over the standards it has to use in expanding fibre-optic networks to consumers, the court said on Tuesday. The case centred on whether Swisscom could use a different standard than the one telecoms companies had agreed in...
104.1 WIKY

AirAsia parent narrows Q3 loss on strong demand recovery

(Reuters) – Capital A Berhad, the parent of Malaysian budget airline AirAsia, reported a narrower third-quarter operating loss on Wednesday, buoyed by a strong rebound in travel demand and the easing of pandemic-related restrictions in Southeast Asia. The company posted an operating loss of 563.9 million ringgit ($127.00 million)...
NASDAQ

Dalian iron ore scales 23-week peak on China property support

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures climbed on Tuesday, with the Dalian benchmark hitting its highest in 23 weeks, propped up by top steel producer China's moves to ramp up support for struggling property developers. China's securities regulator will allow China and Hong Kong-listed Chinese developers to sell additional...
104.1 WIKY

China lift, rates shift, crypto crunch

LONDON – A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. Although Beijing’s moves to defuse tensions over its COVID-19 management stabilised local and world markets, there was far less relief from western central bankers and global recession angst persists. Chinese stocks and...
104.1 WIKY

Crypto exchange Bitfront shuts down

(Reuters) – Bitfront, a U.S. crypto exchange backed by Japanese social media firm Line Corp, said it has suspended new sign-ups and credit card payments and will cease operations in a few months despite efforts to overcome challenges in the rapidly evolving industry. “However, despite our efforts … we...
104.1 WIKY

German inflation eases slightly in November

BERLIN (Reuters) -German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, rose by 11.3% on the year in November, preliminary data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Tuesday, in line with forecasts by analysts polled by Reuters. October saw the highest reading since comparable data going back...
NASDAQ

FOREX-Yen, Swiss franc gain on China concerns, dollar drops

NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The safe-haven Swiss franc and Japanese yen gained on Monday, while the Aussie dollar and Chinese yuan underperformed as protests against COVID restrictions in China knocked market sentiment. The U.S. dollar dipped, meanwhile, which analysts said was unusual as it ran counter to its...
104.1 WIKY

JPMorgan, UBS and others vie for bigger share of China’s pension market

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese ventures of foreign asset managers including JPMorgan, Warburg Pincus and UBS are gearing up to expand their retirement offerings, as the country officially unveiled a private pension system last week. China on Friday launched its first private pension scheme in 36 cities as it...

